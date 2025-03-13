Women’s health, reproductive rights and mental health under scrutiny

By Vimbai Malinganiza
AS Zimbabwe celebrates Women’s Month,
it is crucial to reflect on the progress made
and the hurdles women still face, particularly
in the areas of health, reproductive
rights and mental health.
Women’s well-being is an integral part of
the development of any society, and it is
everyone’s responsibility to address the
challenges they face.
Zimbabwe, like many other developing
countries, has made strides in improving
women’s health, but substantial obstacles
persist, leaving women vulnerable and
underserved in critical areas.
Zimbabwe has made significant strides
in the healthcare sector, but access to
quality healthcare remains a significant
challenge for many women, especially in
rural areas.
The country’s health system is underfunded,
and women, who often bear the
brunt of the country’s health burdens, suffer
disproportionately.
One of the major health challenges
women face in Zimbabwe is maternal
mortality, which remains alarmingly high
despite international calls for improvement.
According to the World Health Organisation
(WHO), the maternal mortality
ratio in Zimbabwe was 462 deaths per 100
000 live births in 2020, significantly higher
than the global average.
Several factors contribute to this high
rate of maternal mortality.
The lack of access to skilled birth attendants,
inadequate health infrastructure
and poor transportation to medical facilities
in rural areas all contribute to preventable
deaths.
Women in rural areas, in particular, often
face difficulties in accessing healthcare
services, as they must travel long distances
to reach a clinic or hospital.
In some cases, the health facilities are
understocked with essential medicines,
including emergency obstetric drugs while
the personnel lack capacity to handle complicated
pregnancies or births.
Moreover, Zimbabwe’s healthcare system
suffers from a shortage of medical
professionals, with many health workers
migrating abroad for greener pastures.
According to the Zimbabwe Nurses’
Association (ZINA), the country has a critical
shortage of nurses and doctors, which
exacerbates the problem of maternal care
and general health services.
This shortage means that women often
face long waiting periods, sub-par care or
no care at all in emergencies.
Says Dr Miriam Chikukwa, a senior
doctor at a rural clinic: “Many women in
rural areas are still giving birth at home or
in facilities that do not have skilled attendants.
“The health system is overburdened,
and we have a shortage of trained professionals
to attend to these women. Maternal
deaths are preventable, but without
the necessary resources and personnel, the
situation remains dire.”
Reproductive rights are another area
where women in Zimbabwe face significant
challenges.
Although Zimbabwe passed a new Constitution
in 2013 that enshrines the right
to reproductive health, the practical implementation
of these rights is often hindered
by socio-cultural and economic factors.
One of the most pressing issues is access
to contraception.
While Zimbabwe has made strides in
providing access to family planning services,
the use of contraception is still low,
particularly in rural areas where traditional
beliefs about childbirth and family size
prevail.
A report by the UN Population Fund
(UNFPA) reveals that about 35 percent of
women in Zimbabwe have unmet contraceptive
needs.
In rural areas, this figure is even higher.
Many women lack knowledge about
the full range of available contraceptive
methods, while others may not be able to
access them due to distance, cost or a lack
of healthcare facilities.
Cultural and religious factors also play
a role in limiting women’s access to reproductive
healthcare.
For instance, there is often societal
pressure for women to have large families,
which can discourage the use of contraception
or delay family planning decisions.
Unsafe abortions are another critical
issue in Zimbabwe.
Although abortion is legal under certain
circumstances, including cases of rape,
incest, or risk to the mother’s life, many
women still seek unsafe and illegal abortions
due to the stigma surrounding the
procedure and the barriers to accessing
safe services.
The lack of proper counselling, reproductive
health education and awareness
about legal abortion procedures results in
unsafe practices that put women’s lives at
risk.
The Zimbabwe Women’s Health Network
reported a high number of women
who seek illegal abortions, with many
resorting to dangerous methods that often
result in severe complications and, in
some cases, death.
Speaking on the issue of unmet contraceptive
needs, Sarah Nyathi, a reproductive
health advocate, said: “Women in rural
Zimbabwe often face challenges in accessing
contraceptive methods due to both
cultural and logistical barriers. We need a
more targeted approach to ensure women
know about the available options and that
they have the means to access them.”
Mental health is an often-overlooked
area of concern for women in Zimbabwe.
There is growing recognition of the importance
of mental health, but the stigma surrounding
mental illnesses remains strong.
Women, especially those in marginalised
or rural communities, face various
stressors that affect their mental health,
including gender-based violence, poverty
and societal expectations.
Gender-based violence (GBV) is a significant
issue in Zimbabwe, with women being
the primary victims of physical, sexual
and emotional abuse.
According to a 2015 Zimbabwe Demographic
and Health Survey, 34 percent of
women have experienced physical violence
while 25 percent have been subjected to
sexual violence in their lifetime.
The trauma associated with GBV has
long-lasting psychological effects, including
depression, anxiety and post-traumatic
stress disorder (PTSD).
In addition to the impact of violence,
many women in Zimbabwe face the pressure
of balancing family life, work and
societal expectations.
Women are often expected to be the
primary caregivers in households, and this
responsibility can lead to feelings of stress,
burnout and emotional strain.
The rise of unemployment, poverty and
economic hardship in Zimbabwe further
exacerbates mental health challenges.
With limited access to mental health
services, many women suffer in silence,
unable to get the help they need.
Zimbabwe has a shortage of mental
health professionals, and mental health
services are often poorly funded.
Public awareness of mental health issues
is also low, and many individuals,
particularly in rural communities, are not
aware of the resources available for mental
health support.
Traditional healers, who are often the
first point of contact for those seeking
help, may not be equipped to deal with severe
mental health issues, which may lead
to misdiagnosis or delayed treatment.
Mental health is still a taboo subject in
Zimbabwe, with women being the most
affected.
They bear the brunt of societal expectations
and, unfortunately, there are very
few mental health services available to
them.
A change in public perception is needed,
along with an increase in mental health
professionals to address the needs of the
most vulnerable.
As Zimbabwe celebrates Women’s
Month, it is important to recognise that
addressing the health, reproductive rights
and mental health challenges women face
is not the responsibility of women alone, it
is a collective responsibility.
The Government, healthcare providers,
civil society organisations and the private
sector must work together to create a
comprehensive strategy to tackle these
challenges.
Education about reproductive rights and
access to contraception should be made a
priority.
Health campaigns that promote awareness
of family planning methods, safe
abortion procedures and sexually transmitted
infections (STIs) must be expanded.
Empowering women with the knowledge
to make informed choices about their
bodies is essential for reducing maternal
mortality and improving reproductive
health outcomes.
Public awareness campaigns can help
reduce the stigma surrounding mental
health issues, encouraging women to seek
the help they need.
Legal reforms that protect women’s
rights, particularly in the areas of reproductive
health and gender-based violence,
must be strengthened.
Law enforcement agents should be
trained to handle cases of GBV, and perpetrators
should face stringent penalties.
