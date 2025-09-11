Unpacking Zim-China friendship ties …a revolutionary bond forged in blood

By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

HISTORY is not just a record of the past; it is a weapon for the present and the future. On the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Zimbabwe stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the People’s Republic of China in Beijing, reaffirming an unbreakable bond forged in the crucible of struggle and resistance.

This commemoration was not a mere ceremonial ritual; it was a thunderous reminder that oppressed people, once united, can overcome the mightiest empires and chart a new destiny of sovereignty, peace and justice.

For Zimbabwe, being present at this historic gathering was more than a diplomatic formality. It was a revolutionary statement of solidarity and an acknowledgement that the destinies of our nations are intertwined in the global fight against imperialism. Just as China rose from the ashes of colonial invasion to stand as a global powerhouse, Zimbabwe, too, waged a bitter liberation war against settler-colonialism, aided in no small part by Chinese comrades-in-arms. The parallel struggles of our peoples, Chinese resisting Japanese aggression, Zimbabweans overthrowing Rhodesian settler domination, are chapters of the same book of human emancipation.

The Revolutionary Roots of Zim-China Friendship

The ties between Zimbabwe and China did not begin yesterday, nor were they forged in boardrooms of international summits. They were born in the trenches of our liberation struggle, when China extended material, ideological, and military support to the liberation movements of Southern Africa. ZANLA cadres, like their counterparts in Angola, Mozambique, and elsewhere, drew inspiration and training from Chinese revolutionary doctrine. Mao Zedong’s words that political power grows out of the barrel of a gun echoed through our villages and guerrilla camps, giving confidence to a people fighting against a heavily armed colonial regime propped up by Western powers.

This shared revolutionary DNA is what gives Zimbabwe-China relations their unique character. They are not transactional, as with Western powers whose only interest in Africa is extraction and domination. They are bonds of blood, of solidarity, of shared sacrifice. They were built on the battlefield, where Chinese-supplied weapons empowered Zimbabwean guerrillas, and Chinese training camps nurtured a generation of fighters who would later build a sovereign nation.

Beijing Commemoration: A Meeting of Shared Histories

The 80th anniversary of the victory against fascism was not just about China celebrating its triumph over Japanese aggression. It was about the entire oppressed world celebrating the principle that no empire, however brutal, is eternal. Japan’s imperial adventure collapsed under the weight of Chinese resistance, just as European colonialism collapsed under the weight of African liberation struggles.

Zimbabwe’s presence in Beijing, therefore, carried profound symbolism. It was a declaration that Zimbabwe remembers the lessons of history and stands committed to the same anti-imperialist principles that inspired both Chinese and Zimbabwean struggles. To participate in the commemorations was to say: we, too, are children of resistance; we, too, have paid in blood for freedom; we, too, stand for a world free of oppression.

In a world where imperial powers continue to rewrite history to portray themselves as champions of freedom, Zimbabwe and China together remind humanity of the truth that it was the oppressed, the colonised, the so-called ‘backwards nations’, who carried the greatest burdens of resistance and who secured the victories that changed the global order.

China’s Role in Zimbabwe’s Development

Fast forward to the present, and the revolutionary bond has matured into a comprehensive strategic partnership. China has stood by Zimbabwe in the face of Western sanctions, economic sabotage, and political isolation. While the West punishes Zimbabwe for daring to reclaim its land and sovereignty, China has extended a hand of friendship and partnership.

From the construction of the magnificent new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, to power generation projects like Kariba South Hydro and Hwange Expansion, to digital and telecommunications infrastructure led by Chinese companies such as Huawei, China has become an indispensable partner in Zimbabwe’s development trajectory.

Agricultural cooperation has also flourished, with China sharing technology to boost food security and productivity. Health partnerships were evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when China supplied vaccines and medical equipment, while Western powers hoarded resources. In education and culture, scholarships, exchanges, and Confucius Institutes have deepened understanding between our peoples. This is not charity, it is solidarity. It is the manifestation of a relationship that began in struggle and continues in mutual respect.

Zimbabwe, BRICS and the Multipolar World

Zimbabwe’s participation in the Beijing commemorations also signalled its determination to align with the new multipolar order emerging under the leadership of China, Russia, and other BRICS nations. As BRICS expands, offering an alternative to the exploitative systems of the IMF and World Bank, Zimbabwe sees itself naturally belonging in that camp of sovereign nations rewriting global rules.

