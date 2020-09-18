The evil of selling out

The story of Cde Teererai Chivanga

The incident I am about to narrate happened at the height of the liberation war in August 1978 at Musvuugwa Base near Zipwa Mountain in Chivi.

The battle between Rhodesian Forces and guerillas started from 7am to 6pm.

It was a vicious battle in which the freedom fighters delivered a spirited and courageous fight against both enemy airborne and ground forces.

The battle was a result of a sellout whose name will never be forgotten in the area.

His name was Zvichemo Musingarabwi, an agricultural extension worker, based at Chivi Growth Point.

He had gone to the Growth Point and reported to the Rhodesian Forces that vanamukoma were based at Musvuugwa near Zipwa Mountain which was not far from our home in Musipambi Village.

The enemy upon hearing the ‘wonderful’ news quickly dispatched helicopters to the place they were directed by Musingarabwi.

I was a senior chimbwido and that day I had excused myself from the base chores as I had some household issues to attend to, so I was home when the incident took place.

We were seated home when we suddenly heard helicopter and Dakota plane noises.

We saw parachutes being dropped.

That was the first time I saw parachutes.

They were highly visible from our village which was next to the Zipwa Mountain.

At the foot of Zipwa Mountain was Musvuugwa Base were the comrades were based.

It was a big base which had been there for quite some time.

The helicopter let lose a volley of fire power which we could hear from the village.

We also heard the sounds of the AK rifles as vanamukoma returned fire.

The noise continued for the better part of the day as we locked ourselves inside the house.

At around 6pm the fighting ceased.

It was about an hour after the battle had ceased and the helicopters had returned when three guerillas arrived at our homestead.

They told me that since I was their senior Chimbwido I had to take care of one of their colleague who had been injured in the battle.

They had left him hidden in the bush nearby.

His hand has been severed by enemy bullets.

I and vaChimhaka, who was our chairman, accompanied the freedom fighters quietly to where the injured comrade was hidden.

I washed his badly injured hand with salt and tore part of my skirt to bandage him. Everyday we would wake up, feed him and took care of his wounded hand as he remained at his hidden place.

After a few days as he got better, the freedom fighters sent vanamujibha to collect the recovering comrade.

I decided to accompany them and we met the three comrades who were waiting for the injured comrade at Chiware Village.

The three were comrades Fast Move, Roy Wamambo and Tonderai Takawira.

They thanked us for taking good care of their fellow comrade.

After that they left and we never saw them until after a year when they returned to mete justice to the sellout.

The comrades who came for the sellout arrived at Zvichemo Musingarabwi’s homestead around 6pm and saw his wife who told them that his husband was inside the house sleeping after a busy day at work.

Cde Fast Move who was the senior entered the house and ordered Zvichemo out of the house.

They took him to Musvuugwa Dongo Village.

We were asked if we knew him and they told us that he was the one who had sold them to the enemy which had resulted in the loss of three local collaborators, seriously injured one guerilla and traumatised many villagers.

He confessed his treacherous act influenced by the love of money.

His punishment became a lesson for all of us never to sellout.

Compiled by Fidelis Manyange