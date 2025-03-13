Women’s health, reproductive rights and mental health under scrutiny

By Vimbai Malinganiza

AS Zimbabwe celebrates Women’s Month,

it is crucial to reflect on the progress made

and the hurdles women still face, particularly

in the areas of health, reproductive

rights and mental health.

Women’s well-being is an integral part of

the development of any society, and it is

everyone’s responsibility to address the

challenges they face.

Zimbabwe, like many other developing

countries, has made strides in improving

women’s health, but substantial obstacles

persist, leaving women vulnerable and

underserved in critical areas.

Zimbabwe has made significant strides

in the healthcare sector, but access to

quality healthcare remains a significant

challenge for many women, especially in

rural areas.

The country’s health system is underfunded,

and women, who often bear the

brunt of the country’s health burdens, suffer

disproportionately.

One of the major health challenges

women face in Zimbabwe is maternal

mortality, which remains alarmingly high

despite international calls for improvement.

According to the World Health Organisation

(WHO), the maternal mortality

ratio in Zimbabwe was 462 deaths per 100

000 live births in 2020, significantly higher

than the global average.

Several factors contribute to this high

rate of maternal mortality.

The lack of access to skilled birth attendants,

inadequate health infrastructure

and poor transportation to medical facilities

in rural areas all contribute to preventable

deaths.

Women in rural areas, in particular, often

face difficulties in accessing healthcare

services, as they must travel long distances

to reach a clinic or hospital.

In some cases, the health facilities are

understocked with essential medicines,

including emergency obstetric drugs while

the personnel lack capacity to handle complicated

pregnancies or births.

Moreover, Zimbabwe’s healthcare system

suffers from a shortage of medical

professionals, with many health workers

migrating abroad for greener pastures.

According to the Zimbabwe Nurses’

Association (ZINA), the country has a critical

shortage of nurses and doctors, which

exacerbates the problem of maternal care

and general health services.

This shortage means that women often

face long waiting periods, sub-par care or

no care at all in emergencies.

Says Dr Miriam Chikukwa, a senior

doctor at a rural clinic: “Many women in

rural areas are still giving birth at home or

in facilities that do not have skilled attendants.

“The health system is overburdened,

and we have a shortage of trained professionals

to attend to these women. Maternal

deaths are preventable, but without

the necessary resources and personnel, the

situation remains dire.”

Reproductive rights are another area

where women in Zimbabwe face significant

challenges.

Although Zimbabwe passed a new Constitution

in 2013 that enshrines the right

to reproductive health, the practical implementation

of these rights is often hindered

by socio-cultural and economic factors.

One of the most pressing issues is access

to contraception.

While Zimbabwe has made strides in

providing access to family planning services,

the use of contraception is still low,

particularly in rural areas where traditional

beliefs about childbirth and family size

prevail.

A report by the UN Population Fund

(UNFPA) reveals that about 35 percent of

women in Zimbabwe have unmet contraceptive

needs.

In rural areas, this figure is even higher.

Many women lack knowledge about

the full range of available contraceptive

methods, while others may not be able to

access them due to distance, cost or a lack

of healthcare facilities.

Cultural and religious factors also play

a role in limiting women’s access to reproductive

healthcare.

For instance, there is often societal

pressure for women to have large families,

which can discourage the use of contraception

or delay family planning decisions.

Unsafe abortions are another critical

issue in Zimbabwe.

Although abortion is legal under certain

circumstances, including cases of rape,

incest, or risk to the mother’s life, many

women still seek unsafe and illegal abortions

due to the stigma surrounding the

procedure and the barriers to accessing

safe services.

The lack of proper counselling, reproductive

health education and awareness

about legal abortion procedures results in

unsafe practices that put women’s lives at

risk.

The Zimbabwe Women’s Health Network

reported a high number of women

who seek illegal abortions, with many

resorting to dangerous methods that often

result in severe complications and, in

some cases, death.

Speaking on the issue of unmet contraceptive

needs, Sarah Nyathi, a reproductive

health advocate, said: “Women in rural

Zimbabwe often face challenges in accessing

contraceptive methods due to both

cultural and logistical barriers. We need a

more targeted approach to ensure women

know about the available options and that

they have the means to access them.”

Mental health is an often-overlooked

area of concern for women in Zimbabwe.

There is growing recognition of the importance

of mental health, but the stigma surrounding

mental illnesses remains strong.

Women, especially those in marginalised

or rural communities, face various

stressors that affect their mental health,

including gender-based violence, poverty

and societal expectations.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a significant

issue in Zimbabwe, with women being

the primary victims of physical, sexual

and emotional abuse.

According to a 2015 Zimbabwe Demographic

and Health Survey, 34 percent of

women have experienced physical violence

while 25 percent have been subjected to

sexual violence in their lifetime.

The trauma associated with GBV has

long-lasting psychological effects, including

depression, anxiety and post-traumatic

stress disorder (PTSD).

In addition to the impact of violence,

many women in Zimbabwe face the pressure

of balancing family life, work and

societal expectations.

Women are often expected to be the

primary caregivers in households, and this

responsibility can lead to feelings of stress,

burnout and emotional strain.

The rise of unemployment, poverty and

economic hardship in Zimbabwe further

exacerbates mental health challenges.

With limited access to mental health

services, many women suffer in silence,

unable to get the help they need.

Zimbabwe has a shortage of mental

health professionals, and mental health

services are often poorly funded.

Public awareness of mental health issues

is also low, and many individuals,

particularly in rural communities, are not

aware of the resources available for mental

health support.

Traditional healers, who are often the

first point of contact for those seeking

help, may not be equipped to deal with severe

mental health issues, which may lead

to misdiagnosis or delayed treatment.

Mental health is still a taboo subject in

Zimbabwe, with women being the most

affected.

They bear the brunt of societal expectations

and, unfortunately, there are very

few mental health services available to

them.

A change in public perception is needed,

along with an increase in mental health

professionals to address the needs of the

most vulnerable.

As Zimbabwe celebrates Women’s

Month, it is important to recognise that

addressing the health, reproductive rights

and mental health challenges women face

is not the responsibility of women alone, it

is a collective responsibility.

The Government, healthcare providers,

civil society organisations and the private

sector must work together to create a

comprehensive strategy to tackle these

challenges.

Education about reproductive rights and

access to contraception should be made a

priority.

Health campaigns that promote awareness

of family planning methods, safe

abortion procedures and sexually transmitted

infections (STIs) must be expanded.

Empowering women with the knowledge

to make informed choices about their

bodies is essential for reducing maternal

mortality and improving reproductive

health outcomes.

Public awareness campaigns can help

reduce the stigma surrounding mental

health issues, encouraging women to seek

the help they need.

Legal reforms that protect women’s

rights, particularly in the areas of reproductive

health and gender-based violence,

must be strengthened.

Law enforcement agents should be

trained to handle cases of GBV, and perpetrators

should face stringent penalties.

