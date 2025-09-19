Zimbabwe marks World Ozone Day . . . pushes for energy-efficient cooling

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

ZIMBABWE joined the global community to mark World Ozone Day on September 16, reinforcing its pledge to protect the environment while advancing practical solutions to cut harmful emissions and save energy.

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu said the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, running under the theme “From Science to Global Action”, commemorates the signing of the Montreal Protocol in 1987.

On September 16 1987, the Montreal Protocol was signed in Montreal, Canada.

However, official commemorations only began in 1994 after it was set aside by the UN General Assembly to reflect and take action against the depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer.

The landmark treaty is widely celebrated as one of the world’s most successful environmental agreements, credited with steadily eliminating substances that deplete the ozone layer.

The ozone layer is a layer of ozone particles dispersed between 19 and 30 km altitude in the stratosphere.

The stratospheric layer acts as a shield protecting life on earth from dangerous ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

The ozone layer, therefore, prevents and limits harmful solar radiation from reaching the earth’s surface by allowing sufficient (UV) doses needed for the sustenance of life for human beings, plants and animals.

The depletion of this so-called blanket exposes the earth to direct UV which may cause skin cancers, suppression of the immune system, eye cataracts and sunburn, among other challenges.

“The Montreal Protocol’s goal is to gradually eliminate the use of ozone-depleting substances, especially those found in refrigeration, air-conditioning and industrial processes,” Minister Ndlovu said in a statement.

“As a committed signatory to the protocol and its amendments, Zimbabwe is proud to stand with other nations in recognising this important day.”

The minister highlighted ongoing national programmes that give the protocol’s ideals practical force. These include the Second Stage Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFCs) Phase-Out Management Plan, aimed at ending HCFC consumption by January 1 2030, and the Stage I Kigali Implementation Plan, which targets a 10 percent cut in the consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) before the same deadline. Both plans are being carried out with support from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

As part of this work, tools and equipment have been distributed to polytechnic colleges and refrigerant recovery centres by the Government to train technicians in safe, efficient practices. Additional detection equipment will soon be provided to customs officials to help curb the illegal trade of controlled substances. Minister Ndlovu commended the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the refrigeration sector for helping the country meet its international obligations, stressing that their commitment strengthens national and global climate resilience.

While celebrating international progress, Zimbabwe is also tackling the practical side of climate action at home, especially the heavy energy demand from cooling appliances.

Refrigerators, freezers and air-conditioners consume more than 70 percent of the country’s electricity, yet many older models still rely on high-global-warming refrigerants and operate far below modern efficiency standards. Leaks from poorly maintained equipment worsen greenhouse gas emissions, while frequent power cuts and rising temperature make reliable cooling increasingly essential for food, medicine and vaccine storage.

To confront these challenges, Zimbabwe introduced Statutory Instrument 49 of 2023, which sets minimum energy performance standards for cooling appliances. The law requires all refrigerators and air-conditioners that are sold in the country to display clear energy-efficiency labels and encourages the use of safer refrigerants such as R600a for fridges and R32 or R290 for air-conditioners. These measures are aligned with regional SADC and UNEP initiatives to block the dumping of inefficient products and reduce electricity use across Southern Africa.

Enforcement is being strengthened through joint inspections by the National Ozone Unit, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Customs and law-enforcement officers. Non-compliant appliances are stopped at borders or removed from shops with penalties applying to sellers.

“Energy efficiency is no longer optional,” said George Chaumba, project manager at the National Ozone Unit. “Appliances that consume too much electricity not only raise household bills but also damage the environment.”

A recent four-day workshop in Kadoma brought together Government officials, technical experts, retailers and the media to map out the way forward.

Participants agreed that regulations alone will not deliver the needed transformation without strong consumer awareness. Shoppers are urged to check energy labels and quality inspection stickers before buying appliances; a trend that some retailers say is already growing as customers increasingly ask about efficiency ratings.

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) warns against cheap second-hand units that may appear affordable but cost more in the long-run through higher power use and frequent repairs.

Training of technicians emerged as another priority. Many appliances are serviced by informal repairers with limited technical knowledge, leading to refrigerant leaks and poor performance. To close this gap, the National Ozone Unit is developing a certification programme to train and accredit technicians in safe installation and maintenance, ensuring appliances operate at peak efficiency and reducing the risk of harmful emissions.

Despite progress, hurdles remain.

Energy-efficient appliances often carry higher upfront costs, smuggling of banned units continues and informal technicians need more training to handle modern refrigerants safely. Ultimately Zimbabwe is on the right path in its commitment to protecting the ozone layer and improving energy efficiency.