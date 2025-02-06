Traditional medicine offers lifeline to the sick

By Simon Ngena

TRADITIONAL medicines play an important role in health care provision in developing countries, Zimbabwe included, as primary therapies and/

or as complementary medicines. In Shona culture, practitioners of herbal medicine are called n’angas while in Ndebele they are referred to as san- gomas. Female n’angas are given the honoriﬁc ‘Gogo’ (grandmother) while their male sangomas are reverred as ‘Sekuru’ (grandfather).

Both are initiated into their respective roles in response to a spiritual calling from their ancestors

Trees tend to be the main sources of traditional medicines, followed by

shrubs, herbs and climbers respectively). According to one study, the most frequently used plant parts are roots (58 percent), followed by bark (37 percent) and leaves (34,6 percent).

The variety of plants that are used to treat and manage human diseases and ailments since time immemorial emphasises the importance that medicinal plants play in primary health care system of the rural populations. How- ever, the prevalence of ‘street pharmacies’ in Harare and other urban areas selling herbal medicines for anything from hypertension, diabetes to joint pains is enough to convince even the doubting Thomases that more and more Zimbabweans are ﬁnding salvation in traditional medicine.

Gastro-intestinal disorders, respiratory infections, reproductive system and health, and sexually transmitted infections are among the most common diseases treated with medicinal plants.

In Zimbabwe, it is almost impossible to talk about traditional medicine without mentioning Kigelia Africana, mubvee or Sausage Tree.

Diﬀerent parts of the tree are used in a variety of diﬀerent ways, including:

Powdered bark, leaves, stems, twigs and fruits from Kigelia Africana are used to clean and dress wounds and

sores.

Topical treatments and infusions containing Kigelia extracts are used as antiseptic to reduce infection.

The bark, stems, twigs, leaves, and fruits are infused and taken orally

or applied as ointments to relieve rheumatism, sprains, hematoma, and bruising.

Boiled Kigelia Africana fruit and bark is gargled to relieve toothaches. Kigelia Africana fruits, stems, leaves, and bark can be rubbed onto some snakebites as an antidote.

Decocted Kigelia Africana fruit eﬀectively relieves swelling and pus build-up of leg wounds.

In addition, mubvee is a wonder in treating a wide range of skin ail-

ments. According to ne study, its stem bark possesses anti-bacterial and anti- fungal properties that relieve fungal infections, boils, psoriasis and eczema.

Below are some of the trees and

plants used in traditional medicine across Zimbabwe:

Brachystegia boehmii: Also known as Mupfuti, this plant is used to treat back pain, toothaches, sore eyes and heart problems

Brachystegia spiciformis: Also known as Musasa, this plant is used to treat pain.

Bridelia cathartica: Also known as Mupambare, this plant is used to treat erectile dysfunction and infertility.

Carissa spinarum: Also known as Mubayamhondoro and Muruguru, this plant is used to treat chest pains

Gavakava (Aloe vera): The juicy liquid from the broken leaf is applied to wounds to help them dry up.

Muremberembe: The chopped bark is boiled in water and the mixture

is taken three times a day to treat a variety of illnesses, including gonor- rhea, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and

sexually transmitted diseases (STIs).

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

