BP and diabetes : Silent killers…both the young and old now at risk.

FOR many Zimbabweans, diabetes and hypertension are more than medical terms; they are daily struggles shaking lives, careers and families. Once considered conditions of adulthood, these non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are increasingly affecting children, highlighting the urgent need for awareness, early detection and support. Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, remains one of the country’s most persistent killers.

It is a leading contributor to heart disease and stroke, yet most people experience no symptoms until severe complications arise or after going through a routine check-up. But with the cost of living soaring, how many Zimbabweans can afford regular medical check-ups?

In Zimbabwe, an estimated 1,6 million adults aged 30-79 live with the condition, yet only 41,3 percent have their blood pressure under control. Some patients skip medication completely while others choose to turn to traditional herbs as a substitute — a gamble that has paid off sometimes, yet other times it has proven very costly.

Diabetes, another major health concern, has similarly escalated. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 1,5 percent of Zimbabwe’s adult population, or roughly 220 000 individuals, have diabetes.

However, local experts believe this figure vastly underestimates the true scale, suggesting that as many as 10 percent of Zimbabweans, including children, may be living with the condition. Systematic reviews indicate that diabetes prevalence has grown sharply over the last four decades from 0,44 percent, before 1980, to approximately 8,5 percent by 2018. Not everyone with diabetes shows symptoms of the disease, but when they do appear, they include excessive hunger and/or thirst, extreme fatigue and frequent urination, delayed wound healing and blurred vision.

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are on the rise, with lifestyle changes fuelling the increase in the latter. Type 1 diabetes is largely genetic, while Type 2 is influenced by obesity, sedentary habits and unhealthy diets.

Alarmingly, children are increasingly being affected by Type 2 diabetes, reflecting shifts in diet and lifestyle patterns.

For 12-year-old Kudzai Marufu, mornings begin with insulin injections and careful meal planning.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes a few years ago, Kudzai must monitor his blood sugar levels throughout the day. “Some days I feel too weak to play with my friends,” he says, “and other days I get frustrated when my sugar level is high.”

His mother, Patience Marufu, balances work as a tailor with the responsibility of providing a healthy diet for Kudzai, spending US$70-90 monthly on fruits, vegetables and whole grains. “It’s not easy,” Mai Marufu admits. “But his health comes first. I worry everyday about his future.” A Harare pediatrician warns that the rising prevalence of Type 2 diabetes among children is alarming.

“Sedentary lifestyles, processed foods and obesity are causing conditions we rarely saw in young children just a decade ago,” he says. For adults suffering from diabetes since childhood, the stakes are even higher. Rumbidzai Chawande, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 12, now battles kidney disease at 32.

She has already lost two siblings to the disease; one collapsed at school while the other passed away on a bus. Partial loss of vision forced Rumbidzai to abandon college.

“It is like curse that l cannot undo,” says Rumbidzai, her voice raw and heavy with frustration. Urbanisation, high-salt and high-fat diets, sedentary lifestyles and lack of exercise have pushed obesity rates to alarming levels.

Roughly 28 percent of women and six percent of men in Zimbabwe are obese, raising the risk of chronic disease.

Childhood obesity is also on the rise: 14 percent of children aged 5-19 are overweight, with 3,5 percent obese. These numbers matter because weight loss is emerging as one of the most effective lifestyle changes for controlling Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Research shows that losing as little as 5-10 percent of body weight can improve blood sugar levels, lower blood pressure and reduce the need for medications.

International evidence supports this. A landmark weight-management programme developed by the universities of Glasgow and Newcastle for the Diabetes UK-funded Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DIRECT) demonstrated that structured weight loss could bring Type 2 diabetes into remission and sharply reduce the need for intensive medications.

The Zimbabwean Government, and partners like the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), are working to address these challenges through community campaigns, free exercise sessions and nutrition workshops. Some urban f itness centres now host weekend exercise classes and nutrition talks, while community health workers conduct door-to-door screenings for hypertension and diabetes.