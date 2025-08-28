The silent scars of war …how landmines still haunt Zim’s border areas

By Munyaradzi Munaro

EVEN after the jubilant celebrations of independence, the scars of the Second Chimurenga run deep, particularly in Zimbabwe’s border towns. While the rest of the nation savours a hard-won peace, communities in Mukumbura, Mutare and Chiredzi still bear the invisible and deadly brunt of the Rhodesian regime’s cruelty. Their freedom remains a fragile promise, overshadowed by a pervasive and silent threat buried just beneath their feet — landmines.

A landmine is an explosive weapon that is concealed on or under the ground. Its purpose is to destroy or disable targets, which can be vehicles or people, as they pass over or near the device. Landmines are typically triggered by pressure or a tripwire.

As the liberation war gained momentum, thousands of Zimbabweans, young and old, answered the call to arms.

They embarked on perilous journeys across the borders into Mozambique and Zambia for military training, a powerful symbol of a people united in their quest for self-determination. In response, the Rhodesian Security Forces devised a sinister and indiscriminate strategy to stem this flow of recruits. Between 1964 and 1979, they deployed millions of anti-personnel landmines along the extensive border with Mozambique. These lethal devices were not merely static obstacles; they were equipped with sirens designed to alert authorities to any guerrilla activity, turning the border into a death trap for freedom fighters.

Despite the immense danger, the resolve of the liberation fighters was not broken. They developed an intimate and courageous knowledge of the minefields’ patterns, navigating these treacherous landscapes with a bravery that speaks volumes of their commitment to the cause. However, the cost was staggering. Countless lives were lost, a grim toll of a generation willing to sacrifice everything for a future they believed in.

The minefields were laid in several distinct patterns and often consisted of a combination of different types of mines. The main types of minefields and mines used included the cordon sanitaire (Corsan) minefields. This was a military barrier system designed to restrict access. These minefields typically consisted of three rows of buried anti-personnel mines. A cordon sanitaire was intended to be marked with fences and signs, although these have largely been destroyed or removed over time.

The ploughshare minefield was more complex. It featured a series of ‘ploughshare’ directional fragmentation mines mounted on stakes, approximately 0,5 to 1-metre high. These were protected by buried anti-personnel mines. A reinforced ploughshare minefield would have six rows of the ploughshare mines. The ploughshare mine itself was a locally made, directional fragmentation mine.

The Rhodesian military also relied on South Africa for its supply of landmines. A notable example is the R2M2 mine, a plastic-cased, minimum-metal mine that is very difficult to detect with a metal detector. This mine is known to be particularly sensitive and has remained very dangerous for decades after being laid

Today, over four decades after independence, the legacy of this conflict continues to haunt these communities. The unfenced minefields remain a deadly fixture of the landscape, claiming lives and livelihoods with chilling regularity. A visit to Mukumbura, a town in Mount Darwin district, reveals the heartbreaking reality of this enduring threat. Since independence, these remnants of war killed or maimed more than 1 500 people and decimated over 120 000 cattle.

For the people of Mukumbura and other border towns, the promise of freedom is often a cruel mirage. Daily life is an exercise in constant vigilance and fear. Simple acts that most take for granted a child walking to school, a farmer tilling their land, a herder tending to cattle are fraught with mortal danger. Homes, sometimes built unknowingly atop buried explosives, can suddenly erupt, transforming a sanctuary into a site of tragedy. A farmer who has worked the same plot of land for two decades may, in a single moment of misfortune, have their life’s work and future extinguished by an explosion.

The economic and social costs are immense. The loss of cattle, a primary source of wealth and sustenance, threatens the very survival of families. Furthermore, the landmines render vast tracts of fertile land unusable, stifling agricultural production and trapping communities in a cycle of poverty.

The impact of these landmines extends beyond human lives and livestock. Zimbabwe’s precious wildlife is also at grave risk, particularly in the Sengwe Wildlife Corridor. This critical area is designed to allow the free movement of animals between South Africa’s Kruger National Park and Zimbabwe’s Gonarezhou National Park, forming a key part of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park (GLTP), one of the world’s largest conservation areas.

The landmines pose a serious threat to threatened species like elephants, lions, and wild dogs who cannot read ‘danger’ signs. Accidents are inevitable, often resulting in a slow, painful death for larger animals like elephants and buffaloes who lose a limb, while smaller creatures die instantly. The persistent threat to wildlife also hinders conservation efforts and eco-tourism, further impacting local economies.

Amidst this grim reality, are organisations like HALO Trust who have been working tirelessly to clear these deadly fields. Between 2013 and 2025, HALO Trust’s remarkable efforts have led to the destruction of over 220 000 landmines in the region, an astonishing figure that equates to nearly four mines for every person in that area. In some of the densest sections, they’ve uncovered a staggering 5 500 mines per linear kilometre, a testament to the scale of the original deployment.

In a landmark achievement in November 2021, HALO became the first organisation to declare an entire district, Mount Darwin, completely free of landmines. This momentous occasion brought a long-overdue sense of peace and freedom to the people of Mukumbura. With the land now safe, they can farm, build, and live their lives without the constant threat of a fatal misstep.

While this success is a cause for celebration, the work is far from over. An estimated 12 million landmines were originally laid, and millions remain. At the current pace, Zimbabwe will not meet its goal of being mine-free by 2025. This shortfall underscores the urgent need for greater funding and collaboration. The Government of Zimbabwe must accelerate its efforts, working alongside dedicated partners like HALO Trust, NPA, MAG, APOPO, and the National Mine Clearance Unit, to secure a future where the promise of independence is no longer buried beneath the ground.

Zimbabwe has shown its commitment to a mine-free future by becoming a State party to the Ottawa Convention, also known as the Mine Ban Treaty. The country ratified the treaty on April 19, 2000, and has since destroyed all its stockpiled anti-personnel mines, in line with the treaty’s goals of eliminating these weapons worldwide. This international commitment is a crucial step towards a safer future. Only when the land is cleared can the people of Zimbabwe’s border towns, and the precious wildlife they share it with, truly be free.