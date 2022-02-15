‘Uncle Sam’s dominance must end’

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met in Beijing on the sidelines of the official opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics Games.

The most significant aspect of last Friday’s meeting was that only a united front can finally break the US’ dominance of global political and economic affairs and abuse of innocent nations, like Zimbabwe, that are reeling under the weight of Uncle Sam’s illegal economic sanctions.

The message was clear.

The world is changing and gone are the days when the US used to bully other nations.

Crucially, the two countries, like Zimbabwe which they rescued from proposed UN sanctions at the instigation of Western countries in 2008, are increasingly at odds with the US whose waning grip on global politics is apparently clear.

In Beijing last week, Presidents Xi and Putin were clear that only global solidarity against Uncle Sam’s bully tactics will free the world from abuse.

They were explicit in their message that the West should ‘abandon ideologised approaches of the Cold War’.

The Cold War was a division between the former Soviet Union and Western countries (the US and its allies, like Britain, France and German) which started in the 1940s and lasted until 1991, according to a BBC report.

“It is hard to pinpoint an exact date for when it started. It was a war between two ideas and ways of ruling —communism (the East) and capitalism (the West),” reads in part a May 23 2019 report by the BBC titled, ‘What was the Cold War’.

“The Russians operated a communist state (from 1922 to 1991), while Western countries, like the US, were capitalist countries.

Throughout the Cold War, communist and capitalist nations tried to outdo each other, competing to develop the best technologies and weapons.”

That is why the Beijing meeting between Presidents Xi and Putin, their 38th meeting since 2013, was critical in forging ways to nudge Western countries’ overt plans to manipulate the world.

The two nations, like the rest of the progressive world, are fed up with the West’s bizarre plan to control the world, hence their declaration that the new Sino-Russia relations were ‘superior to political and military alliances of the Cold War era’.

Western countries which are being cajoled by the US to follow that wretched path must take heed.

Surely, the whole world cannot continue to be harangued by a handful of nations whose only claim to glory is converging on slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism, as well as theft and plunder of other nations’ resources as the basis of their ‘success’.

The world has seen enough and this cannot continue.

A statement released after the Beijing meeting lays the basis for nudging the West’s continued and now nauseating interference in other countries’ affairs.

It tackles, with precision, the root of the problems that are confronting the world – the West.

“The parties oppose the further expansion of NATO, call on the North Atlantic alliance to abandon the ideologised approaches of the Cold War, respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries, the diversity of their civilisational and cultural-historical patterns, and treat the peaceful development of other States objectively and fairly,” the document said.

“The parties oppose the formation of closed bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia Pacific region, and remain highly vigilant about the negative impact of the US Indo-Pacific strategy on peace and stability in this region.

Some forces representing a minority on the world stage continue to advocate unilateral approaches to solving international problems and resort to power politics, practice interference in the internal affairs of other States, damaging their legitimate rights and interests, provoking contradictions, disagreements and confrontation.”

The statement goes on, with sobering lectures to the West on democracy, which it claims to be promoting in other nations like Zimbabwe through their infantile cohorts in the opposition:

“Democracy is not built on stencils.

Depending on the socio-political structure, history, traditions and cultural characteristics of a particular State, its people have the right to choose such forms and methods of implementing democracy that corresponds to the specifics of this State.

The right to judge whether a State is democratic belongs only to its people.”

A statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) reveals the depth of relations and solidarity between China and Russia.

“Xi stressed that in the face of profound and complex changes in the international situation, China and Russia are committed to deepening back-to-back strategic co-ordination and upholding international fairness and justice side by side,” the MOFA statement said.

“This is a strategic choice that will have a far-reaching impact on both China and Russia and the world at large.”

As expected, countries like the US, UK and Canada have boycotted the Beijing Olympics.

On December 7 2021, China’s Foreign Ministry said by announcing a boycott of the games, the US had, ‘clearly violated the Olympic spirit, and will pay a price for its erroneous actions’.

The US, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, was, “…attempting to interfere with the Beijing Games out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumours,” adding that the boycott, “…seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs counter to the Olympic motto ‘more united’.

The US will pay a price for its practices.

You may stay tuned for follow-ups.”

As pressure continues to mount on the beleaguered Uncle Sam, it is important for Zimbabweans to keep their eyes on the ball and guard against any adversity from the West.

After all, the last kicks of a dying horse are the most dangerous.