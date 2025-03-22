Tourism is not just about leisure …it’s an economic powerhouse

By Mthokozisi Mabhena

TOURISM is a low-hanging fruit from which all of us must benefi t. As Africa continues to develop, tourism remains one of the most viable industries for economic growth, job creation and cultural preservation. Domestic tourism is on the rise, with schools becoming leading tourists, demonstrating a growing appreciation for local travel experiences.

The onus is on us to develop our tourism products, deliver the best experiences and, in the process, stimulate economic expansion. While there is signifi cant investment in play centres and entertainment hubs, we must diversify our tourism portfolio by focusing on emerging and sustainable sectors such as farm tourism. This presents an opportunity to create enriching and inspiring experiences while generating revenue, promoting environmental sustainability and providing education on agriculture and food production.

Farm tourism is just one of many avenues that can be developed to harness Africa’s vast natural resources, cultural heritage and historical richness. By broadening our perspective on tourism, we can unlock numerous opportunities in various sectors, each contributing to economic growth and social development. Cultural tourism remains a cornerstone of Africa’s tourism industry. With its diverse ethnic groups, languages and traditions, Africa off ers a unique cultural experience that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

Cultural villages, traditional music and dance festivals, and heritage sites provide immersive experiences for both domestic and international tourists. By investing in cultural tourism, we create jobs for local artisans, musicians and historians while preserving and celebrating Africa’s heritage. Schools can incorporate cultural tourism into their curricula, enabling students to learn about their history through experiential travel. Wildlife and eco-tourism are among Africa’s biggest attractions, drawing millions of visitors annually to its national parks and game reserves. While international tourists have traditionally dominated this space, there is an increasing need to make wildlife experiences accessible to domestic tourists.

Many African citizens have never had the opportunity to witness the continent’s incredible biodiversity fi rsthand. By off ering aff ordable safari packages, community-driven conservancies, and sustainable wildlife initiatives, we can ensure that tourism benefi ts local communities and contributes to conservation eff orts. Adventure tourism is another underutilised segment that holds immense potential. Africa’s diverse landscapes provide an ideal setting for hiking, mountaineering, bungee jumping, white-water rafting and forest expeditions.

Adventure tourism appeals to young, energetic travellers looking for thrilling experiences. Countries such as Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe have already tapped into this market with activities such as climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, cage diving with sharks, and rafting on the Zambezi River. Expanding adventure tourism off erings will attract more visitors and create job opportunities for guides, equipment rental businesses, and hospitality providers.

Farm tourism, an emerging sector, presents an excellent opportunity for economic diversifi cation and sustainable development. It bridges agriculture and tourism, off ering visitors hands-on experiences in farming activities, food production and rural life. This type of tourism not only generates revenue for farmers but also educates tourists about food sources, sustainability and the importance of agriculture in economic development. Farm tourism can take many forms, including agro-tourism, where tourists visit working farms to participate in activities such as fruit picking, dairy farming or winemaking. Wine tourism, in particular, has proven successful in regions such as South Africa’s Cape Winelands, attracting wine lovers and culinary tourists from around the world. In Zimbabwe we can also do winemaking, we have farmers producing quality grapes too. Equine tourism, centred around horseriding experiences, is another untapped market. In many parts of Africa, horses have played a signifi cant role in history and culture.

Establishing equestrian trails, horseback safaris and polo tourism can attract both local and international tourists while promoting rural economies. Countries such as Botswana and Namibia already off er horseback safaris through their savannahs, we can take notes from these countries already doing it. Wellness and health tourism is an evolving sector that can further drive economic growth. Many African countries boast natural hot springs, mineral-rich waters, and traditional healing practices that can be developed into wellness tourism destinations. By promoting yoga retreats, spa resorts, and holistic healing centres,Zimbabwe can attract healthconscious travellers seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Conference and business tourism is another area ripe for expansion. With the increasing need for international summits, corporate retreats and business conventions, We must invest in world-class conference facilities, accommodation and transportation infrastructure. Countries such as Rwanda have already established themselves as leading destinations for business tourism, hosting international conferences that boost the local economy and Zimbabwe has also hosted mega events in the past we should do more to attract such.

Community-based tourism is a model that ensures local communities benefi t directly from tourism activities. By off ering homestays, guided cultural tours and craft workshops, communities can showcase their traditions and earn income. This type of tourism promotes authentic experiences while fostering cultural exchange and economic inclusivity. Education and research tourism is another avenue to explore. Zimbabwe’s rich biodiversity, historical sites and unique ecosystems make it an ideal destination for researchers, students, and academics. Universities and research institutions can collaborate with tourism stakeholders to develop programmes that allow scholars to study wildlife, ancient civilizations, and environmental conservation in real-world settings. Religious tourism is another sector that holds economic potential.

Zimbabwe is home to signifi cant religious landmarks, pilgrimage sites, and spiritual retreats that attract millions of worshippers annually. Investing in infrastructure around these sites can enhance the visitor experience while boosting local economies. Film and creative tourism is an emerging market that capitalises on Africa’s scenic landscapes, historical sites and cultural richness. Countries such as Morocco and South Africa have already attracted international fi lm productions, generating revenue and employment opportunities.

By promoting film tourism, Zimbabwe can attract fi lmmakers, screenwriters and content creators to showcase the continent’s beauty on a global stage. Ultimately, tourism is not just about leisure; it is an economic powerhouse with the potential to uplift communities, create jobs and preserve cultural and natural heritage.

Zimbabwe has an abundance of tourism products waiting to be developed, and by leveraging these opportunities, we can transform our economy and empower our people. Let us take a proactive approach, invest in diverse tourism sectors and ensure that the benefi ts of this thriving industry reach every corner of our nation. The time is now to build a sustainable and inclusive tourism economy, one that enriches lives while showcasing the best of Africa to the world.

