Where was God during slavery? …a pan-Africanist reflection on faith, empire and liberation

By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

“THE whiteman’s god asked us to close our eyes in prayer, and when we opened them, we had the Bible… and he had the land.” — African Proverb.

The question: Where was God during slavery and the abuse of Black people? continues to echo through generations like an ancestral cry buried beneath centuries of pain, betrayal and unyielding resistance. It is not a question of theology alone — it is a political, historical and revolutionary inquiry. For those of us who walk the path of pan-Africanism and anti-imperialism, this question is not sacrilege; it is sacred. It demands we interrogate the intersections of religion, conquest and liberation.

The gospel of chains: Christianity as a tool of empire

Let’s be clear: The God of the coloniser was never the God of the oppressed. During the transatlantic slave trade, European Christians chained millions of Africans, baptised them between lashes, and branded the cross into their flesh. Ships bore names like ‘Jesus of Lübeck’ and ‘Good Ship Grace of God’, as they trafficked human cargo in a holocaust of industrial-scale dehumanisation.

Priests accompanied the slavers, not to condemn them, but to “save” the souls of the captured while their bodies were shackled. This was not spirituality. It was the theology of domination. The Bible was weaponized to convince Africans that their suffering was ordained, even deserved—that a better life awaited in heaven, so long as they obeyed the white master on Earth.

This was not Christianity—it was Christendom—a colonial project.

The slaveholders and colonisers did not bring God to Africa; they got their God, forged in the image of Caesar, not Christ. A God who blessed cannons and plantations, not the meek and the poor.

Africa knew God before Europe knew itself

To ask: Where was God during slavery? is also to reclaim the truth: Africa knew the Creator before she knew the cross.

The Nubians of Kush, the Yoruba of Nigeria, the Zulu, the Dogon, and the ancient Egyptians had deep spiritual systems rooted in community, balance and reverence for nature. African cosmologies did not need cathedrals to connect to the divine; our shrines were rivers, forests, and the ancestral world.

Yet colonial Christianity taught us that everything African was demonic — our names, our languages, our gods, our music. The Church worked hand in glove with the empire to erase African identity and install white supremacy in its place. We were forced to trade Shona and Swahili for Latin and English. Mwari and Olodumare were demonised. We were told that black skin was the ‘curse of Ham’, and that slavery was our punishment.

This ideological terrorism was worse than bullets. Because while bullets kill the body, ideology chains the mind.

Faith or freedom? The double-edged sword of religion

And yet, the story is not one-sided.

While the empire used Christianity to enslave, resistance also used faith to rebel. African slaves in the Americas created liberation theologies masked in spirituals and coded messages. Songs, like ‘Go Down, Moses’, were calls to escape. Jesus became a symbol of resistance, not because the colonisers wanted it so, but because the oppressed reinterpreted the gospel in their image.

In Haiti, the voodoo ceremony at Bwa Kayiman sparked the greatest slave revolt in history. In South Africa, Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko reminded us that: “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed,” and that black people must reclaim spirituality as part of their liberation.

Liberation theologians in Latin America — like Camilo Torres and Oscar Romero —preached that Christ was not with the empire but with the exploited. In Zimbabwe, many comrades carried both the gun and the Bible into the liberation struggle.

We must, therefore, not throw out spirituality wholesale; but we must decolonise it.

A decolonised theology: God of the oppressed, not the coloniser

We do not ask: Where was God? to indict the divine. We ask to indict the false image of God we were given — white, male, vengeful, capitalist. We reject that colonial caricature. The true God, if one exists in any meaningful way for Africans, must be the God who stood with the enslaved, not the enslaver. The God who was crucified by the empire, not enthroned by it.

From a pan-Africanist perspective, we affirm a spirituality rooted in liberation, justice and community. Not a spirituality that asks us to forgive rapists and murderers in the name of peace, but one that demands righteous anger, reparative justice and revolutionary love.

Kwame Nkrumah reminded us: “Practice without thought is blind; thought without practice is empty.”

Our spirituality must walk with us on the road to self-determination, not paralyse us in apathy or passive suffering.

Where is God now?

To ask: Where was God during slavery? is also to ask: Where is God now?

Where is God as Western-backed corporations plunder the Congo’s cobalt, fueling smartphones while Congolese children dig for scraps?

Where is God as Palestine is bombed with US weapons, and churches remain silent, or worse, complicit?

Where is God as US sanctions choke Cuba, Venezuela and Zimbabwe, blocking food, medicine and development in the name of ‘democracy’?

Where is God as France maintains a neo-colonial grip over West Africa through the CFA franc and military interventions?

Where is God in all this if not in us — the people who refuse to be silent?

Our answer must be clear: God is not in the halls of empire but in the hearts of the resisting masses.

Toward a revolutionary faith

For those of us who still believe, let our faith be revolutionary.

Let it inspire us to build clinics in rural Zimbabwe, not megachurches in elite suburbs.

Let it drive us to occupy land stolen by settlers, not ask us to ‘turn the other cheek’ while we starve.

Let it compel us to speak out against injustice in Palestine, Sudan, Haiti, Congo and Cuba —not ask us to ‘pray for peace’ while doing nothing.

Let it empower us to educate our children in African history, African spirituality and pan-African pride — not just in imported scripture.

Let our God be the God of Thomas Sankara, Amilcar Cabral, Patrice Lumumba — not Cecil Rhodes and King Leopold II.

Let the truth set us free

The truth is uncomfortable, but it must be told: Christianity, as practised bythe colonisers, was a tool of conquest. But truth also empowers: Faith, when reclaimed by the oppressed, becomes a weapon of liberation.

So when we ask: Where was God during slavery and the abuse of black people?, we must answer with a deeper understanding: God was not absent — God was hijacked.

It is our sacred duty to liberate not only the land, not only the economy, but also the spirit. Pan-Africanism is not just political — it is spiritual. It calls for the total liberation of the African being from external domination and internalised oppression.

As Malcolm X once said: “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” Religion, too, has been used in this way.

Now is the time to reclaim it.

To Africanize it. To radicalise it.

And to live it.