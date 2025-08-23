Antibiotic abuse putting lives at risk

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

ANTIBIOTICS have helped save millions of lives by treating infections that were once viewed as deadly.

Diseases, such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and urinary tract infections, can be treated with a simple course of antibiotics. However, the strength of antibiotics appears to be fading. More and more people are finding that the antibiotics they relied on are no longer as effective.

This is because of growing antibiotic resistance. In recent decades, the medical community has been raising the alarm that the world is moving closer to a post-antibiotic era where even minor infections could once again prove fatal. When antibiotics are used too often or in the wrong way, bacteria can mutate and become stronger. Self-medication has become widespread, with patients often purchasing antibiotics without prescriptions.

A visit by The Patriot team to various tuckshops around Harare showed various antibiotics on sale, such as Amoxicillin, Azythromycin, Doxycycline and Ciprofloxacin, among others, whose authenticity and efficacy was doubtful. At one of the tuckshops, a buyer simply said: “Shamwari ndirikuda mapiritsi esiki andakatenga last time. (My friend, can I have the pills similar to those I bought last time to treat STIs). The salesperson behind the counter simply handed over Doxycycline tablets. But according to drugs.com, Doxycycline is a tetracycline antibiotic that inhibits bacterial growth and is said to have anti-inflammatory effects. It is used to treat acne, respiratory tract infections, gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphillis.

It can also be used to prevent malaria and treat infections caused by ticks or lice. However, to make sure the medication is safe, patients should have declared their medical history to a medical practitioner before use of these illicitly sold drugs.

Such history would include if ever the person could have had kidney disease, asthma or sulfite allergy or if one takes blood thinners or seizure medications; something the salesperson and the buyer would not have been aware of or chose to ignore. Self-medication with antibiotics can be dangerous. A qualified healthcare professional is trained to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections, determine whether antibiotics are necessary, and prescribe the correct type and dosage.

Relying on medical advice ensures that you receive the right treatment for your condition to minimise the risk of antibiotic resistance and that potential side effects or allergic reactions are managed appropriately. Moreover, antibiotic resistance does not just impact the treatment of routine infections. It also threatens the success of surgeries, chemotherapy and organ transplants, which all rely on effective antibiotics to prevent and manage post-procedural infections. If antibiotic use is compromised, the entire healthcare system becomes vulnerable.

Antibiotics are medications specifically designed to kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. They also do not work against viruses like the flu, common cold or corona viruses. Yet many people mistakenly take antibiotics for viral infections, which not only prove ineffective but also contribute to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. There are different classes of antibiotics, each targeting specific types of bacteria. Some are broad-spectrum, affecting a wide range of bacteria, while others are narrow-spectrum, designed for targeted infections. When used correctly and for the appropriate bacterial infection, antibiotics can be lifesaving. When misused, they can do more harm than good.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Timios Kwidini: “Anti-microbial resistance (AMR) is not something we created on our own but we are certainly contributing to its spread through our actions.” Then they are individuals who tend to stop taking their medications once they start feeling better, again contributing to antibiotic resistance which occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to resist drugs designed to kill them. This is a natural phenomenon, but human behaviour, especially the inappropriate use of antibiotics, has accelerated the process dramatically.

When antibiotics are overused or misused, bacteria are exposed to the drug without being completely eradicated. This creates the perfect environment for surviving bacteria to mutate, adapt and develop resistance. Over time, these resistant bacteria multiply and spread, making previously treatable infections much harder and sometimes impossible to cure.

Antibiotics are also widely used in livestock and poultry to promote growth and prevent disease. This practice contributes significantly to the development of resistant bacteria, which can then spread to humans through food and the environment. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), antimicrobial resistance (AMR) directly caused 1,27 million deaths in 2019, with nearly five million deaths associated with drug-resistant infections.

The burden is particularly heavy in sub-Saharan Africa, which recorded some of the highest AMR-related mortality rates. Zimbabwe is no exception to this trend. In 2019, an estimated 6 300 people died from tuberculosis; a portion of those deaths were due to drug resistant strains.

This threat is not only in theory. Zimbabwe has already faced the harsh realities of AMR. Between late 2017 and early 2018, a typhoid outbreak in Harare affected thousands of people and exposed the dangers of drug-resistant bacteria.

The strain involved showed resistance to the drug Ciprofloxacin, a first-line treatment. In the absence of effective antibiotics, health officials were forced to shift to more expensive and less available alternatives.

According to a study conducted by the Mapping Antimicrobial Resistance and Antimicrobial Use Partnership, led by the African Society for Laboratory Medicine, Zimbabwe scored 66 percent, indicating a high risk of antimicrobial resistant pathogens. Similarly, a cholera outbreak from 2018 to 2019 revealed a strain of Vibrio cholerae carrying 14 AMR genes, resistant to nearly all common antibiotics used in treatment. Zimbabwe has shown determination in responding to the AMR threat.

The country launched its first National Action Plan (NAP) for Antimicrobial Resistance in 2017, adopting a One Health approach that integrates the human, animal and environmental health sectors. This holistic model acknowledges the interconnectedness of antibiotic resistance across health systems, agriculture and natural ecosystems.

Laboratories across the country were renovated and equipped to ISO standards to improve surveillance. Advanced diagnostic technology, like MALDI-TOF MS, was introduced with technical support from WHO in October 2022, at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory, helping healthcare professionals to quickly identify resistant strains and tailor treatments more accurately. The Zimbabwean Government, along with partners like the WHO, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the UK’s Fleming Fund, continues to build capacity in diagnostics, surveillance and public education.

In April 2025, Zimbabwe secured £2,5 million in new funding to strengthen its AMR response. But ultimately, people must stop demanding antibiotics for every cough or cold and healthcare providers must resist pressure to prescribe antibiotics when they are not clinically indicated. Agricultural workers need education on the dangers of using antibiotics as feed additives. Health officials also stress the importance of vaccination campaigns as a preventive strategy.

By vaccinating millions of children against typhoid, Zimbabwe has managed to reduce demand for antibiotics and limit the spread of resistant strains. It is imperative to seek the advice of qualified healthcare professionals before taking antibiotics.

We should avoid self-prescription. Never use leftover antibiotics, and always complete the prescribed course even if symptoms improve.