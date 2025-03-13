World Wildlife Day: Animallives matter!

By Vimbai Malinganiza
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY, celebrated
annually on March 3, is not supposed to
be reduced to an event but should be a
process and a culture for Zimbabwe, a
country endowed with a rich diversity of
fl ora and fauna.
Raising awareness about the importance
of wildlife, not only in preserving
biodiversity but also for the economic,
social and cultural contributions wildlife
make to nations should be done everyday.
It is crucial for a country that boasts
some of the most iconic wildlife species,
such as elephants, lions, rhino and buffalo,
to assess the impact of wildlife on
Zimbabwe’s economy and the urgent
need for conservation eff orts to safeguard
this natural heritage.
Zimbabwe is home to a variety of ecosystems,
from savannas and forests to
wetlands and rivers, supporting an impressive
range of wildlife species.
The country’s national parks, including
Hwange National Park — the largest
in Zimbabwe — and iconic sites like the
Zambezi River and Victoria Falls, play an
essential role in preserving this biodiversity.
Notably, Zimbabwe is recognised globally
for its high population of elephants,
which, according to recent estimates,
number over 50 000, making the country
one of the largest populations of elephants
in the world.
Wildlife tourism has long been a
cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economy,
contributing signifi cantly to the national
GDP, creating employment opportunities
and supporting local communities.
The country’s tourism sector, which
relies heavily on its national parks and
protected areas, provides jobs for thousands
of people, from tour guides and
park rangers to hospitality staff working
in lodges and hotels.
In 2019, tourism was estimated to
contribute 7 percent to Zimbabwe’s GDP.
Wildlife-related tourism, particularly safaris,
is a major driver of this sector, with
visitors coming from all over the world
to witness Zimbabwe’s iconic wildlife in
their natural habitats.
Says Tapiwa Gomo, a tourism consultant:
“Zimbabwe’s wildlife sector is one of
its biggest assets, and World Wildlife Day
is an important reminder of how vital it is
to our economy.
“Many local communities directly
benefi t from tourism revenues, which
support schools, healthcare and infrastructure.
However, we cannot ignore
the threats facing wildlife, including
poaching and habitat loss, which, if not
addressed, will undermine the very foundation
of this industry.”
In addition to tourism, Zimbabwe’s
wildlife is crucial to other industries,
such as agriculture and local communities,
that depend on wildlife for
resources like fi shing, and the collection
of plant-based products for
medicines and crafts.
However, the benefi ts of wildlife
are under threat due to various factors,
including poaching, habitat destruction
and the over-exploitation of natural resources.
One of the most pressing issues Zimbabwe
faces concerning its wildlife is
poaching.
Poaching for ivory, rhino horns and
other wildlife products has become a major
threat to the survival of endangered
species, particularly rhino.
Despite signifi cant eff orts by the Government,
NGOs and local communities to
combat poaching, it remains a pervasive
issue, often fuelled by international demand
for these products.
Poaching is a major challenge for Zimbabwe’s
wildlife, and it is a problem that
is not going away anytime soon for as
long as these products are
in demand.
Zimbabwe is losing
too many of our
elephants, rhino and
other endangered
species to illegal
hunting, which is driving them to the
brink of extinction.
Zimbabwe’s elephant population, although
one of the largest in Africa, faces
signifi cant threat from poachers who seek
to illegally harvest ivory.
According to the Zimbabwe Parks and
Wildlife Management Authority (Zim-
Parks), around 100 elephants are lost
annually to poaching.
The rampant poaching of elephants, in
particular, is directly linked to the
international black market for
ivory, which continues to operate
despite a global ban on ivory trade.
In addition to elephants, rhino are also under
threat.
Zimbabwe’s rhino
the southern part of the country,
has faced severe poaching over the
years.
The International Rhino Foundation
reported a decline in Zimbabwe’s
rhino population, from more than
1 000 rhinos in the 1980s to just over
800 today.
In some cases, rhino populations in
their horns, which are believed to have
medicinal and cultural value.
Poaching not only harms the targeted
species but also disrupts ecosystems. As
apex predators, species like lions and
leopards play a vital role in maintaining
ecological balance.
