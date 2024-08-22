WE, in the village, were as much participants of the 44th SADC Summit as those in the capital.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s words during his address, “As the current crop of leaders, we have a weighty responsibility to facilitate a conducive environment for our citizenry to thrive and do their part for the realisation of the modern and industrialised SADC we all want”, struck a chord in our hearts.

These words are not just a call to action for leaders of the bloc but a reminder to every Zimbabwean of the collective responsibility we all bear in building a prosperous future.

The path to progress is never easy. It is a path paved with challenges, with moments of doubt and with the inevitable resistance from quarters that refuse to be part of the greater good.

Yet, despite these challenges, Zimbabwe is on a journey — one that is defined by a commitment to rebuilding, to moving forward, and to leaving no one and no place behind.

In recent times, this commitment has been tested by those who, driven by a desire to sow discord and mayhem, sought to tarnish the country’s image.

The planned protests during the 44th SADC Summit were one such test. These protests, however, failed to materialise, not because of a lack of opportunity, but because of a lack of interest. The people of Zimbabwe, it seems, have little patience for counter-productive politics that seek to regress the nation instead of advancing it.

As I reflect on these events, it becomes clear that the story of Zimbabwe today is not one of division or strife, but one of sustainable growth. The failed protests indicate that the nation is not interested in being pulled back. Instead, Zimbabweans are focused on the future — on building a nation that is strong, stable and capable of providing for its people.

This story of progress is not a new one. It is a story that has been written, brick by brick, by the hands of millions of Zimbabweans who have chosen to invest in their country, to work towards a better tomorrow and to reject the forces of destruction that seek to undo the progress that has been made.

The people of Zimbabwe are not interested in mayhem but building a nation that is modern, industrialised and capable of standing on its own two feet.

This is not to say that Zimbabwe is without its challenges; there are many that include climate change which is wreaking havoc. But the people of Zimbabwe are ready to face these challenges head-on. They are ready to work together, to build together and to move forward together.

The unity that was displayed during the 44th SADC Summit is a reflection of this resolve. It is a reflection of the determination of the Zimbabwean people to build a better future for themselves and their children. It is a reflection of the understanding that progress is not something that is given, but something that is earned —through hard work, through sacrifice, and through a commitment to the greater good.

Our country’s story is being written not just by the leaders of this nation, but by every Zimbabwean who chooses to invest in their country, to work towards a better tomorrow and to reject the forces of destruction that seek to undo the progress that has been made.

As I reflect on the words of President Mnangagwa, I am indeed reminded of the weighty responsibility that we all bear in this journey. It is not just the responsibility of the leaders, but of every Zimbabwean, to create a conducive environment for progress. It is the responsibility of every Zimbabwean to reject the forces of destruction and to work towards the realisation of the modern and industrialised Zimbabwe and SADC that we all want.

This responsibility is not one that we can take lightly. It is a responsibility that requires us to be vigilant, to be committed and to be united in our efforts to build a better future. It is a responsibility that requires us to reject the forces of destruction, to reject the politics of division and to embrace the politics of progress.

The failure of the planned protests is a clear indication that the people of Zimbabwe are ready to take on this responsibility. They are ready to work together, to build together and to move forward together. They have rejected the forces of destruction and embraced the politics of progress.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Province.

