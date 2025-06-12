Heal Us Zim in 543km walkathon to Harare

A YEAR ago. Columbus Tapiwa Mushore, a reformed drug addict and founder and chairman of Heal Us Zimbabwe, and three colleagues ­— Kudakwashe Spencer Mafuta, Blessed Terrence Chigwende and Terrence Shenje — embarked on a mission many deemed impossible: a 600km walk from Beitbridge to Harare with a view to combating drug and substance abuse.

Lasting a total six weeks, in sometimes in inclement weather conditions, the walk succeeded in bringing together community leaders, policymakers, health professionals and people from all age groups across the political divide to highlight the impact of substance abuse and the need for to step up rehabilitation and prevention efforts.

On June 7, 2025 Mushore and his three colleagues descended on the border town of Plumtree, for the launch of a 543-kilometre walkathon from Ntabazinduna Road, some some 35km from the City of Kings and Queens, on the way to Harare under the theme “Say No to Drugs – Together We Walk, Together We Heal”.

The walk seeks to raise US$543 000 — at an ambitious target of US$1 000 for every kilometre — to support the construction of a drug rehabilitation centre and expand outreach programmes.

Holding a vibrant banner that displayed the group’s anti-drug message, the team expressed hope that their efforts would inspire a national conversation on substance abuse.

Spiked Online Media caught up with the crew at Ntabazinduna, some 35km from Bulawayo City yesterday.

Speaking to the press, Mushore said the walkathon was meant to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of leading a drug-free lifestyle.

“The scourge of drug abuse has permeated all facets of society and is prevalent among the youth. Initially, urban areas were notorious for harbouring drug peddlers but it has spread to rural areas, particularly, townships and growth points. By promoting open discussion and awareness, we believe that this walkathon will help reduce the stigma associated with drug addiction.

“We would like to bring together community members, organisations, and stakeholders to promote a shared goal of reducing drug abuse. Heal Us Zimbabwe is partnering with community groups, schools, and local authorities to address drug-related issues. We are promoting healthy lifestyles and providing alternatives to drug abuse, such as physical activity and community engagement,” Mushore told the media.

The organisation is planning to rope in institutions like Friendship Bench to raise awareness about rehabilitation services and support for those affected by drug addiction.

In doing so, Mushore — a photojournalists by profession, stressed the importance of engaging legislators as well as social media influencers, notably comedians and musicians, as part of efforts aimed at increasing advocacy about the need for effective anti-drug policies and programs.

“We also intend to engage the Sports and Recreation Commission to help us in holding sporting activities during weekends at schools or business centres along the way as we embark on the walkathon from Plumtree to Harare,” he added.

In a speech, read on his behalf by the Bulawayo City Deputy Mayor Councillor E. Ndlovu, Mayor Senator David Coltart told invited guests at the Large City Hall:

“YOUR PRESENCE AND PARTICIPATION ARE A POWERFUL TESTIMONY OF OUR COLLECTIVE COMMITMENT TO FIGHTING THE SCOURGE OF DRUG AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE THAT IS THREATENING THE WELLBEING OF OUR COMMUNITIES.

“THIS WALKATHON IS NOT JUST AN EVENT. IT IS A CALL TO ACTION. lT IS A UNITED step, both LITERALLY AND symbolically, towards building A HEALTHIER, SAFER, AND MORE HOPEFUL ZIMBABWE.

“AS WE WALK TOGETHER TODAY, WE ARE WALKING IN SOLIDARITY WITH EVERY YOUNG PERSON BATTLING ADDICTION. WE ARE WALKING IN REMEMBRANCE OF THOSE WE HAVE LOST, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, WE ARE WALKING TOWARDS A FUTURE WHERE OUR COMMUNITIES ARE EMPOWERED, EDUCATED, AND PROTECTED

“DRUG AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE IS ONE OF THE MOST URGENT SOCIAL CHALLENGES OF OUR TIME. IN ZIMBABWE, WE ARE WITNESSING A DISTURBING INCREASE IN THE AVAILABILITY, ABUSE, AND CONSEQUENCES OF ILLICIT SUBSTANCES.

