US think-tanks predict ZANU PF victory

By Eunice Masunungure

THE prediction that ZANU PF will resoundingly win the 2023 elections by anti-Zimbabwe think-tank RAND Corporation is an indication that even the US is giving up on the MDC’s capability to bring about their longed for regime change.

This comes on the back of what seems to be a thawing of relations between Zimbabwe and one of the MDC’s former staunch handlers, the EU.

RAND Corporation, a subsidiary of the Todd Moss Centre for Global Development, stated in a report released ahead of the review of Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) of 2001 that ZANU PF was well on course for another victory.

Rand Corporation is an American non-profit global policy think tank created in 1948 by Douglas Aircraft Company to offer research and analysis services to the US armed forces.

It is financed by the US Government and private endowment bodies, corporations,universities and private individuals.

The company has grown to assist other governments, international organisations, private companies and foundations with a host of defence and non-defence issues, including healthcare.

RAND aims for interdisciplinary and quantitative problem solving by translating theoretical concepts from formal economics and the physical sciences into novel applications in other areas, using applied science and operations research.

Despite the economic challenges rocking the nation, ZANU PF has been on a roll, winning about 98 percent of the by-elections that have been held since the July 30 2018 harmonised elections.

This is despite unproven claims by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa that President Emmerson Mnangagwa ‘rigged’ the 2018 polls.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has since embarked on an intensive engagement and re-engagement drive and an economic transformation programme that has caught global attention, including that of the MDC’s traditional backers in the West.

Meanwhile, Chamisa is battling to contain simmering tensions that are threatening to once again tear his party apart and has seen it being walloped by the ruling ZANU PF.

The MDC Alliance under Chamisa’s leadership, has not been coherent enough to inspire confidence as a suitable alternative to ZANU PF.

Chamisa, who since grabbing power unconstitutionally after the death of the MDC’s founder Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to colon cancer on February 14 2018, has failed to unite the party or spell out clear development policies.

His so called ‘State of Nation Address’ titled ‘Agenda 2020’, delivered to an empty Mbare Stodart Hall on January 21 2020, was an empty speech lacking in vision.

The MDC is now considered a party housing failed politicians who have brought nothing to the institution except themselves.

For example, the first secretary general Welshman Ncube of the MDC, who lambasted Tsvangirai, came back into the MDC party with a higher position, even after failing to be voted into power on numerous occasions in his Bulawayo constituency.

Ncube deserted his own party to join the Chamisa-led party to hold a lower rank.

MDC, the apple of the West’s eye, also houses Job Sikhala, a man whose penchant for shoving his foot in his mouth is legendary.

Moreover, one of MDC’s founder members, Grace Kwinjeh, is said to be quitting Chamisa’s party in protest to revelations that members of the former divisive ZANU PF G40 cabal sponsored Chamisa’s party during the 2018 election.

Losing such a ‘prominent’ figure is another giant step towards the party’s imminent and unavoidable collapse.

MDC leadership are amateurish, resembling student activism politics.

Recently, Chamisa, while defending MDC councillors running several municipalities across the country, shielded them from blame directed towards their poor service delivery, claiming they do not have total control of the local authorities.

The MDC does not reflect capacity to shine, even when given a chance as has been the case with local authorities and their disastrous outing during the so-called inclusive Government era.

On the other hand, the ruling Party has shown capacity to be relevant to people’s lives, withstand pressure and transform.

And the results speak for themselves.

In February 2019, ZANU PF won the council by-elections held in Matebeleland South Province.

ZANU PF has also won Bulawayo Cowdray Park by-elections; Bikita East Constituency, Ward 31; and Nyanga South Ward 26 (Nyakupinga) seats.

In Beitbridge East, Ward 15, Rabson Mbedzi won after he garnered 638 votes while Victor Moyo of MDC-A received 54 votes.

ZANU PF candidate for Matobo North, Ward 25, Sibonginkosi Dube, won against Elkana Sibanda of MDC-A.

ZANU-PF romped to victory in Lupane East as well as two wards in Bubi and Nkayi districts.

The ruling Party also retained Ward 22 in Bubi, with Cde Thandekile Dube beating other contenders while Cde Qhubani Nyoni romped to victory in Ward 23, Nkayi District.

There is a large number of constituencies that shifted from MDC-A to ZANU PF.MDC-T also lost the Zaka East by-elections, while ZANU PF won with a resounding margin in the Ward 6, Shurugwi bi-elections held in December 2019.

The ruling Party’s victory in the three Matabeleland North by-elections dispels false claims by some Western powers that Zimbabweans were living in a worse situation under President Mnangagwa compared to former President Robert Mugabe.

Without doubt ZANU PF has garnered confidence in the electorate and the people at the grassroots level.

Therefore, what the Rand Corporation alluded to and its insinuation of having the opposition vision propelled by another leader besides Chamisa is wishing for resuscitation of the dead — wishful thinking.