Drug-resistant STIs a challenge in fight against HIV

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

SEXUALLY transmitted infections (STIs) are among the most persistent but underestimated health crises globally.

While they rarely make the headlines compared to pandemics or natural disasters, the silent spread of infections, like syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia among other infections, continues to undermine public health systems, more so in Zimbabwe where the topic of STIs is discussed behind closed doors.

Tinashe (real name withheld) recounts having an STI that left him with a ‘limp’. Because of the sores on his genitalia, he was forced to walk with his legs slightly apart. But friends and those in the neighbourhood would tease him: “Akarohwa nesiki uyo (He’s suffering from an STI).”

Because of this stigma, he would stay at home until he healed and dared not confide in a single soul. This also led him to buying ‘over-the-counter’ antibiotics, often from backyard sellers.

Stigma prevents many from seeking care. In Zimbabwe’s high-density suburbs, sex workers, young women and adolescents are among the worst affected, yet they often face discrimination at clinics and in the community. Many resort to self-medication with unprescribed antibiotics, a practice that accelerates the rise of resistance.

“People fear being judged, so they buy antibiotics from ‘corner pharmacies’ or from informal traders,” said a nurse in Mbare.

“But most of the drugs are either of poor quality or taken in incomplete doses. This is how we are breeding superbugs.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than one million curable STIs are acquired every single day among people aged 15 to 49. In 2020 alone, there were 374 million new infections worldwide: 129 million chlamydia cases, 82 million gonorrhoea and 7,1 million syphilis.

On the viral front, the statistics are equally sobering. Over 520 million people live with herpes simplex virus Type 2, while human papillomavirus (HPV) continues to drive cervical cancer, killing more than 311 000 women annually. In 2022, syphilis in pregnancy caused over 390 000 adverse birth outcomes worldwide, making it one of the leading preventable causes of stillbirth.

And Zimbabwe has not been spared from the rise of drug-resistant gonorrhoea. In Zimbabwe, gonorrhoea remains a common STI, particularly among young people and urban populations. For years, health workers relied on older classes of antibiotics, such as penicillin, tetracyclines and quinolones, to treat the infection. But over time, the bacterium called Neisseria gonorrhoeae developed resistance, rendering those drugs ineffective.

Today, only one option remains widely effective in the country and that is ceftriaxone, an injectable cephalosporin. But even that is also under threat. Surveillance data from the Enhanced Gonococcal Antimicrobial Surveillance Programme (EGASP), implemented in Zimbabwe in 2021, revealed deeply troubling trends. Resistance to ceftriaxone, once considered bulletproof, rose from 0,8 percent in 2022 to four percent in 2023. Resistance to cefixime, another key drug, jumped from 1,7 percent to nine percent, while azithromycin resistance climbed from 0,5 percent to four percent over the same period.

Other STDs, such as syphilis and chlamydia, have also shown early signs of antibiotic resistance, raising fears that the treatment gap may widen beyond gonorrhoea if urgent action is not taken.

“Gonorrhoea is no longer a simple infection we can treat and forget about,” warned Dr Chimuka, a general practitioner.

“If resistance to ceftriaxone becomes widespread, we will be left with virtually no treatment options. That would be catastrophic for Zimbabwe and the region.”

Gonorrhoea, like many STIs, does not exist in isolation. Untreated infections can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, ectopic pregnancies and neonatal complications. It also increases the risk of acquiring and transmitting HIV, which remains Zimbabwe’s most significant public health challenge. STIs create ulcers and inflammation, breaking down natural barriers and making HIV transmission far more likely.

One of the reasons STIs continue to spread so widely is the silence surrounding them. Most people who contract infections, like chlamydia or gonorrhoea, experience no symptoms at first. By the time complications arise, it may be too late to prevent damage or to stop transmission to others.

But Zimbabwe has already demonstrated regional leadership in tackling HIV, as it prepares to roll out CAB-LA (cabotegravir long-acting injectable PrEP).

Zimbabwe was the first to announce regulatory approval for CAB-LA. Unlike daily pills, CAB-LA is administered once every two months, offering a discreet and highly effective prevention option for people at high risk of HIV.

CAB-LA can only be used by HIV-negative people who have a high risk of getting infected with HIV, especially serodiscordant couples. This is where one partner is infected with HIV and the other is not. Serodiscordancy contributes to the spread of HIV/AIDS, particularly in sub-Saharan nations.

But the use of CAB-LA could lead to reckless unprotected sex and CAB-LA does not protect one from transmitting STIs. Anyone who indulges in sex is at risk. Even if one is taking it, it will not prevent infection from STIs, such as syphilis, chlamydia or gonorrhea. Abstinence is the most effective way of not contracting STIs, as well as reducing the number of sexual partners and condomising (using the condom).

CAB-LA is a breakthrough for HIV prevention, but it is not a licence for unsafe sex. Protecting ourselves from STIs requires vigilance and a commitment to one’s sexual health.

Ultimately misuse of antibiotics must be curbed through stricter regulation of pharmacies, better training of healthcare providers, and public education campaigns on antibiotics so that those who do get an STI can get effective treatment. Clinics must become safe, stigma-free spaces where individuals can access screening, treatment and counseling without fear of discrimination. That way, individuals are not tempted to self-diagnose and consequently self-medicate with antibiotics.

Zimbabwe could also lead the way in Africa’s STI response, just as it has done with HIV prevention and CAB-LA adoption.