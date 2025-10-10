A despot in the chair A despot in the chair . . . democracy under siege at Town House

By Munyaradzi Munaro

THE Council Chamber, in any functioning democracy, should be the ultimate crucible of civic debate — a place where elected representatives grapple with the complex realities of governing a city. Yet, for those of us who watch online the proceedings of the Harare City Council, there is an all too frequent and deeply unsettling sense of déjà vu.

The routine is dispiritingly familiar: The introduction of a critical agenda item, a fleeting moment of dissent, and then, a swift, decisive hammer blow from the chair that silences discussion. This persistent pattern, which sees the Mayor seemingly act as both the agenda-setter and the final arbiter, leaves an acrid, bitter taste and forces one to ask a profoundly uncomfortable question: Is Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume demonstrating the traits of a dictator incarnate? The very foundation of municipal governance rests on the principle of collective decision-making. The Mayor’s role, according to democratic tenets, is to chair the Council, to shepherd the process, and to ensure every voice is heard — not to act as an executive making unilateral decisions and merely informing the council of his predetermined conclusions he might have made in his bedroom. This is a clear abuse of power, as the role of the Mayor is to chair the Council, not to dictate decisions.

The evidence suggesting a worrying shift from democratic norms is accumulating. It is a spectacle of oratory capabilities weaponised not to facilitate consensus but to pin or outsmart dissenting councillors, making them appear foolish for simply demanding the deliberation they were elected to provide. The Council’s power lies in its collective mind and inclusivity; when the Mayor comes to the table with ready-made decisions and no room for debate or compromise, that collective power is nullified. The ambulance fiasco: Silencing dissent Perhaps no incident better illustrates this alleged disregard for due process than the heated debate — or lack thereof — surrounding the Discovery Ambulance fiasco.

A few simple facts underpin the gravity of the situation: The City of Harare, with a population approaching three million, reportedly possesses a paltry two working ambulances. It is an astonishing and frankly shameful statistic. When councillors raised the obvious and pertinent question: Why pay an external service provider, like Discovery Ambulance, when the Council should be urgently procuring its own fleet — it was a legitimate query demanding a structured debate on public health priorities and fiscal responsibility. Yet, instead of facilitating this critical discussion, the Mayor allegedly resorted to extraordinary measures, reportedly uttering that the dissenting councillors were ‘possessed by demons’ for wanting to debate the matter. Maybe it’s time the Mayor takes all councillors to Pastor Benny Hinn’s crusade to be held in Ashdown Park for deliverance or rather take Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa to the Town House for demon cleansing. Or maybe, just maybe, it’s the Mayor himself who needs deliverance.

To shut down a vital public safety debate by pathologising dissent is an act of rhetorical violence that belongs nowhere near the Council Chambers. It transforms the Council from a forum of deliberation to a stage for the Mayor’s personal pronouncements. Undermining the system: Directives, deadlines and democracy The second key area of concern relates to the procedural integrity of the Council itself. The Mayor, a lawyer by training, should be the first to uphold due process. Take the instance of the letter from the Ministry of Local Government instructing the city to avail land in low-density suburbs for Members of Parliament. This is a politically sensitive and complex issue with massive urban planning as well as moral and legal implications. In a truly democratic setting, a major ministerial directive is not an item for an ambush. It should be circulated at least 14 days before the meeting to allow councillors time to think, consult and prepare for effective debate. To introduce such an item without prior notice and then proceed to shut down deliberation is a tactical move designed to ensure compliance, not debate. Regardless of the higher office from which a directive originates, a local council operates from its own resolutions, born of local and informed debate. Furthermore, the lines of authority appear to be dangerously blurred.

The Mayor is allegedly seen giving instructions to Council directors and employees on matters such as the drying lawn at the Trabablas interchange or the exotic trees planted during the SADC meeting. The structure of the city administration is clear: The Town Clerk is the chief executive officer responsible for day-to-day operations and policy implementation. Any directive from the Mayor to staff must be backed by a Council resolution. When a Mayor bypasses the Town Clerk and the resolution-making process to issue personal instructions — even on seemingly mundane issues like dying palm trees — he is acting as an executive, not as a neutral chair, and is effectively acting like a demi-god. The price of unilateralism: Harare’s future at stake This pattern of unilateral action is not just an arcane matter of municipal procedure; it has tangible consequences for the city’s future.

The people of Harare deserve better service delivery than what the ‘Sunshine City’ has provided since the opposition took control. The city’s stagnation, and indeed its regression, has been repeatedly linked to a lack of accountability and systemic corruption by successive councillors and mayors. The push for an Executive Mayor by elements within the opposition now appears deeply ironic. If this is how a ceremonial mayor — charged with overseeing a council — conducts business, one can only shudder at the thought of the power an Executive Mayor would wield, potentially operating without the same internal oversight. The Mayor, no matter how great his burden for Harare might be, is currently digging his own political grave and, tragically, taking the people of Harare with him. Democracy is slow, often frustrating and sometimes noisy, but it is the only system that ensures collective ownership and accountability. The alternative — a council run on the whims and pre-determined decisions of one man — is a recipe for continued misgovernance and the death of genuine representation. Harare’s Town House needs a genuine chairman to facilitate debate, not a despot to enforce decrees.