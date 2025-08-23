The ultimate price….fleeting shadows 

9SHOTS had rung out in the dead of night; shots fired from at least three FN rifles in rapid succession. They were followed by two shots at brief intervals…and then silence.

There had been no response …No response from the so-called ‘communist’ weapons! The AK-47 was the trademark ‘communist’ weapon of choice during Zimbabwe’s protracted guerrilla war. The wounded man thought they could not have been shots fired at shadows.

The moonlit summer night offered enough light for distinctions to inform decisions even on split second notice. The shots could only mean murder. The murder of unarmed civilians. That was the problem with this war. One side needed to confirm what they were shooting; the other didn’t need to.

The target was more often a blank cheque; more often than not, anything and everything black. A five-legged spider crept up a rock face. The wounded man felt his own wounds and thought, with no bitterness but a strange understanding, that the creepie had probably lost the other three legs in mortal combat. The bleeding had stopped and he was hoping the wounds would scab and start healing. He thought that the spider had escaped from a predator that wanted to devour it . . . something that had probably eaten the legs.

The thought made him reflect on the struggle. He had never had so much time to himself ever since joining the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA). He wished it had been under different circumstances and not these desperate moments — moments that were probably his last, alive. He imagined the spider making a desperate fight after catching a powerful enemy in its web.

It would be close-quarter combat with immediate results. He thought, with a curious appreciation, that animals have never killed for abstract reasons and that their methods of taking life were always as unambiguous as the purposes.

He thought, with a sense of detached shame, that humans, in their pride, thought they had moved on from the primordial modes of taking a fellow life. He thought that they had simply multiplied both the reasons for and the methods of killing.

He thought that they had simply concealed the very same primitive methods and reasons for killing in more abstract terms. They could kill with education and Church, turning their victims into eloquent trophies housed in big homes maintained by an economy that excludes those masseducated to expect revolution.

They killed for sport, competing on whose victim happens to be the biggest. They killed in order to display the victims as if they were alive on the walls of their living rooms. They killed fellow life if it was a different colour, or subscribed to different ideals. They killed in order to take the victims’ skins to give as gifts to their loved ones.

They killed because they wanted to make their own shoes out of victims’ skins. The wounded ZANLA knew kuti the enemy who had wounded him had not aimed at him. He had only known that he was black and around somewhere and within radius of death. Something powerful had hit a rock far from where he had taken cover from the helicopters.

It had been a passing attack…a frightening moment of horror whose briefness had lasted an eternity…stitching the ground with fire, smoke and dust. And he had not even known kuti he had been hit…until it was time to run… And he had been left behind and would, in all likelihood, be presumed dead. Once, when the orbit of the helicopters took them farther away, he had heard voices of white men cursing…‘F*****g this … F*****g that…’ And then there had been three FN shots. He had thought that the intervals were deliberate… deliberate executioner intervals. They would be finishing off a wounded comrade… He had not even wondered who it could be. He had simply checked the safety catch on his weapon and while doing so, caught sight of a whirlwind twisting itself from a village way off… Ancestral coroner craft coming to evacuate fighters’ souls…and probably his too? He had… The helicopters had returned and one had landed while three had remained in orbit. He had supposed it was to pick the dead. When it took off, it had joined the orbit and another had landed. And then they had all gone. And it had become awfully quiet.

When he turned his head, he had seen, right next to him, a place where a woman had squatted to pee behind a bush. The sand between the prints left by her shoes was cratered, crusted and yellowed. He thought that it was interesting reading of the ground and, a sweet warmth had crept into his loins. But he had thought of no woman in particular . . . He had been 16 when he joined the struggle in which celibacy was official ZANLA policy.

The tenet, musaite choupombwe was a verse in a song they sang with the reverence of a national anthem Kune Nzira Dzemasoja. His full sexual awakening had come in the struggle and he had discovered that sometimes it was the only thing a boy could think about all day. He had listened to the spicy talk of older comrades who had left lovers and wives back home. Another older comrade he had liked had said, not to him in particular, that much of the talk was just lies. He had teased the timid ones taken in by the stories that they could also lie if they wanted to…a good story did not necessarily have to be true…at least not all of it. He had said that any comrade could talk about the most beautiful girl he had left back home…a most beautiful girl who would be waiting for him at the end of the war. The old timer had laughed and said that ‘imagined girls’ are free for all and not anyone’s monopoly.

At the front, many months later, he had come across women whose husbands had left them to join the struggle. They had not amounted to much any man would miss as wistfully as the fighters had made out while caressing their weapons in the dark shadows of night posts. He had then often found himself remembering the old timer and smiling at the idea that these village women had been the most beautiful girls in the stories their fighting husbands had used to regale their comrades-in-arms somewhere in the war-ravaged land. A long time later, he would come to respect the liars for lying positive about their modest women. None had ever said that he had left an ugly woman back home. None had ever said they were missing an ugly woman back home.

He would come to appreciate that every woman was different…and most beautiful too, if the man loved her deeply enough. It was love that brought the other beauty that is not the obvious; the beauty that is not shared by others. And then there were the other comrades of the other sex…very close but sanctioned from sexual association. And the girls in the villages of the war zone. And he had also remembered girls he had crushed on right from Sub-A in primary school. And…madams too… The memory made him smile. He remembered having a deep crush on his Standard One lady teacher (mistresses, they called them in then colonial Rhodesia) – a plump woman called Mistress Mapfumo. His favourite fantasy had been marrying her when he was old enough. When he shifted his position to enjoy the memory, a sharp pain stabbed him in the side.

The fantasy had accelerated his own growth and stunted hers. He smiled again…at how the mistress had turned out to be older than his own mother. He started thinking again that he just might not make it. A comrade who had once been captured and taken in one of those birds had talked of how the Rhodesians could see far and wide in those machines. He had talked of gun sights.

The captive had been quickly brought back as a turncoat among the notorious Selous Scouts but had escaped in a daring rescue mission mounted by the survivors. And then he again remembered one f ight a long time ago. Providence had flown in two helicopters with the twilight and dropped two sticks of the enemy right in their midst and left. The firefight had been brief and when they counted the dead, there had been six and two wounded. Only one of the dead had been white.

The rest were black. All of them dead in defence of white minority rule and killed by black brothers in pursuit of black majority rule. The commander would not let them finish off the wounded…until when they were moving away, one of them attempted to… And it was the very same commander who shot him.

To be continued…