The loss of these animals due to poaching
or illegal hunting can cause cascading
eff ects on the local environment, impacting
other species and the health of
ecosystems.
The state of Zimbabwe’s wildlife is further
challenged by environmental disasters,
both natural and man-made.
The 2019-2020 drought, for example,
significantly affected the country’s wildlife,
particularly in Hwange National
Park, where many animals succumbed to
starvation and dehydration due to water
scarcity.
During the drought, the park experienced
one of its most severe wildlife crises
in decades, with over 200 elephants
dying in a short period.
The recent drought in Hwange National
Park was a stark reminder of how
vulnerable wildlife is to climate change.
Lack of water sources caused significant
animal deaths, and the devastating toll it
took on elephant herds and other species
is something that cannot be ignored.
In addition to droughts, Zimbabwe has
also faced challenges associated with human-
wildlife conflict.
As the human population grows and
agricultural activity expands, encroachment
into wildlife areas has increased.
This has led to more frequent and
sometimes violent and tragic encounters
between humans and wildlife.
In some cases, elephants have destroyed
crops while lions have preyed on
livestock, leading to resentment among
local communities who feel they bear
the brunt of conservation efforts. These
conflicts can lead to retaliatory killings of
animals and further undermine wildlife
populations.
In 2021, Zimbabwe faced another
major wildlife crisis when hundreds of
elephants died from cyanide poisoning,
suspected to be the work of poachers.
Investigations found that the cyanide had
been used to poison waterholes in protected
areas, causing devastating losses to
elephant populations.
This was not the first time such an
incident had occurred in Zimbabwe, as
poachers have previously poisoned water
sources to target wildlife.
The Government, in collaboration with
NGOs, has implemented a range of initiatives
to combat poaching and protect
wildlife.
ZimParks is at the forefront of wildlife
conservation efforts, managing national
parks and protected areas as well as
working to strengthen anti-poaching
operations. Zimbabwe has also been part
of regional efforts through initiatives like
the SADC Protocol on Wildlife Conservation,
which aims to address wildlife issues
through cross-border cooperation.
Moreover, Zimbabwe has invested
in community-based conservation programmes,
recognising that local communities
play a crucial role in wildlife
protection.
Programmes that involve local communities
in the management of natural
resources, such as the CAMPFIRE (Communal
Areas Management Programme
for Indigenous Resources) initiative, provide
a financial incentive for people living
near wildlife areas to protect animals
rather than exploit them.
These programmes have shown promise
in reducing human-wildlife conflict,
improving attitudes toward wildlife conservation,
and providing an alternative
source of income through tourism and
wildlife products
While progress has been made in addressing
wildlife conservation issues, significant
improvements are still needed to
safeguard Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage.
We must enhance our law enforcement
efforts, utilising advanced technology,
such as drones, cameras and tracking
systems, to monitor wildlife populations
and detect poachers. Additionally, collaboration
with regional and international
law enforcement agencies is critical in
curbing illegal wildlife trafficking.
As human settlement and agriculture
expand, wildlife habitats are increasingly
under threat.
Zimbabwe needs to implement stronger
policies to protect critical habitats
and mitigate the impact of human activities
in these areas.
This includes increasing the size of protected
areas and ensuring that they are
adequately funded and staffed.
Continued community engagement is
essential for sustainable wildlife conservation.
More efforts are needed to educate
local populations on the benefits of wildlife
protection and the importance of
preserving natural ecosystems for future
generations.
Community-based tourism initiatives
can also be expanded to offer more opportunities
for people to benefit economically
from conservation efforts.
As wildlife populations grow, conflicts
with humans are likely to increase. Effective
management strategies, such as better
fencing around parks, compensation
for lost crops or livestock, and the use of
non-lethal deterrents, must be prioritised
to reduce these conflicts.
Zimbabwe’s wildlife conservation
efforts would benefit from increased
international support, both in terms of
funding and expertise.
Countries and organisations that rely
on Zimbabwe’s wildlife should contribute
to conservation initiatives, recognising
that the protection of biodiversity is a
global responsibility.
World Wildlife Day is a reminder of the
critical importance of wildlife to Zimbabwe’s
cultural and socio-economic fabric.