“THESE SUBSTANCES, WHETHER THEY ARE PRESCRIPTION DRUGS BEING MISUSED, HOMEMADE CONCOCTIONS, OR IMPORTED ILLEGAL NARCOTICS, ARE DESTROYING LIVES, FAMILIES, AND COMMUNITIES.

“THE YOUTH, WHO ARE THE BACKBONE AND FUTURE OF OUR NATION, ARE PARTICULARLY AT RISK. UNEMPLOYMENT, PEER PRESSURE, LACK OF ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES, AND POVERTY ARE SOME OF THE ROOT CAUSES THAT DRIVE YOUNG PEOPLE TOWARD SUBSTANCE USE.

“SADLY, ONCE CAUGHT IN THE GRIP OF ADDICTION, MANY STRUGGLE TO FIND A WAY OUT DUE TO THE LACK OF ADEQUATE SUPPORT AND REHABILITATION SERVICES.

“BUT TODAY, I AM FILLED WITH HOPE. BECAUSE WE ARE NOT JUST TALKING ABOUT THE PROBLEM, WE ARE TAKING ACTION.

“THIS WALKA THON BRINGING TOGETHER A POWERFUL COALITION OF COMMUNITY LEADERS. POLICYMAKERS, HEALTH PROFESSIONALS, LAW ENFORCEMENT. EDUCATORS AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY, OUR YOUTH. THIS COLLECTIVE EFFORT SHOWS THAT WE CAN OVERCOME THIS CRISIS, BUT ONLY IF WE WORK TOGETHER.

“WE MUST INVEST IN PREVENTION. THIS MEANS STRENGTHENING COMMUNITY OUTREACH, INTEGRATING SUBSTANCE ABUSE EDUCATION INTO OUR SCHOOLS, AND PROMOTING HEALTHY ALTERNATIVES FOR YOUTH ENGAGEMENT. LET US GIVE OUR YOUNG PEOPLE SPACES TO DREAM. TO BE CREATIVE, TO BELONG, AND TO THRIVE.

“WE MUST IMPROVE OUR REHABILITATION SERVICES. EVERY PERSON STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION DESERVES DIGNITY, COMPASSION, AND ACCESS TO QUALITY CARE. LET US CALL FOR THE ESTABLISIIMENT AND SUPPORT OF MORE REHABILITATION CENTRES, COUNSELLING PROGRAMMES, AND REINTEGRATION INITIATIVES.

“WE MUST STRENGTHEN OUR POLICIES AND ENFORCE OUR LAWS. THE ILLEGAL TRADE AND DISTRIBUTION OF HARMFUL SUBSTANCES MUST BE MET WITH FIRM ACTION. LET US EMPOWER OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES WHILE ENSURING THEY WORK HAND IN HAND WITH COMMUNITIES IN A SPIRIT OF TRUST AND COOPERATION.

“LET TODAY BE MORE THAN A WALK. LET IT BE THE BEGINNING OF A MOVEMENT. A MOVEMENT THAT SPREADS AWARENESS, DRIVES ADVOCACY, AND DELIVERS ACTION.

“LET US RETURN TO OUR HOMES, OUR SCHOOLS, OUR OFFICES, AND OUR COMMUNITIES WITH A RENEWED COMMITMENT TO SAY ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’. WE WILL OT LET DRUGS STEAL OUR CHILDREN. WE WILL OT LET ADDICTION DESTROY OUR COMMUNITIES. WE WILL NOT SIT BACK — WE WILL RISE, WE WILL WALK, AND WE WILL ACT.

“LET US WALK, NOT JUST WITH OUR FEET, BUT WITH PURPOSE, PASSION, AND UNITY.”

At the time of going to press, the Heal Us Zimbabwe representatives had just completed half of their epic walk as they prepared for a triumphal entry into the Midlands capital of Gweru,.