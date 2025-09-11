Women can do it! . . . Zim salutes its gender equality champions

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) marked its 10th anniversary on September 4, 2025, under the theme “ZGC @ 10: Reflecting on the Achievements and the Future for Gender Equality in Zimbabwe”. The celebrations also featured the Inaugural Gender Equality Awards 2025, recognising individuals and institutions that have advanced the cause of gender justice.

The event brought together Government officials, civil society representatives, diplomats, and grassroots activists, highlighting both the progress made and the ongoing work required to achieve full gender parity.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Gender Equality Awards, which honoured organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing women’s rights. Awardees included civil society organisations addressing gender-based violence, corporations promoting women in leadership, and community leaders tackling child marriage.

Lorraine Ndlovu, the national president of the Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economic Associations, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her tireless advocacy for gender equality. A former Student Representative Council (SRC) leader at college, Ndlovu fought for students’ rights and protection against sexual abuse and harassment. The Zimbabwe Public Service Commission won the Outstanding Public Service Institution on Gender Equality award, while Shamwari YeMwanasikana was recognised as the Outstanding Civil Society Organisation, among others.

“These awards acknowledge those whose dedication has turned the principles of gender equality into practical outcomes,” said ZGC chairperson, Commissioner Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe. “They demonstrate that meaningful progress is possible when society works collectively to uphold the rights of women and girls.”

The struggle for gender equality in Zimbabwe is deeply rooted in history. During the Second Chimurenga, women actively participated in liberation movements, joining both ZANU and ZAPU as combatants and logistical supporters. They trained alongside their male counterparts in camps across Zambia, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

Post-independence, patriarchal structures reasserted themselves, sidelining the voices and achievements of women. While some argued that women’s roles were simply different, the liberation struggle proved that capability, not gender, should determine opportunity. These historical efforts laid the foundation for constitutional commitments to gender parity, expanded educational access for girls, and paved the way for institutions like the ZGC to champion women’s rights in Zimbabwe.

Established under the 2013 Constitution, the ZGC has served as a watchdog and advocate for gender justice since 2015. Its mandate includes monitoring gender equality, investigating violations, receiving complaints, conducting research, advising institutions, recommending reforms, and ensuring redress for affected individuals.

Over its 10 years, the Commission has addressed more than 4 000 complaints ranging from sexual harassment and child marriages to workplace discrimination and gender-based violence. Notable initiatives include the National Inquiry into Child Marriages and Sexual Exploitation (2022), which informed stronger protective legislation, and the Political Gender Audit (2024), which highlighted the underrepresentation of women in Parliament and within party structures.

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, underscored the strategic importance of gender equality: “Empowering a woman is not only moral; it strengthens our economy, our communities, and our democracy.”

Despite progress, challenges remain. Commissioner Mukahanana-Sangarwe cited persistent patriarchal norms, resource constraints, and systemic exclusion as ongoing barriers to achieving true gender parity.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe, Chapter 14, mandates that the State and all institutions must “endeavour to facilitate and take measures to empower, through appropriate, transparent, fair and just affirmative action, all marginalised persons, groups and communities in Zimbabwe”. It further directs that the state “must ensure that appropriate and adequate measures are undertaken to create employment for all Zimbabweans, especially women and youths”. Section 17 explicitly prohibits gender discrimination in access to employment and other social opportunities, providing a legal framework for advancing equality.

International and local observers also emphasised the importance of collective action. UN Women Country Representative, Ms Fatou Aminata Lo, highlighted the need to enforce policies effectively. Meanwhile, Men4Equality coordinator, Chaka Ruzvidzo, stressed the crucial role of men: “Gender equality is not only a women’s issue. Men have a critical role to play in supporting women and girls.”

As Zimbabwe enters its second National Development Strategy (NDS2), the ZGC outlined priorities for the coming decade:

* Strengthening accountability mechanisms to ensure that institutions uphold gender commitment

* Mainstreaming gender in economic policy, including land reform, access to finance, and technology.

* Engaging communities through provincial forums to shape gender priorities at both local and national levels.

The Commission also plans to expand its monitoring and evaluation capacity, ensuring that gender-disaggregated data informs policy decisions and institutional reforms.

Commissioner Mukahanana-Sangarwe reiterated, “Our work is far from complete. These awards are not only a celebration of past achievements; they are a call to action for the future. Gender equality must become a lived reality in every school, workplace, political institution, and community across Zimbabwe.”

The 10th anniversary celebrations of the ZGC were not only an acknowledgment of achievement but a reminder that meaningful gender equality requires sustained effort from all sectors of society. Recognising those who have made a tangible difference sends a message that individual and institutional dedication can translate principles into practice.

From grassroots activists to government bodies, the awards demonstrated that progress is possible when people work together towards a common goal. At the same time, they highlighted the gaps that remain, from lingering patriarchal norms to limited access to resources and decision-making spaces.

Zimbabwe’s journey towards gender equality is rooted in history but firmly focused on the future. Women who fought for liberation, often at great personal risk, laid the groundwork for a society that values capability and fairness over entrenched stereotypes. Institutions like the ZGC carry forward that legacy, monitoring, advocating, and ensuring that laws and policies do more than exist on paper, they are implemented and enforced to protect and empower women across the country.

The Commission’s vision for the next decade is clear: a Zimbabwe where gender equality is tangible in every classroom, every workplace, and every community; where women have equal opportunities to lead, earn, and participate fully in public and private life. These goals require accountability, awareness, and action, and the awards ceremony highlighted those who have been champions of this cause.

Ultimately, the ZGC 10th anniversary and the inaugural Gender Equality Awards reaffirm Zimbabwe’s commitment to justice, inclusion, and fairness. They remind citizens that the fight for gender equality is ongoing and that everyone,women and men alike, has a role to play in creating a society where opportunity and rights are truly equal.