World Wildlife Day: Animallives matter!

By Vimbai Malinganiza



WORLD WILDLIFE DAY, celebrated

annually on March 3, is not supposed to

be reduced to an event but should be a

process and a culture for Zimbabwe, a

country endowed with a rich diversity of

fl ora and fauna.

Raising awareness about the importance

of wildlife, not only in preserving

biodiversity but also for the economic,

social and cultural contributions wildlife

make to nations should be done everyday.

It is crucial for a country that boasts

some of the most iconic wildlife species,

such as elephants, lions, rhino and buffalo,

to assess the impact of wildlife on

Zimbabwe’s economy and the urgent

need for conservation eff orts to safeguard

this natural heritage.

Zimbabwe is home to a variety of ecosystems,

from savannas and forests to

wetlands and rivers, supporting an impressive

range of wildlife species.

The country’s national parks, including

Hwange National Park — the largest

in Zimbabwe — and iconic sites like the

Zambezi River and Victoria Falls, play an

essential role in preserving this biodiversity.

Notably, Zimbabwe is recognised globally

for its high population of elephants,

which, according to recent estimates,

number over 50 000, making the country

one of the largest populations of elephants

in the world.

Wildlife tourism has long been a

cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economy,

contributing signifi cantly to the national

GDP, creating employment opportunities

and supporting local communities.

The country’s tourism sector, which

relies heavily on its national parks and

protected areas, provides jobs for thousands

of people, from tour guides and

park rangers to hospitality staff working

in lodges and hotels.

In 2019, tourism was estimated to

contribute 7 percent to Zimbabwe’s GDP.

Wildlife-related tourism, particularly safaris,

is a major driver of this sector, with

visitors coming from all over the world

to witness Zimbabwe’s iconic wildlife in

their natural habitats.

Says Tapiwa Gomo, a tourism consultant:

“Zimbabwe’s wildlife sector is one of

its biggest assets, and World Wildlife Day

is an important reminder of how vital it is

to our economy.

“Many local communities directly

benefi t from tourism revenues, which

support schools, healthcare and infrastructure.

However, we cannot ignore

the threats facing wildlife, including

poaching and habitat loss, which, if not

addressed, will undermine the very foundation

of this industry.”

In addition to tourism, Zimbabwe’s

wildlife is crucial to other industries,

such as agriculture and local communities,

that depend on wildlife for

resources like fi shing, and the collection

of plant-based products for

medicines and crafts.

However, the benefi ts of wildlife

are under threat due to various factors,

including poaching, habitat destruction

and the over-exploitation of natural resources.

One of the most pressing issues Zimbabwe

faces concerning its wildlife is

poaching.

Poaching for ivory, rhino horns and

other wildlife products has become a major

threat to the survival of endangered

species, particularly rhino.

Despite signifi cant eff orts by the Government,

NGOs and local communities to

combat poaching, it remains a pervasive

issue, often fuelled by international demand

for these products.

Poaching is a major challenge for Zimbabwe’s

wildlife, and it is a problem that

is not going away anytime soon for as

long as these products are

in demand.

Zimbabwe is losing

too many of our

elephants, rhino and

other endangered

species to illegal

hunting, which is driving them to the

brink of extinction.

Zimbabwe’s elephant population, although

one of the largest in Africa, faces

signifi cant threat from poachers who seek

to illegally harvest ivory.

According to the Zimbabwe Parks and

Wildlife Management Authority (Zim-

Parks), around 100 elephants are lost

annually to poaching.

The rampant poaching of elephants, in

particular, is directly linked to the

international black market for

ivory, which continues to operate

despite a global ban on ivory trade.

In addition to elephants, rhino are also under

threat.

Zimbabwe’s rhino

the southern part of the country,

has faced severe poaching over the

years.

The International Rhino Foundation

reported a decline in Zimbabwe’s

rhino population, from more than

1 000 rhinos in the 1980s to just over

800 today.

In some cases, rhino populations in

their horns, which are believed to have

medicinal and cultural value.

Poaching not only harms the targeted

species but also disrupts ecosystems. As

apex predators, species like lions and

leopards play a vital role in maintaining

ecological balance.

