Is Zim taking advantage of lockdown?

By Sheldon Hakata

THE game of fotball is virtually a religious conviction for many a fan and player.

This is so because for fans, footballers and football is an absorbing sport.

The spectator means everything to the game.

The contentment and frustration that comes with football is nerve-wrecking for players and spectators alike.

Multitudes of accountants, lawyers, even heads-of-state turn into different ‘creatures’ at matches.

These are the people who make the game special.

True characteristics are exposed through how one feels and acts while on the terraces during a match.

Folks express themselves in a way they cannot in normal day-to-day life, whether playing or watching a match.

The game has prospects for travel and earning a living.

The beautiful game is all-encompassing, hence has the power to bring people closer.

Nowadays, there is lots of money in the game of football, attracting lots of investments and becoming a massive business world over.

However, since March, that weekly dosage of entertainment has been removed by the deadly COVID-19 virus the world over.

The bug first manifested in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has sporadically spread to countries and territories all over the world.

WHO confirmed the epidemic a plague.

Zimbabwe has since closed schools, prohibited public gatherings, together with sporting events and imposed travel embargoes.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted deferment of the start of the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), standing as an inconvenience to the generality of the population.

But the lockdown has brought relief to players nursing injuries and added advantage to the concern of football infrastructure.

Somewhat, a number of players benefitted from that interruption, with the likes of CAPS United defender Method Mwanjali, midfielder Kudzai Nyamupfukudza and Dynamos defender and captain Partson Jaure coming to mind.

Jaure sustained head injuries in a car accident early in March 2020.

Such players might force themselves into contention for places in their respective clubs when the league eventually commences.

The break also gives the authorities abundant time to work on the accomplishment of stadia requirements across the country.

The Zimbabwe senior men’s soccer team, The Warriors, had been scheduled to play the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and probably World Cup qualifier competitions in foreign lands as penalty for the poor state of the country’s football stadiums.

Internationally, this has brought disgrace to the nation.

Zimbabwe no longer had a single up-to-standard football stadium.

Ordinary football fans and Zimbabweans at large had been dispossessed of the opportunity to watch some top-class players on their doorstep.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) laid down what precisely needs to be done to the stadia to match international standards.

The requirements are not something that should take a year but only a few months to complete in order for the country to be able to host international assignments.

There is absolutely no time to relax but just do what CAF and FIFA asked the country to do.

Zimbabwe should go ahead with renovations at Chibuku, Sakubva, Barbourfields, Rufaro, Mandava and National Sports stadia to meet the requirements during the lockdown period.

The Castle Lager PSL chairman, Farai Jere, sometime last year pushed for a change in the Zimbabwe soccer season, in line with the international football calendar.

That was, however, deferred at the ZIFA assembly.

The league had to kick off in March like it has been the case over the years.

The PSL had proposed to shift the March-November cycle to August-May season.

This cycle is the one popular with many leagues across the globe.

The calendar coincides with the rain season on this part of the continent so there should be preparedness in terms of infrastructure.

CAF recommended that all leagues have to be in sync to make it easy for national teams, clubs and players to participate well in regional and international football events.

However, there are two sides to every coin.

Zimbabwe’s main worry has been the poor state of drainage systems at football stadiums and facilities incompatible with the rain season.

The PSL has to engage all stakeholders and make sure the transition to align the league with the international calendar would not be disturbed again when the league eventually resumes.

