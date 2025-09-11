By Mthokozisi Mabhena

ZIMBABWE continues to record measurable progress in its economic development agenda. Two developments illustrate this trajectory: the launch of the ZANU PF Women’s League Presidential Empowerment Fund and tobacco export earnings reaching US$634 million within nine months.

These are twin signals of a country determined to lift every citizen into the orbit of Vision 2030. These events do not exist in isolation, they are threads woven into the broader fabric of a sustainable development agenda that is transforming lives, ensuring empowerment, and cementing Zimbabwe’s position on the path to becoming an upper-middle-income economy.

The deliberate targeting of women through empowerment programmes and the successful performance of strategic exports like tobacco reinforce one central message: development in Zimbabwe is for all.

The launch of the Women’s League Presidential Empowerment Fund represents far more than a financial initiative, it is a declaration that women are not mere spectators but full participants in the nation’s developmental journey. Even with various programmes implemented to uplift women continue to face structural barriers that have limited their access to capital, land, and decision-making roles. Today, the narrative is changing dramatically, as more deliberate interventions ensure that women are supported, celebrated, and uplifted.

This empowerment fund will definitely provide women with the resources they need to build enterprises, pursue innovation and become employers rather than employees. It is a practical embodiment of the principle that when you empower a woman, you empower a nation. Women are the backbone of families, the custodians of community values, and increasingly, the drivers of economic growth. Giving them access to capital ensures that entire communities rise.

These initiatives recognise that women are not beneficiaries of charity but partners in national prosperity. And it is sustainable because it fosters entrepreneurship, which in turn creates jobs, drives productivity, and promotes local value chains.

In parallel with empowering women, the country is recording impressive progress in the tobacco sector. The attainment of US$634 million in exports within nine months underscores the strength of the agricultural sector, a critical pillar of the economy.

Tobacco, often called ‘the golden leaf’, is not just a crop; it is a source of livelihoods for many households. The industry has witnessed significant transformation, with more than 60 percent of tobacco now being produced by smallholder farmers. This democratisation of production ensures that wealth is not concentrated in the hands of a few but is spread across communities. Every dollar earned through tobacco exports translates into school fees for children, improved healthcare access, better nutrition, and enhanced rural development.

The convergence of these milestones — the Women’s League Presidential Empowerment Fund and tobacco export success — illustrates a holistic development philosophy emphasising that no demographic group will be marginalised in the march towards Vision 2030.

Sustainability is a word often spoken but less frequently implemented. However, in Zimbabwe, sustainability is becoming the backbone of national programmes. The growth of the tobacco industry is being anchored in sustainable practices. Reforestation initiatives ensure that forests depleted by curing processes are replenished. The integration of renewable energy solutions in agriculture reduces carbon emissions. Farmers are being trained in climate-smart agriculture to adapt to the realities of global warming. This foresight ensures that Zimbabwe’s economic gains today will not compromise the well-being of future generations.

At first glance, the Women’s League Presidential Empowerment Fund and tobacco export growth may appear as two distinct milestones. However, they are deeply interconnected. The empowerment of women creates stronger households and communities, which in turn supports agricultural productivity and economic stability. Tobacco exports, meanwhile, generate the foreign currency needed to fund empowerment initiatives, infrastructure projects, and social services.

This synergy demonstrates the cyclical nature of sustainable development. Empowered citizens contribute to economic growth, and economic growth provides the resources needed to empower more citizens. It is a virtuous cycle that places Zimbabwe firmly on the trajectory of inclusive prosperity.

As a nation we have every reason to celebrate these achievements. They are milestones that show the country is moving in the right direction, guided by the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Yet, these achievements are not endpoints. They are stepping stones towards greater progress. The task ahead involves scaling up these initiatives, replicating success stories across sectors, and ensuring that every Zimbabwean feels the impact of national development.

For women, this means continuous support, mentorship, and access to markets. For farmers, it means fair pricing mechanisms, input support, and infrastructure development. For the youth, it means innovation platforms and digital inclusion. For rural communities, it means roads, healthcare, and education facilities. The collective pursuit of Vision 2030 requires relentless effort, unity of purpose, and a belief in the potential of every Zimbabwean.

Zimbabwe is on the move. The journey may be challenging, but the destination is clear: an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, powered by inclusive growth and sustained by the principle that no one is left behind.