By Elizabeth Sitotombe
ZIMBABWE’S 16-year-long protracted
armed struggle marked a pivotal moment
in the nation’s history.
It brought an end to colonial rule and
ushered in an independent Zimbabwe.
Nonetheless, the war left deep scars,
both physical and emotional, on the
fighters, their families, not to mention
the civilian population While many took
up arms, countless others contributed to
the struggle in different ways, providing
logistical and moral support, intelligence,
shelter as well as food.
Children of war veterans (both dead
and living) have since formed an organisation
called Children of War Veterans
which went on to create the RedRev
Youth Empowerment Corporation to help
support their education and welfare.
RedRev stands for Redefined Revolution
Youth, to align with Zimbabwe’s
Fourth Chimurenga, focusing on economic
empowerment with the goal of transforming
Zimbabwe into a upper-middle
income economy by 2030. It is registered
with the Government of Zimbabwe under
the Companies and other Business Entities
Act (24:32).
The fund actively supports youth
groups, including the Children of War
Veterans and Heroes’ Dependants’
Forum.
Youth empowerment, as RedRev envisions,
involves building confidence, skills
and access to opportunities, enabling
young people to participate in decisionmaking,
contribute to their communities
and achieve their full potential.
On Saturday, Zimbabwe’s business
community went a step further in support
of the children of liberation war veterans.
The Pedzai Sakupwanya Skills Development
Trust under Mabvuku-Tafara
legislator Scott Sakupwanya, in collaboration
with Harare businessman Wicknell
Chivayo, donated US$300 000 during
a fund-raising dinner held at Harare’s
Cresta Jameson Hotel.
The funds were raised through the
auction of football jerseys, including one
bearing the inscription ‘CDE ED Mnangagwa’.
Other jerseys honoured national
heroes like the late President Robert
Mugabe, Herbert Chitepo and Josiah
Magama Tongogara, among others.
Hosted by the RedRev Youth Empowerment
Fund, the event attracted
distinguished guests, including special
guest of honour ZANU PF Chief Whip
Hon Pupurai Togarepi and Senator
Angeline Tongogara and representatives
of Children of War Veterans Association
and Widows Association.
“We are complementing the Government
and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s
vision of supporting the children
of liberation war veterans. After consulting
with the Ministry of War Veterans, we
formed RedRev Youth Empowerment as
a group of seven children of war veterans,”
said Aspire Mutingwende, one of its
directors.
During the event, RedRev Youth Empowerment
Fund, Pedzai Sakupwanya
Skills Development Trust, and Empower
Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding
(MoU) to empower the children
of war veterans. Under the agreement,
RedRev members will receive an Empower
Bank card upon opening an account.
A minimum deposit of US$10 is required
to establish a credit score, after which
beneficiaries can access skills development
programmes offered by the Pedzai
Sakupwanya Skills Development Trust.
These programmes — spanning mining,
agriculture and other fields — last
three to six months, with participants
paying only US$10 per month. The
balance is subsidised by Honourable
Sakupwanya.
Empower Bank will also provide a
three-month financial literacy training
programme for new registrants.
“We believe that by empowering our
youth, we create a ripple effect that leads
to sustainable growth. Together, we can
nurture a generation of entrepreneurs
who will drive change, create jobs and
inspire others,” said Apostle Tendai Meda
of the Pedzai Sakupwanya Skills Development
Trust.
The partnership between RedRev
Youth Empowerment Fund, Pedzai
Sakupwanya Skills Development Trust
and Empower Bank is a commitment to
fostering entrepreneurship among the
children of war veterans, ex-detainees
and ex-combatants. The initiative emphasises
skills development, innovative
thinking and entrepreneurial spirit.
Although tailored specifically for to the
children of war veterans, itsprogrammes
are open to all Zimbabwean youths.
Over the past four years, the Pedzai
Sakupwanya Skills Development Trust
has trained over 3 500 students in vocational
courses in Mabvuku, Tafara and
Sunway City. The Trust was recently honoured
with a Skills Championship Award
at the Legacy TV Awards.
Proceeds from the event will also support
the RedRev Football Academy. Alwin
Mabasa Muchatuta, sports director of
the academy, emphasised the importance
of nurturing young talent. He added that
through the provision of professional
training and guidance, young players
would learn to develop the skills, techniques
and knowledge necessary to excel
in the game.
“Research shows that top-performing
football nations prioritise youth development.
By investing in our youth, we shape
the future of football and contribute to
their holistic development,” he said.
Togarepi and Senator Tongogara expressed
gratitude to the donors, emphasising
the importance of supporting war
veterans’ offspring.
“These young people are the legacy of
our heroes. It is our duty to equip them
with the skills and resources necessary
to succeed,” said Senator Tongogara.
“. . . their efforts are a testament to the
importance of investing in our young
people, but we must do more. We must
create opportunities for these young
people to thrive. We must provide them
with access to education, healthcare and
economic empowerment. We must support
them as they navigate the challenges
of growing up in a rapidly changing
world.”
Other members of the Widows Association,
including secretary-general
Tsitsi Chitekedza and national chairperson
Rufaro Mupepeti, also voiced
their appreciation for the initiatives in
support of war veterans’ families.
However, concerns have been raised
over the exclusion of countless others
who contributed to the struggle in noncombat
roles — .
In response to these concerns the
Government implemented measures to
ensure the descendants of non-combat
contributors are not also left out.
Government introduced scholarships
and tuition assistance for children of
non-combat contributors. Economic
empowerment schemes, such as the
Pedzai Sakupwanya Trust and Empower
Bank, incorporate these and every other
youth in Zimbabwe to access loans and
vocational training programmes.
By fostering creativity, resilience and
leadership among young people, these
programmes lay the groundwork for
sustainable development.
As Zimbabwe continues its post-independence
journey, empowering the next
generation remains a priority, a testament
to the nation’s resilience, unity and
hope.
No child will be left behind.
By Elizabeth Sitotombe