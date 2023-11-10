Accept reality of the liberation struggle

WE, in the village, time and again, revisit the liberation struggle for inspiration.

And it saddens us that there are some constituencies who are refusing to accept the realities and demands of the liberation struggle.

The dramas of fake abductions and the lobbying beyond our borders to destabilise the country point to constituencies that will not accept that blood was spilt and lives lost for the people of Zimbabwe to be masters of their destiny.

As we build our nation brick-by-brick, it is unfortunate that, out there, axes and spears are being sharpened to destroy the very nation we are working very hard to revive.

Out there are people hellbent on destroying what has been built just to prop up claims that ours is a ‘failed’ State.

Our work, our voice, our determination, represents the voice of our ancestors and the voice of all Zimbabweans who were never given the opportunity to speak and proudly celebrate being Zimbabwean.

Before we engage in counterproductive dramas and misuse our voice, it is important that we first think and appreciate that a whole generation sacrificed its life for us to get this voice.

Zimbabweans must continually reflect on the liberation struggles; but they tell us, where we come from does not matter more than where we are going.

But they have gigantic statues of their ancestors.

Even our people cannot wait to have photoshoots at these statues when they visit these nations.

Their struggles are more than 300 years old and they continue to remember and reflect on them, yet they want us to forget ours.

It is important that when we recall those who went through the liberation struggles, when we remember those who never came back, our resolve to work and protect the motherland must be hardened.

Iwe neni/Mina lawe still have a job to do.

We must finish the mission that they failed to complete because they were stopped by a Rhodesian bullet or bomb.

We, in the village, feel and are fully aware that if we falter and fail in the mission of growing and protecting our nation, we will have a case to answer to the sons and daughters of the soil who perished protecting the country.

The West should know that they are a lucky lot as the souls of our departed have not screamed for vengeance but definitely demand that we run our affairs peacefully, without undue interference.

Our departed, unequivocally demand a good life for all those who survived and the generations thereafter.

We have not forgotten nor have we abandoned our aspirations as a nation, as a people, as Africans.

Our success will emanate from our sweat and not freebies and crumbs from Western tables.

Let there be no confusion.

Indeed, the flesh and blood of those who fell in the liberation struggle is the humus upon which the liberated feed on as we preach empowerment and everything that we Zimbabweans stand for as we celebrate being Zimbabwean.

To criminalise, denigrate and marginalise those continuing with the mission is unpardonable arrogance.

Forgiveness and tolerance must not be mistaken for impotence.

Our cheek was slapped, we offered the other, but we do not have a third one to offer. Soon, those falling short of the country’s laws must not cry foul when they are brought to account for their shenanigans.

We have fought, we have been through fire, our resolve has been strengthened and we will not falter.

It remains true, now and forever, that the souls of those who lie in shallow graves, who gave up their lives for a sacred mission, for the people, will take us to task if we do not complete the mission that they fell fighting for.

We have a mission that is far from complete; which we continue to serve: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi.

