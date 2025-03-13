By Elizabeth Sitotombe

ZIMBABWE’S 16-year-long protracted

armed struggle marked a pivotal moment

in the nation’s history.

It brought an end to colonial rule and

ushered in an independent Zimbabwe.

Nonetheless, the war left deep scars,

both physical and emotional, on the

fighters, their families, not to mention

the civilian population While many took

up arms, countless others contributed to

the struggle in different ways, providing

logistical and moral support, intelligence,

shelter as well as food.

Children of war veterans (both dead

and living) have since formed an organisation

called Children of War Veterans

which went on to create the RedRev

Youth Empowerment Corporation to help

support their education and welfare.

RedRev stands for Redefined Revolution

Youth, to align with Zimbabwe’s

Fourth Chimurenga, focusing on economic

empowerment with the goal of transforming

Zimbabwe into a upper-middle

income economy by 2030. It is registered

with the Government of Zimbabwe under

the Companies and other Business Entities

Act (24:32).

The fund actively supports youth

groups, including the Children of War

Veterans and Heroes’ Dependants’

Forum.

Youth empowerment, as RedRev envisions,

involves building confidence, skills

and access to opportunities, enabling

young people to participate in decisionmaking,

contribute to their communities

and achieve their full potential.

On Saturday, Zimbabwe’s business

community went a step further in support

of the children of liberation war veterans.

The Pedzai Sakupwanya Skills Development

Trust under Mabvuku-Tafara

legislator Scott Sakupwanya, in collaboration

with Harare businessman Wicknell

Chivayo, donated US$300 000 during

a fund-raising dinner held at Harare’s

Cresta Jameson Hotel.

The funds were raised through the

auction of football jerseys, including one

bearing the inscription ‘CDE ED Mnangagwa’.

Other jerseys honoured national

heroes like the late President Robert

Mugabe, Herbert Chitepo and Josiah

Magama Tongogara, among others.

Hosted by the RedRev Youth Empowerment

Fund, the event attracted

distinguished guests, including special

guest of honour ZANU PF Chief Whip

Hon Pupurai Togarepi and Senator

Angeline Tongogara and representatives

of Children of War Veterans Association

and Widows Association.

“We are complementing the Government

and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s

vision of supporting the children

of liberation war veterans. After consulting

with the Ministry of War Veterans, we

formed RedRev Youth Empowerment as

a group of seven children of war veterans,”

said Aspire Mutingwende, one of its

directors.

During the event, RedRev Youth Empowerment

Fund, Pedzai Sakupwanya

Skills Development Trust, and Empower

Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) to empower the children

of war veterans. Under the agreement,

RedRev members will receive an Empower

Bank card upon opening an account.

A minimum deposit of US$10 is required

to establish a credit score, after which

beneficiaries can access skills development

programmes offered by the Pedzai

Sakupwanya Skills Development Trust.

These programmes — spanning mining,

agriculture and other fields — last

three to six months, with participants

paying only US$10 per month. The

balance is subsidised by Honourable

Sakupwanya.

Empower Bank will also provide a

three-month financial literacy training

programme for new registrants.

“We believe that by empowering our

youth, we create a ripple effect that leads

to sustainable growth. Together, we can

nurture a generation of entrepreneurs

who will drive change, create jobs and

inspire others,” said Apostle Tendai Meda

of the Pedzai Sakupwanya Skills Development

Trust.

The partnership between RedRev

Youth Empowerment Fund, Pedzai

Sakupwanya Skills Development Trust

and Empower Bank is a commitment to

fostering entrepreneurship among the

children of war veterans, ex-detainees

and ex-combatants. The initiative emphasises

skills development, innovative

thinking and entrepreneurial spirit.

Although tailored specifically for to the

children of war veterans, itsprogrammes

are open to all Zimbabwean youths.

Over the past four years, the Pedzai

Sakupwanya Skills Development Trust

has trained over 3 500 students in vocational

courses in Mabvuku, Tafara and

Sunway City. The Trust was recently honoured

with a Skills Championship Award

at the Legacy TV Awards.

Proceeds from the event will also support

the RedRev Football Academy. Alwin

Mabasa Muchatuta, sports director of

the academy, emphasised the importance

of nurturing young talent. He added that

through the provision of professional

training and guidance, young players

would learn to develop the skills, techniques

and knowledge necessary to excel

in the game.

“Research shows that top-performing

football nations prioritise youth development.

By investing in our youth, we shape

the future of football and contribute to

their holistic development,” he said.

Togarepi and Senator Tongogara expressed

gratitude to the donors, emphasising

the importance of supporting war

veterans’ offspring.

“These young people are the legacy of

our heroes. It is our duty to equip them

with the skills and resources necessary

to succeed,” said Senator Tongogara.

“. . . their efforts are a testament to the

importance of investing in our young

people, but we must do more. We must

create opportunities for these young

people to thrive. We must provide them

with access to education, healthcare and

economic empowerment. We must support

them as they navigate the challenges

of growing up in a rapidly changing

world.”

Other members of the Widows Association,

including secretary-general

Tsitsi Chitekedza and national chairperson

Rufaro Mupepeti, also voiced

their appreciation for the initiatives in

support of war veterans’ families.

However, concerns have been raised

over the exclusion of countless others

who contributed to the struggle in noncombat

roles — .

In response to these concerns the

Government implemented measures to

ensure the descendants of non-combat

contributors are not also left out.

Government introduced scholarships

and tuition assistance for children of

non-combat contributors. Economic

empowerment schemes, such as the

Pedzai Sakupwanya Trust and Empower

Bank, incorporate these and every other

youth in Zimbabwe to access loans and

vocational training programmes.

By fostering creativity, resilience and

leadership among young people, these

programmes lay the groundwork for

sustainable development.

As Zimbabwe continues its post-independence

journey, empowering the next

generation remains a priority, a testament

to the nation’s resilience, unity and

hope.

No child will be left behind.

