2020 Season must deliver

EDITOR – The 2020 Premier Soccer League season promises to be a thriller.

Looking at what has happened on the transfer market, we are really in for a treat this year.

I am a Dynamos supporter and my blood is blue.

For football to be enjoyable, we need competitive teams.

There should be no pushovers in the league.

Traditional giants like CAPS United, Dynamos and Highlanders should always be at their best while some little known teams play to spoil the party.

FC Platinum has become a force to reckon with in Zvishavane and in the country as a whole.

They have made a name for the platinum miners and, this season, they are definitely aiming to retain the league.

Once we have a competitive league, we raise the standard of our domestic football.

However, my main worry is having four teams promoted each year from First Division.

It is somehow compromising quality as quantity is promoted into the top flight.

Teams from the Central Region have mainly been the weakest each season.

Each season you find one or two teams from the region relegated.

Last season it was Chapungu and TelOne that were axed.

At this rate, we are likely to see the newly-promoted side being booted out as soon as they play in the top flight.

Hwahwa, Tripple B, Hardbody, Chapungu, Nichrut, Border Strikers and Shabanie Mine, among others, have come from the region and sunken into oblivion.

Another important issue is that ZIFA and PSL must come up with regulations that make it mandatory for teams to promote juniors.

As a staunch soccer fan, I am tired of watching certain players changing teams every season.

This negates the promotion of promising youngsters whose raw talents can be nurtured in competitive leagues across the globe.

We expect fireworks in 2020.

Let the games begin.

DeMbare For Life,

Mabvuku.