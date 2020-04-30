PSL: Will Zim align league with Europe?

By Alvin Madzivanzira

WITH COVID-19 taking its toll on the sporting fraternity worldwide, the local football premiership might be left in a quandary and align its league with that of Europe by default.

The country’s top-flight league, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) was scheduled to start in March but due to COVID-19, it was postponed.

For now, there is no exact date when action will resume.

The future of the game, like other sports, hangs by a thread. Cricket, tennis, golf, hockey and athletics, among other sports, were suspended.

All over the world, football governing bodies are yet to decide how to end the season that was cut short by the pandemic.

Eyes are on the English Premier Soccer League (EPL).

Liverpool were leading on the log standings followed by Manchester City.

However, Liverpool did not command an unassailable lead hence the title is still open.

Zimbabwe is one of the few countries that have been on a season’s break.

The country’s league normally starts in March and runs until November or early December.

This has seen the country playing the world’s most loved game during the off-season of other leagues.

By so doing, the country’s league is not played during the peak of the rain season.

The future is uncertain as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc.

The number of casualties keeps swelling, while new infections surge.

Zimbabwe is in a second lockdown expected to end on May 3 and it’s not certain whether the lockdown will be extended or not.

The soccer fraternity remains anxious.

Playing in closed stadia is not an option for Zimbabwean teams as they rely heavily on gate takings.

It is also not good for sponsors as they may not get the mileage of bankrolling a team or league.

Furthermore, the Castle Lager PSL is not broadcast.

Leagues in Europe start in August and end in March.

Is it possible for Zimbabwe to adopt the European calendar?

The issue of aligning the season to that of Europe presents a conundrum to the league’s administrators and local authorities who own the stadia.

Most stadia have poor drainage systems; between December and February, teams will be playing on soggy turf.

The suspension of the league may have come as a blessing in disguise for some clubs as very few stadia were homologated for the season.

However, local authorities should take advantage and repair the football facilities.

Zimbabwe’s stadia were condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host local and international matches.

Avid soccer lovers will remember the Mbada Diamonds Cup final of 2011 played at the giant National Sports Stadium between Dynamos and the now defunct Motor Action.

It was played in December, a month Zimbabwe usually receives plenty of rainfall.

As the match was in its early stages, rains pounded the giant facility, resulting in a stoppage.

The pitch was turned into a ‘dam’ within minutes.

Postponing the game was not an option, so play was allowed to continue.

Dynamos won after taking advantage of the turf.

Pertaining to COVID-19 and resumption of the league, the Castle Lager PSL boss Kenny Ndebele said they remain guided by the Government through the Head of State.

“At the moment, the whole world is in turmoil and nobody knows what will be happening in the next three months or beyond,” he said.

“We will just be guided by the Government through the Head of State.

“This shows the seriousness of the pandemic.

“The issue of lockdowns and social distancing will not just end like a football match where a referee blows a whistle to end the match.

“We may not have football matches played this year, that is my personal view.”

If the lockdown is to be lifted, teams will need some time to condition their players.

Currently, no club in the country has been training.

For now, there is no definite answer as to what happens after the two-week lockdown.

However, having to play matches between May and December might put pressure on teams.

It might be a packed calendar with plenty of mid-week matches. That will take toll on players due to fatigue and injuries.

The possible outcome could be no football action until 2021.

The Germany Bundesliga teams have just begun training, with the league expected to continue early next month.

In Italy, England and Spain the outcome is still unknown.

Though there is something happening on the transfer market in preparation of next season, little is known as to when action will resume.

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt in the sporting industry as it thrives on numbers.

Stadia are filled with spectators.

It is such gatherings that promote the spread of the dreaded pandemic.

A cure has not yet been found.