The loss of these animals due to poaching

or illegal hunting can cause cascading

eff ects on the local environment, impacting

other species and the health of

ecosystems.

The state of Zimbabwe’s wildlife is further

challenged by environmental disasters,

both natural and man-made.

The 2019-2020 drought, for example,

significantly affected the country’s wildlife,

particularly in Hwange National

Park, where many animals succumbed to

starvation and dehydration due to water

scarcity.

During the drought, the park experienced

one of its most severe wildlife crises

in decades, with over 200 elephants

dying in a short period.

The recent drought in Hwange National

Park was a stark reminder of how

vulnerable wildlife is to climate change.

Lack of water sources caused significant

animal deaths, and the devastating toll it

took on elephant herds and other species

is something that cannot be ignored.

In addition to droughts, Zimbabwe has

also faced challenges associated with human-

wildlife conflict.

As the human population grows and

agricultural activity expands, encroachment

into wildlife areas has increased.

This has led to more frequent and

sometimes violent and tragic encounters

between humans and wildlife.

In some cases, elephants have destroyed

crops while lions have preyed on

livestock, leading to resentment among

local communities who feel they bear

the brunt of conservation efforts. These

conflicts can lead to retaliatory killings of

animals and further undermine wildlife

populations.

In 2021, Zimbabwe faced another

major wildlife crisis when hundreds of

elephants died from cyanide poisoning,

suspected to be the work of poachers.

Investigations found that the cyanide had

been used to poison waterholes in protected

areas, causing devastating losses to

elephant populations.

This was not the first time such an

incident had occurred in Zimbabwe, as

poachers have previously poisoned water

sources to target wildlife.

The Government, in collaboration with

NGOs, has implemented a range of initiatives

to combat poaching and protect

wildlife.

ZimParks is at the forefront of wildlife

conservation efforts, managing national

parks and protected areas as well as

working to strengthen anti-poaching

operations. Zimbabwe has also been part

of regional efforts through initiatives like

the SADC Protocol on Wildlife Conservation,

which aims to address wildlife issues

through cross-border cooperation.

Moreover, Zimbabwe has invested

in community-based conservation programmes,

recognising that local communities

play a crucial role in wildlife

protection.

Programmes that involve local communities

in the management of natural

resources, such as the CAMPFIRE (Communal

Areas Management Programme

for Indigenous Resources) initiative, provide

a financial incentive for people living

near wildlife areas to protect animals

rather than exploit them.

These programmes have shown promise

in reducing human-wildlife conflict,

improving attitudes toward wildlife conservation,

and providing an alternative

source of income through tourism and

wildlife products

While progress has been made in addressing

wildlife conservation issues, significant

improvements are still needed to

safeguard Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage.

We must enhance our law enforcement

efforts, utilising advanced technology,

such as drones, cameras and tracking

systems, to monitor wildlife populations

and detect poachers. Additionally, collaboration

with regional and international

law enforcement agencies is critical in

curbing illegal wildlife trafficking.

As human settlement and agriculture

expand, wildlife habitats are increasingly

under threat.

Zimbabwe needs to implement stronger

policies to protect critical habitats

and mitigate the impact of human activities

in these areas.

This includes increasing the size of protected

areas and ensuring that they are

adequately funded and staffed.

Continued community engagement is

essential for sustainable wildlife conservation.

More efforts are needed to educate

local populations on the benefits of wildlife

protection and the importance of

preserving natural ecosystems for future

generations.

Community-based tourism initiatives

can also be expanded to offer more opportunities

for people to benefit economically

from conservation efforts.

As wildlife populations grow, conflicts

with humans are likely to increase. Effective

management strategies, such as better

fencing around parks, compensation

for lost crops or livestock, and the use of

non-lethal deterrents, must be prioritised

to reduce these conflicts.

Zimbabwe’s wildlife conservation

efforts would benefit from increased

international support, both in terms of

funding and expertise.

Countries and organisations that rely

on Zimbabwe’s wildlife should contribute

to conservation initiatives, recognising

that the protection of biodiversity is a

global responsibility.

World Wildlife Day is a reminder of the

critical importance of wildlife to Zimbabwe’s

cultural and socio-economic fabric.

