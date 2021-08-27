A black lawmaker…the foundation of Roman Dutch and International Law

By Nthungo YaAfrika

KWAME NKRUMAH once said: “When your mouth is in the enemy’s kitchen you will never be free.”

How true then, yesterday, tomorrow and forever for the motherland!

If your brain is remotely controlled, what type of a person do you become?

If a race does not know it’s history, what good can come out of that race — nothing but ‘wannabeeism’.

How many know Ham-Murabi, simply meaning ‘Ham the Teacher’, the lawgiver and what he bequeathed to the self-praising pale skinned race and the self-dehumanising black race.

Ham-Murabi was black and his laws are now called Roman Dutch and International Law, hijacked by races that now call his descendants lazy and good-for-nothing people, only fit to be sjamboked into line.

He wrote his laws in 2 250 BC and

4 271 years later, many black people are ignorant of his contribution to so called modern laws.

This is what he says about his Code of Laws: “When Anu the sublime, the king of the Annunaki and Bel, the Lord of heaven and earth, who fixed the destiny of the country, had committed the whole of mankind to Marduk, the son of Ea, the god of right, when they made him great among Egigi, had pronounced the sublime name Babylon, made it great upon earth, had established in it an eternal kingdom, the foundations of which are laid firm like heaven and earth, at that time Anu and Bel called me, Ham-Murabi, the great prince who fears God, to give justice a status in the country, to destroy the wicked and bad, that the strong should not overcome the weak, that I might rise over the block headed ones; like Shamash, to illuminate the land and to further the welfare of humanity. He ended up by saying, when Marduk sent me to rule mankind, to impart judicial protection to the country, it was that I might establish right, justice and happiness among the people.”

4 271 years later, mankind is worse off than that time.

This code was not perfect (so the translators say) although it tried to achieve equality.

Some of Ham-Murabi’s laws.

Law 196: “If a man destroy the eye of another man, they shall destroy his eye.”

Law 22: “‘If anyone is committing a robbery and is caught, then he shall be put to death.”

Law 142: Divorce: “If a woman quarrel with her husband, and say: ‘You not congenial to me’,’ the reasons for her prejudice must be presented.

If she is guiltless, and there is no fault on her part, but he leaves and neglects her, then no guilt attaches to this woman,she shall take her dowry and go back to her father’s house.”

Law 129: Adultery: “If the wife of a man has been caught lying with another man, they shall bind them and throw them into the waters.”

Law 3: Perjury: “If a man has borne false witness in a trial, or has not established a statement that he has made, if that case be a capital trial, that man shall be put to death.”

Law 185: Adoption: “In the event of the adoption of a child by a person who shall give to the child his own name and nurture the child to maturity, the natural parents of the child shall not be permitted to claim it of it’s foster parents.”

Law 177: Estate: “Any widow, who shall desire to enter into marriage contract having no grown children, shall not be permitted to enter into a marriage relation with another person without first gaining permission from the court.

If she marries, the value of the estate of her former husband shall be determined by the court and it shall be given into the custody of the widow and the second husband.

The property shall be kept in good order, the children maintained and no disposition (by sale) of the estate shall be made.

Anyone purchasing such property shall forfeit the purchase price and the property shall be returned to its owner.”

Law 188: Adoption and Apprenticing: “If a workman adopts a child for the purpose of rearing him and teaches him his trade, the child cannot be demanded back again.”

Laws for doctors, 215-223 – Law 2150: “If a doctor performs an operation upon a patient (free born) and thereby cures the patient, or if he opens a tumor of the eye by operation with a knife and the eye is saved thereby, the doctor is to receive 10 shekels of money for his services.”

Law 216: “If the patient is a freed man the doctor shall receive 5 shekels.”

Law 217: “If the patient is anyone’s slave, the owner is to give the doctor two shekels.”

Law 218: “If a surgeon makes a severe wound with the operating knife on a patient, and the patient dies; or opens a tumor of the eye on anyone and the eye is lost, the surgeon shall have his hands chopped off.”

Law 219: “If a surgeon performs a serious operation on the slave of a freedman with an operating knife, and kills the slave, he shall give the owner a slave in the deceased one’s stead.”

Law 220: “If the surgeon has opened a tumour on the eye of a slave with an operating knife, and the eye is destroyed the surgeon is to pay half the price (value) of the slave to the owner.”

Laws assigned to Ham-Murabi are just 282 but all religions in the world incorporate his laws.

No one will ever know the actual number of the laws as the pale-skinned race has either destroyed or hid in their vaults the works of this lawmaker.

However, the truth of the matter is that 4 271 years later, and still counting into the foreseeable future, human beings will be abiding by laws bequeathed to them by a man from the most despised race since creation.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the Motherland renaissance