Western powers have long used economic warfare, sanctions, conditional loans, and structural adjustment programmes to discipline countries like Zimbabwe that refuse to bow. But the rise of BRICS is eroding Western monopoly. Already, BRICS is pioneering alternatives like the New Development Bank and settlements in local currencies, undermining the dictatorship of the US dollar. For Zimbabwe, whose economy has been strangled by sanctions, these developments are lifelines.

China’s embrace of Zimbabwe into its circle of solidarity and partnership strengthens Harare’s case for joining BRICS. The symbolism of standing together in Beijing was also an assertion that Zimbabwe is not alone in its struggle, but part of a larger global coalition of the oppressed building a just international order.

Lessons from History: Anti-Fascist Struggle and Today’s Imperialism

The world cannot commemorate the defeat of fascism in the 1940s without recognising that new forms of fascism exist today. Imperialist wars in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, and Palestine show that the logic of domination has not disappeared. Just as fascism sought to subjugate nations through brute force, today’s imperialism uses bombs, sanctions, propaganda, and economic strangulation to achieve the same ends.

China’s victory over Japan and Zimbabwe’s victory over Rhodesia both demonstrate that empires can be resisted and defeated. But they also warn us that vigilance is eternal. If we forget history, we risk allowing imperialism to reinvent itself in new guises.

Zimbabwe’s solidarity with China at the 80th anniversary, therefore, carries a message to the world: we will not allow the sacrifices of our forebears to be in vain. We will not surrender sovereignty for promises of aid or acceptance by Western powers. We stand with all those who resist imperialism in its old and new forms, from the Palestinian people under siege, to Cuba under decades of blockade, to the Sahel nations now expelling foreign troops and asserting independence.

Zimbabwe Open for Business — On Sovereign Terms

Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Second Republic, Zimbabwe has adopted the policy of engagement and re-engagement, proclaiming itself ‘Open for Business’. But this openness is not an invitation to exploitation; it is an assertion that Zimbabwe is ready to participate in global commerce on sovereign and equitable terms.

China understands this because it, too, has suffered humiliation at the hands of foreign powers. It also insists on sovereignty and equality in partnerships. The presence of Zimbabwe in Beijing thus reinforced that Zimbabwe’s doors are wide open, to those who respect our sovereignty, who recognise our right to self-determination, and who share our vision of equitable development. This is the essence of South-South cooperation: not master-servant relations, but mutual respect and benefit.

A Revolutionary Future

As the world marked 80 years since the defeat of fascism, Zimbabwe’s participation alongside China was a bold reaffirmation of revolutionary friendship. It was a declaration that our destinies remain bound together in the ongoing struggle against imperialism, neo-colonialism, and all forms of oppression. The friendship between Zimbabwe and China is a shining example of what is possible when nations build partnerships based not on exploitation but on solidarity. It demonstrates that even small nations, when aligned with powerful revolutionary allies, can stand tall in the world. It shows that history is on the side of those who resist, who persist, and who believe in the ultimate triumph of justice.

Today, as BRICS expands, as Africa rises to claim its rightful place in global affairs, and as China consolidates its role as a pole of resistance against imperialism, Zimbabwe must embrace its revolutionary heritage and boldly step into this new order.

The Torch of Resistance Burns On

The 80th anniversary celebrations in Beijing were not just a commemoration of a past victory. They were a rallying cry for the present and the future. They reminded us that unity among oppressed nations is the most potent weapon against imperial domination. They reminded us that Zimbabwe and China, bound by history, can and must play leading roles in building a world where sovereignty is respected, resources serve the people, and peace is the foundation of progress.

As Zimbabwe stood alongside China in honour of the martyrs of the anti-fascist war, it also stood for the martyrs of Chimurenga, for the martyrs of Africa’s liberation, and for all oppressed peoples of the world. The revolutionary bond forged in blood continues to shine, undimmed by the storms of imperial aggression. Indeed, the Zimbabwe-China friendship is not just a diplomatic partnership. It is a revolutionary alliance. It is the promise of a multipolar world. It is the living flame of history, reminding us that when people unite, victory is inevitable.