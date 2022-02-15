Africa lacks common Yahweh identity…let’s not blame our ancestors

By Nthungo yaAfrika

WHAT is Yahweh identity?

Genesis 1:26 says, “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.”

This is positive spiritual identity.

Human beings describe identity as ‘a state of being the same’.

In the April 2006 New African Magazine, Professor Ayi Kwei Armah says: “Identity is about efficient co-operation, without which no society prospers.”

He claims there are two identities — ‘rational’ and ‘irrational’.

Rational identity puts groups in a position to achieve positive outcomes in the form of solutions to common problems.

Irrational identity leads to negative outcomes, so that groups labouring under such identities are likely, even when given substantial resources, to gravitate toward problems and catastrophes.

The outcome of a race that deliberately and ignorantly does not identify with Yahweh is described in the corrupted version of our ancestors’ positive spiritual living handbook, now called the ‘Holy Bible’ by the Tambous (whites), whom incidentally our ancestors called ‘savages’.

The Book of Deuteronomy, Chapter 28 is about fearful consequences of disobedience of a race that does not want to identify with Yahweh and that race is the so-called African.

Why Africans?

Because we were the first to be created.

From Deuteronomy 28, I will quote a few verses that have, and still are, tormenting us.

Verse 25 says: “Jehovah will cause thee to be smitten before thine enemies; thou shalt go out one way against them and thou shalt flee seven ways before them: and thou shalt be tossed to and from among all the kingdoms of the earth.”

Verse 29 says: “And thou shalt grope at noonday, as the blind gropeth in darkness, and thou shalt not prosper in thy ways: and thou shalt only be oppressed and robbed always and there shall be none to save thee.”

Verse 32 says: “Thy sons and thy daughters shall be given unto another people; and thine eyes shall look, and shall fail with longing for them all day: and there shall be nought in the power of thy hand.”

Verse 41 says: “Thou shalt beget sons and daughters, but they shall not be thine; for they shall go into captivity (slavery).”

Verse 43 says: “The sojourner that is in the midst of thee shall mount up above thee higher and higher; and thou shall come down lower and lower.”

Verse 44 says: “He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.”

Some might say this is Old Testament, but this is what the Son of Mary said in the Book of Matthew 5:17-18: “Think not that I came to destroy the law or the prophets; I came not to destroy, but to fulfil. For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass away, one jot one title shall in no way, till all things be accomplished.”

Verse 20 says: “For I say unto you, that except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, (Tambous/whites) ye shall in no way enter into the kingdom of heaven.”

From the above one can pinpoint some of our race’s problems.

One is that most of us do not identify with Yahweh and the result is suffering from irrational identities.

Some may ask what I mean by the foregoing statement.

The answer is; we believe everything whites say about Yahweh concerning us, without asking the positive spiritual world whether it’s true or false.

Let’s not blame our ancestors for our present predicament.

The ball is currently in this generation’s court.

That our current identities were forced on us is no excuse to be in this current situation.

How then do we extricate ourselves from our current predicament?

My humble suggestion is to completely overhaul Africa’s education system.

Our current education system prepares us to be Anglo, Franco, Luso and Arabophone.

Some might say overhauling Africa’s education system is easier said than done.

To these I say, our past is the best teacher because our ancestors left some footprints — all we have to do is copy and paste.

Education has to be straight-jacketed with the precepts and ordinances of Yahweh because Yahweh is the foundation of order and he is the Creator.

Our ancestors’ education system prepared one for afterlife (The Book of Enoch, Ethiopian version).

That is why our ancestors ruled this planet for an uninterrupted 10 000 years.

When an education system prepares one for afterlife, the result is peace and tranquillity on our first physical abode, earth.

The current education system, backed by the severely corrupted and revised Bible, prepares one for life on earth with extravagances that can only be achieved by one being greedy, corrupt and without feelings for others, the foundation being the philosophy of: ‘I, Me and Myself’.

Examples abound for this type of life, for instance, King Solomon of Israel.

However, the consequences of this greed and corruption to Israel is always swept under the carpet.

Many black Africans say our ancestors worshipped many gods, thus were pagans.

I beg to differ.

When a race does not identify with Yahweh and has irrational identity, its mouth will always be in the enemy’s kitchen and will always be hungry.

I have always said those who translated our ancestors books did not know and understand what they were translating.

Yahweh is not God, but Yahweh.

God or ‘god’ to me means ancestors, corresponding to their accomplishments on this physical world.

The Book of the Dead by E.A.Wallis Budge talks about 42 gods while Professor Ayi Kwei Armah talks about 42 names, being administrative division of Ancient Egypt.

Making 42 being common to both of them, literally meaning the number of the names of those who left a good record while on their first physical abode planet earth.

These are their names, from The Book of the Dead: Usekh-nenmat, Hept-shet, Fenti, Am-Khaibitsu, Nehahau, Ruruti ,Merti-f-em-tes, Neba, Set-qesu, Uatch-nes, Qerti, Hetch-abehu, Am-serf, Am-besku, Neb-Maati, Thenemi, Aati, Tutuf, Uamemti, Maa-anu-f, Heri-seru, Khemi, Shet-kheru, Nekhen, Ser-kheru, Basti, Hraf-haf, Ta-ret, Kenemti, Am-heptep-f, Nebhrau, Serkhi, Neb-aabui, Nefer-Tem, Tem-sep, Hi, Utu-rekhit, Neheb-nefert, Neheb-kau, Teheser-tepf and Teheser-tepf.

These are not mythical names of mythical people but names of people who were among the people who distinguished themselves.

Israel had three distinguished people; namely Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (Israel).

Can we call them gods and can one say the Israelites pray to three gods?

I will end by quoting Professor Ayi Armah, from New African Magazine of April 2006, Issue 450: “Let us suppose, then, that this brief look at the thematic content of a few Egyptian texts show us good reasons to think that the links between Ancient Egypt and Africa today are historically real, factual.

Does it matter?

Or, to put the question in the manner of persons hypnotised with power of status quo; in the real world of industrial giants and transnational corporations, do issues of identity matter?

Would it not be better advised to forget about history and philosophy, the better concentrate on making money and getting power in the here and now?

Peace to all now dreaming of power and money.

May you fulfil your wishes, since powerlessness dehumanises, poverty erodes the soul.

Let us reflect a moment, and we may come to understand that knowing who we are, thinking deeply about identity, will not stop us reaching our best goals. It is likely to give us the energy and the sense of direction we need for their attainment.

Africa today is a field of numerous identities with a demonstrated capacity to generate serial catastrophes. There are reasons for this state of affairs, the most relevant being that we did not create the identities we stagger around under today.

We know where these murderous identities came from. They were imposed on us.”

Who listened then, when Professor Ayi Kwei Armah said this?

And how many will take note today or in the future?

Food for thought!

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance. For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com