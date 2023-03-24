THE US plan to counter Chinese investments in Zimbabwe has been inadvertently laid bare by its Ambassador Designate to Harare, Pamela Tremont.

Her shameless lies that China’s trade with the country is benefitting the elite at the expense of the majority sets the stage for more confrontation between Beijing and Washington in Zimbabwe.

Uncle Sam’s senseless rift with China has largely played out in the global arena in recent times.

The US’ reckless foreign policy and abuse of other countries has been a sharp contrast to Beijing’s friendly policies of solidarity which have served to isolate Washington from the rest of the progressive world.

Zimbabwe’s cordial relations with China have, on the other hand, miffed the US whose illegal economic sanctions on the country in December 2001 were designed to effect regime change in Harare through illegal means outside of the ballot box and are hurting the masses.

Since then, the US has failed to mask its resentment of the leadership in Zimbabwe, with its successive presidents and ambassadors at the core of efforts to effect illegal regime change in the country.

US diplomats operating in Harare are under strict instructions from their leaders to openly endorse the opposition while perpetuating their sanctions which have destabilised the country’s economy.

In contrast, China has stood with Zimbabwe from the days of the liberation struggle and post-independence era.

And the US has now taken its fight with China to Zimbabwe where several investments by Beijing are now the target of Washington’s fury.

On March 1, nomination hearings in the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations confirmed the new thrust Uncle Sam is going to take against both China and Zimbabwe with Tremont launching a vicious attack on those investments.

She claimed that Chinese investments are being used to fund the lifestyles of the elite at the expense of the majority whom she said “…were aware that those investments were not benefitting them.”

Current estimates indicate that China has extended more than US$2,5 billion in loans, investments and grants to Zimbabwe since 2000.

In 2016, Chinese firms completed the US$150 million Victoria Falls International Airport expansion project, before embarking on the US$154 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport facelift which will be commissioned in June this year.

In 2018, China embarked on the US$533 million Kariba Power Station expansion.

On top of that, a US$200 million new Parliament building was opened in Harare last year.

It was funded by the Chinese government while the US$1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station renovation is underway and is set to be commissioned soon.

During the same period, the US has spent more than US$1 billion funding NGOs who have been trying, but are failing, to topple the democratically elected and constitutional Government of Zimbabwe.

This money has been used to support its covert regime change activities which continue to be outed by the country’s security.

Currently, there are concerted efforts to ensure forthcoming elections are won by the opposition who they are frantically supporting to achieve the untenable objective.

This is why Uncle Sam cannot stomach the good relations between Zimbabwe and China.

“Yes, Zimbabwe and China have a long-standing relationship that goes all the way back to Zimbabwe’s war of independence. I think the difference between Chinese investments in Zimbabwe and other places in Africa is…the US$4, 5 billion that we have invested in Zimbabwean people have been for the people to promote their health, defend the democratic space, improve electoral systems and increase food security,” Tremont told the hearing.

“Seven hundred thousand Zimbabweans benefitted from our food security and agricultural programmes last year. It’s tremendously important in light of the food shortages brought on by Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.

The Chinese investments are much more for the Government of Zimbabwe. The Parliament building doesn’t necessarily benefit the Zimbabwean people the way US investment does.

I think our fantastic Embassy in Harare has excellent outreach in public relations with the entire country. I think our image among the Zimbabwean people is much different than what you would sometimes see in the press or from official mouthpieces in Zimbabwe.

If confirmed I would continue that outreach and underscore to the Zimbabwean people our commitment to them and their wellbeing and to defending their democratic rights which are enshrined in their Constitution.”

Russia, yet another of the US’ innumerable enemies was not spared from the unrestrained tongue lashing with Tremont claiming there was lack of transparency in the mining sector which she said was ‘controlled’ by China and Russia.

“Unfortunately, there’s very little transparency regarding the terms of those contracts. So, while I would always support private sector-led growth in Zimbabwe or any country, I certainly hope the Zimbabwean Government is ensuring that the Zimbabwean people are getting fair compensation for the minerals taken from their country,” she claimed.

We have a little bit of news for Tremont; that she should not expect flowers, hugs and kisses if she tries to dabble in our politics like her predecessors.

Zimbabweans have perfected the art of protecting and defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity.