Africa: A rich continent with poor people . . . the brutal truth that will set us free

By Nthungo YaAfrika

BEFORE the independence flags began to fly across Africa, the recolonisation machinery was already firmly in place. Our colonisers, far from retreating, laid calculated traps, knowing that our donor-assisted economies would soon come crashing down like a house of cards. They anticipated our desperation and returned, not in khaki shorts and pith helmets, but through some of our own black folk, carefully cultivated and strategically placed to protect foreign interests.

This was the genius of neo-colonialism: replace white names with black ones, paint the old colonial house anew, but keep its exploitative architecture intact. What we received was a carefully wrapped illusion: nominal independence, devoid of actual power or self-determination. The systems we inherited — education, religion, capitalism, and Western democracy — were tailored for dependence, not liberation. Any deviation from the neoliberal path was met with punishment: Economic Structural Adjustment Programmes (ESAPs) debt traps, sanctions, sabotage and coups.

In this rigged game, Africa became a rich continent with poor people. Despite our vast mineral wealth, we remain global beggars — a shameful contradiction. How did it come to this?

“For Ghana to be totally free all African countries must be free.” — Kwame Nkrumah (March 1957).

“We shall show the world what the black man can do when he is allowed to work in freedom.” —Patrice Lumumba (June 30, 1960).

These words, spoken at the birth of independence, were not just hopeful. They were dangerous. And those who uttered them paid dearly.

Ghana: The Dream that was Sabotaged

In just nine years of leadership, Kwame Nkrumah transformed Ghana with unmatched speed. Sixty new factories were established, producing everything from milk to textiles, tires, glass, and radio sets. A hydroelectric dam, Tema Motorway, and free education and healthcare systems were all symbols of a new, sovereign African path.

But that trajectory threatened global hegemons. In 1966, Nkrumah was overthrown in a military coup backed by the CIA and British intelligence. Declassified documents confirmed what Africans long suspected: foreign intervention disguised as domestic unrest.

Who visited Ghana first after the coup? The International Monetary Fund (IMF). What followed was an economic reversal and an ideological straitjacket. And so, the history of modern Africa became the history of dreams deferred and visionaries betrayed.

Congo: The Price of Speaking Truth

Patrice Lumumba’s fate was even more tragic. Just six months after independence, he was brutally assassinated. His only crime? Speaking truth to power. When Belgian King Baudouin gave a condescending speech praising King Leopold II, who murdered 10 million Congolese, Lumumba stood up and responded. Though not scheduled to speak, he reminded his people of their dignity and their suffering. The West took notice.

Labelled a communist and a threat to Western business, Lumumba became a target. The Congo, after all, was (and still is) a golden goose. By 1958, it supplied: 50 percent of the world’s uranium (sold to the US), 75 percent of the world’s cobalt, 70 percent of industrial diamonds, rubber, copper and more

Western industry, backed by their governments, moved swiftly. Lumumba was silenced. The UN watched, complicit. Africa stayed quiet. And the message was clear: independence would be tolerated only within the bounds of Western interests.

The Virus of Disunity

The Organisation of African Unity (OAU), formed in 1963, was supposed to unite us. It failed. Not because unity is impossible, but because it was never truly pursued. External interference and internal betrayal plagued every summit. Kwame Nkrumah called for a continental government. He was ignored.

Muammar Gaddafi, the leader of Libya, slain by the West, revived the idea decades later. He, too, was eliminated, his country bombed back to the Stone Age, its gold reserves looted, its people thrown into chaos. Another visionary punished for trying to unite the continent.

We are already recolonised. Fifty-four African countries, but no real say in global forums. At the UN Security Council, we are spectators. Our policies are dictated from Washington, London and Paris. We can’t even teach our own history truthfully.

The Curse of Amnesia

History, to many Africans, is a dirty word. We have failed to teach the brutal truth of colonisation and resistance. We ridicule those who remind us of our past, labelling them reverse racists or conspiracy theorists. And in doing so, we set the stage for repetition.

