Till divorce do us apart’: What has happened to marital vows?

By Fidelis Manyange

ZIMBABWE is witnessing an alarming rate of divorce according to the courts, traditional leaders and society. In 2024, Zimbabwe saw a surge in divorces with 3 214 cases recorded across the country compared to 2 149 the previous year. Of these, only 1 562 have been finalised, underlining the growing strain on families and the judicial system. The capital, Harare, leads both in filings and finalisations. Harare currently tops the list with 1 945 cases filed and 996 finalised, followed by Bulawayo, which recorded 825 cases, of which 383 were resolved.

Other regions had lower figures, with Masvingo High Court recording 179 filed cases (70 finalised), Mutare High Court handling 157 cases (78 finalised) and Chinhoyi High Court processing 108 cases (35 finalised). According to traditional leaders, the gupuro or traditional divorce token is now back in full force to an extent it’s a weekly occurrence at their courts. “Ini murume uyu handichamuda zvangu….Changamire mukadzi uyu handichadi nezvake.” Those are part of the divorce proceedings at the traditional village courts.

The elders are tired of presiding over irreconcilable divorce cases. Marriage no longer carries the weight and value it used to. Vows made at weddings are now just mere platitudes repeated after marriage officers. Today’s marriages have become fragile cocoons fragmented with unbridled divorces. It is now fashionable to divorce each other on social media. It is now commonplace to expose family problems or even bedroom problems on social media to millions of people — often culminating in divorces.

A few hours after a family fallout, it is no longer surprising to see social media posts announcing ‘single again’. Divorcees and unmarried people on social media have taken the role of the traditional anatete, anaambuya and anasekuru, but this time urging people to divorce. What can be the cause of this virus which has led to the divorce pandemic in the once revered marriage institution? In Zimbabwe, marriage experts and lawyers often cite infidelity, financial difficulties and lack of communication as key factors contributing to the rise in divorce cases, with others also highlighting the impact of social media and genderbased violence. Some spouses, especially women, are finding it difficult to endure economic conditions as they divorce and seek greener pastures. Others think they can have secret lovers who can provide for their needs without being caught. Even men are also seeking ‘greener pastures’ in well-to-do women.

There is an example of a certain married woman who attacked her husband’s mistress only to find out later that the mistress was the provider of her family. Due to difficult economic conditions, some spouses are deciding to go into the Diaspora in search of greener pastures, leaving husbands, wives and families behind. Instead of providing for their families they end up having secret lovers or getting married without the knowledge of those left behind. Those left behind are also found wanting. This has led to many divorces as the number of people going overseas is growing everyday. Some argue that not only infidelity caused by harsh economic conditions leads to divorces but also searching for luxurious lives. We are witnessing, on social media, divorces being made openly by opulent couples due to promiscuity and immorality.

A sudden upward change in social status in one of the spouses, especially women, will sometimes lead to divorce. The ‘You are no longer my type’ syndrome has become common. The use of social media has exacerbated existing marriage problems and led to further conflict and, ultimately, divorce. Modern technology, coupled with social media, has aggravated divorce rates as it has become easier to track down infidelity. Television programmes, like the American Cheaters, have also come to Zimbabwe in their versions, with people offering services to track down infidelity, culminating in divorces. Locally, some companies are running DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) acid tests which they publicise, leading to many divorces.

“Taiziwa pachivanhu chedu kuti gomba harina mwana zvinowe zvaichengetedza runyararo newanano mumhuri zvino pakauya zvema tests izvi kurambana kwawanda,”lamented Chief Chiswiti of Mt Darwin. Chief Shana of Hwange blamed the current spate of divorces on lack of respect for the institution of marriage. “Long ago, we were allowed to have as many wives as we wanted to avoid going out to look for different tastes of women outside marriage and you could rarely hear of any of the women leaving the husband,” said Chief Mangubo of Plumtree.

“These so called small houses are supposed to be the wives but the men will keep them secret for fear of getting arrested or courting violence from the wife.” Churches have also been blamed for contributing to today’s divorces. “Instead of strengthening families by counselling married couples, some of the churches are destroying marriages as they urge their church members to get rid of spouses who are not members. The mushrooming of the Pentecostal churches in the country has led to many divorces,” said Constance Chitemerere, a Village Head in Murehwa.

“Instead they will give the member a marriage partner of their own.” Some divorces are said to be caused by bedroom issues which shortchange spouses. Some health experts blame them on poor diets as people are now consuming too many processed foods while herbalists claim men are no longer taking the traditional herbs (guchu) which were consumed from boyhood in the past. “Most of the men want to take those concoctions when they are already in trouble with their wives to the extent of joining almost every herbal group they come across on social media,” said one herbalist based in Harare’s Central Business District.

“It’s like one spending most of his/her time in the gym or jogging after obesity threatens his/her marriage.” Bulawayo-based lawyer Tinashe Runganga urged couples to invest time in understanding one another before marriage. “Many people rush into marriage for the wrong reasons, including societal pressure, financial security or arranged unions. This often leads to disappointment and eventual divorce” said Runganga.

