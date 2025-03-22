Herbert Chitepo: Lawyer turned revolutionary

By Fidelis Manyange

IT’S exactly 50 years since the late ZANU National Chairman and Zimbabwe’s first black advocate, Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Hamandishe Chitepo, was killed by a bomb placed in his car at 15 Kamwala Avenue, Lusaka, on March 18 1975. Born on June 15 1923 into a peasant family in Watsomba rural community, near Bonda, in Mutasa District, Chitepo was also the chairman of ZANU’s War Council or Dare ReChimurenga. As a lawyer, Chitepo defended scores of nationalists during the tumultuous years of resistance to colonial oppression. Apart from that, he used his legal expertise to lobby for reforms to the Land Apportionment Act of 1931.

From around 1957, Chitepo had become visibly pan-Africanist for his stoic defence of fellow Africans arrested for breaking ultra-racist laws such as the Land Apportionment Act. Herbert Chitepo’s life is aptly captured in a biography titled ‘Story of the Role of Herbert W. Chitepo in Zimbabwe’s Liberation Struggle’ by Elias Machemedze. An insight into Zimbabwe’s history, heritage and journey to independence, the book chronicles the history of the first black advocate in Zimbabwe’s epic liberation struggle.

The 179-page book was approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as a resource book for ‘O’Level studies thanks to its focus on the history of the liberation struggle as well as Shona culture. Born on December 4 1977 in Gono Village, Shamva, two years after Chitepo’s death, Machemedze has written five published books which include ‘Nherera Zvirange’, ‘Moyo lnzenza’, ‘Kupotsa Kwegodzi’ and ‘Sarawoga’.

‘Sarawoga’ is an old world novel which was approved as an ‘O’-Level Shona set book by Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC ) from 2008-2011. Growing up herding cattle and hunting small game in Shamva’s Zvomanyanga Village, Machemedze was inspired by his rustic experiences to put pen to paper. In fact, Machemedze was such a good storyteller during his boyhood to the extent that his peers often gathered around him to listen to his stories, a gift that he inherited from his father, the late Chisango Machemedze, who used to tell his children riveting stories about ‘vanhu vasina mabvi’, a reference to white colonial settlers.

During his school days, Machemedze could be found scribbling away in his ‘counter book’, much to the chagrin of his brother who tore the counter book to shreds. This was to drive home his message that writing was not a profitable way of earning a livelihood. In secondary school, Machemedze wrote poems that were aired on Aaron Chiundura-Moyo’s programme ‘Muninga Dzepfungwa’ broadcast by Radio Two (now Radio Zimbabwe). Speaking exclusively to The Patriot, Machemedze chronicled his writing career: “Noticing my talent, my teachers encouraged me to try my hand at novel writing which resulted in my debut novel ‘Sarawoga’, a vivid tale of power, colonization and greed, which was published in 2004 and subsequently designated as an ‘O’-Level Shona set book by ZIMSEC. “As a young boy, my father used to tell me the story of man from Nyanga in Manicaland who grew up as an orphan but found solace in reading books at school.

“The orphan eventually became a successful academic and rose to become the f irst black advocate in the then Southern Rhodesia. In fact, the orphan was none other than Herbert Chitepo!” It was that touching story that left him with a burning desire to write about the late nationalist, advocate and national hero.

“In 2013, I was assisted by Cde Chitepo’s daughter, Dr Thokozile Chitepo, then Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation, to write ‘The Life and Legacy of Zimbabwe’s First Black Advocate and the Patriotic Freedom Fighter’, which celebrates his life and academic achievements.” This was followed by ‘Story of the Role of Herbert W. Chitepo in Zimbabwe‘s Liberation Struggle’ in which he depicts the former ZANU National Chairman as an academically gifted orphan. Chitepo studied for a law degree (LLB) in England with the help of the Anglican Church.

As Zimbabwe’s first black advocate he became a darling to many when he successfully represented nationalists persecuted by the colonial regime. These included the late Robert Mugabe, Simon Muzenda and Ndabaningi Sithole, among others. “As a writer, I have plans to visit the university at which Chitepo studied law and present my books and tell the audience the Zimbabwean story as far as the liberation struggle and its achievements, through our heroes, is concerned,” says Machemedze. “I give thanks to the Almighty God for guiding me to write the novels.

I am glad to say that all my books were well received in literary circles and I pray that I continue writing books that will continue to enjoy wide readership.” However, Machemedze, like fellow writer Aaron Chiundura-Moyo, lamented the scourge of piracy. “My father died a pauper because I could not afford to ferry him to the hospital or buy him nutritious food in order for him to lead a healthy lifestyle,” lamented Machemedze. Despite the rampant book piracy, Machemedze vows to keep on penning more books as writing is in his blood.