Our ancestors warned us. They referred to the first white settlers as Tambous — bsavages. The destruction they brought, from slavery to ecological ruin, was foretold in ancient texts like the Ethiopian Book of Enoch. Yet today, we laugh off these prophecies. We pride ourselves on being ‘modern’ and ‘enlightened’, yet we lack even a basic grasp of our own origins.

Did you know the terms ‘white’ and ‘black’ are social constructs created in the 15th and 17th centuries, respectively, to enforce hierarchy during slavery? That our association with the term ‘black’ was weaponised to denote inferiority? These are not trivial facts; they are the foundation of global anti-blackness.

A History of Betrayal

The West has the audacity to declassify information about its covert operations in Africa, confident that we won’t act. We won’t read. We won’t teach. We won’t remember.

The Ghana coup, Lumumba’s assassination, the Libya bombardment, the jailing of Laurent Gbagbo, the betrayal of Thomas Sankara, how many more examples do we need?

Look around: Sudan is in flames, allegedly with backing from the Gulf states. DRC, rich in cobalt and gold, is perpetually unstable. Nigeria battles internal terror and external manipulation. Rwanda’s genocide was a culmination of years of foreign interference.

Even Haiti, the first black republic in the Western hemisphere, is today ruled by gangs and foreign interference. Coincidence?

In the US, black communities are hyper-incarcerated, over-policed and under-resourced. Dysfunction is not inherent, it’s engineered. The same playbook is used everywhere: create chaos, then blame the victims.

The Collaborators Among Us

Our biggest threat is not the foreign power but the internal collaborator. The one who trades his people’s future for a seat at the oppressor’s table. The Judas who never repents.

Judas Iscariot hanged himself after betraying Christ. Today’s African traitors live in luxury, rewarded for selling out. Can they ever be as noble as Judas?

The Need for a Unified Story

We must start telling our story from the same script. From Early Childhood Development (ECD) to the university, every black child must learn one interconnected African story — bone that includes Egypt, Ghana, Congo, Zimbabwe, Haiti, and the Diaspora.

We must know not just who we are, but who the enemy is.

That enemy is not just a person. It’s a system, a belief that black people are only valuable when they serve others. It’s a mindset enforced by the media, religion, education, and economics. It’s internalised racism that makes us complicit in our own downfall.

Scripture and Liberation

Many quote the Bible to justify black suffering. Genesis 9:22–28 is cited to suggest that Africans were cursed. But they forget Exodus 21:16:

“And he that stealeth a man, and selleth him, or if he be found in his hand, he shall surely be put to death.”

Slavers, whether Arab or European, should answer for their crimes. This scripture alone condemns their entire enterprise. And if the consequences were enforced, whole races would vanish. The Book of Enoch tells us more: that the white race was born from the union of fallen angels (Watchers) and black women. Semjaza, their leader, is Lucifer himself. It’s no wonder their actions mirror demonic destruction.

The Way Forward

So what must we do? Teach real African history, not just colonial narratives. Reject foreign dependency , economically, politically, and intellectually. Unite across borders – pan-Africanism must move from rhetoric to reality. Eliminate internal collaborators, call them out, hold them accountable. Build our institutions, banks, media and education systems that serve African interests. Reclaim our spirituality, know that Yaweh is not the God of our oppressors, but the God of justice. We must cure ourselves of SAVIS – Self-Acquired Voluntary Ignorance Syndrome. It is more deadly than HIV/AIDS, Ebola, and COVID combined. For as long as it persists, we will remain victims. When we shake it off, we will rise.

In the words of Bob Marley: “Think you’re in heaven, but you’re living in hell.”

Let us not continue living in this hell of disunity, ignorance, and deception. Let the truth, no matter how brutal, be the flame that purifies and sets us free.

I rest my pen.