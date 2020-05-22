The juggernaut that was Dynamos

By Alvin Madzivanzira

DYNAMOS were crowned the 2012 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions in a fashion similar to the previous year.

History repeated itself.

In 2010, Dynamos lost out the league to Motor Action on goal difference.

The following year, the Harare giants won it on goal difference.

In 2012, the same happened.

But for Dynamos to win it on goal difference and on the last day of the season took a lot of courage and determination.

A full calendar year saw Calisto Pasuwa in charge of the blue and white army. Having coached his former club as a player for about half a season, the 2011 title had pundits claiming it was Lloyd Mutasa’s work.

The 2012 season saw him given all the authority to hire and fire players he desired and, above all, he was now the substantive coach of Dynamos.

From a tightly contested 2011 season, the 2012 one had similar ingredients that included some boardroom challenges.

Some had to do with perennial internal issues at Rufaro Stadium while others had to do with violence on the field of play.

The Dynamos-Hwange match at Rufaro, that saw Nation Dube and Mebelo Njekwa assaulted by Dynamos marshals on May 6 2012, comes to mind.

Hwange refused to play the match and three points were awarded to Dynamos.

That was the year Dynamos lost their chairman, Richard Chiminya. That was the year of failed Zambian imports – Arthur Kaseloki and Derrick Kabwe.

The two Zambians did not perform as highly expected by the millions of DeMbare fans.

The season started in the traditional month of March.

Four teams had been promoted from the country’s four First Division leagues: Buffaloes from Eastern region, Harare City from the Northern region, Hardbody and Quelaton from Central and Southern regions respectively.

The quartet replaced Kiglon, Shooting Stars, Masvingo United and Zimbabwe Saints who had been relegated the previous season.

Dynamos had an edge going into the 2012 season.

Having won a double in the previous season, the Glamour Boys had some legacy to fight for which they did.

Retaining the league and the Mbada Diamonds Cup was uppermost on Dynamos priorities.

The 19th crown for the Harare giants came at Ascot Stadium in nervy style.

The Glamour Boys travelled to Gweru for a date with relegated Hardbody.

They had nothing to play for but fame.

And they almost became party spoilers for the title-chasing Dynamos.

Match day 30 was on a November afternoon.

Everything seemed fine for the visitors who had found the back of the nets just after half-an-hour into the match. At half-time, all seemed well until the 52nd minute when the Busmen pulled an equaliser.

The title was for either Dynamos or their perennial soccer rivals, Highlanders.

Bosso were facing Blue Rangers in Harare at Gwanzura Stadium.

The two sides, before the last round of matches were separated by two points. Dynamos had 68 points.

Bosso beat Blue Rangers 2-0. However, the Bosso victory was in vain as the Harare giants had superior goal difference.

Dynamos had +58 goals compared to the Bulawayo giants’ 49.

To make up 69 points, DeMbare won 21 matches, drew six and lost three times while Highlanders won 20, drew nine and lost once.

The year gave league administrators logistics problems on where to place the trophy. However, the Airforce of Zimbawe was again called to action with one of its birds to help. The trophy was somewhere in between Harare and Gweru waiting for a signal.

Barely 30 minutes after the final whistle, the Airforce of Zimbabwe chopper landed on the centre circle for yet another crowning moment for Dynamos.

It was just an ecstatic moment for the team; Pasuwa leading his lads to another triumph. After the match, the former Zimbabwe international was quick to point out how people doubted his capabilities.

“Some people never gave me a chance to coach Dynamos and maybe they wanted someone from the moon to coach the team. They think I am still too young to lead this team, but I have proved to be capable by leading the team. And I would like to thank the chairman for having faith in me,” said an elated Pasuwa in Gweru.

A week after the crowning, the Glamour Boys were again on the podium receiving the Mbada Diamonds Cup after beating Monomotapa at the National Sports Stadium.

The Dynamos Class of 2012 had players like Washington Arubi, Ocean Mushure, Milton Makopa, Leo Kurauzvione, Partson Jaure, Takesure Chinyama, Devon Chafa, Roderick Mutuma, Cliff Sekete, Tinei Chitora, Guthrie Zhokinyi, Martin Vengesayi, Gift Bello and David Kutyauripo, among others.

Gunners, Blue Rangers, Hardbody and Quelaton were relegated that year.