Africans and the Commonwealth/AU factor

By Nthungo YaAfrika

THE Commonwealth is composed of the old and the new.

I will start with the old.

This was developed from imperial conferences and the name was coined by Jan Smuts in 1917 as the British Commonwealth of Nations.

The term first received imperial statutory recognition in the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1921, when the term British Commonwealth of Nations was substituted for British Empire in the wording of the oath by Members of the Parliament of the Irish Free State.

The old Commonwealth was literally a composition of white Canada, Newfoundland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, although SA was not a dominion.

The indigenes of the all these countries had been dispossessed and became aliens in their respective countries of birth.

In 1949, the term ‘British’ was dropped from the Commonwealth to reflect the changing times.

This is the brief history of the new Commonwealth society.

It was founded by Lord Davies while Winston Churchill became its first president.

Winston Churchill

He being a racist is the reason there is no equality between the white and non-white States in the current Commonwealth.

Equality is just a public relations stunt.

Because of this public relations stunt, Zimbabwe would suffer ostracism while other African member-States remained quiet because of the ignorance of the late Queen’s speech quoted below.

The late Queen Elizabeth ll, in her Christmas Day broadcast in 1953, envisioned the Commonwealth as “…an entirely new concept built on the highest qualities of the Spirit of Man: friendship, loyalty and the desire for freedom and peace.’’

But she willfully forgot to mention the need for closure for those who suffered British slavery and colonialism.

For 20 years, Zimbabwe has been denied friendship, freedom and peace because she wanted closure on the land issue but other African States adopted the ‘hear no evil, see no evil and speak no evil’ attitude.

The Commonwealth, being a ‘democratic’ institution, should have settled the issue internally but because the UK felt it was belittled by Zimbabwe, it coerced other European nations and the US to put not only Zimbabwe in its place but also serve as a warning to those who harboured similar sentiments.

The result was Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA), evil illegal economic sanctions to make Zimbabwe a pariah State; all this designed to project the story that Africans cannot rule themselves without being supervised by whites.

If the other African States were connected to the positive spiritual world, they should have resigned en masse from the Commonwealth in solidarity with Zimbabwe, leaving the Brits with an egg on their face.

This never came to be, thus making me reflect on my 2022 articles published in The Patriot of June 17-23, ‘Common sense not so common’; July 1-7, ‘When a race’s mind and spirit are captured….. the truth is called lies’; and August 26-September 1, ‘A whole race intimidated by the Holy Bible’, among others.

The truth which our ancestors called MAAT can only set a people free who want to be set free and the majority of our race do not want to be set free but prefer to be subordinated to the descendants of people our forefathers and mothers called savages.

The positive spiritual world is more powerful than the negative spiritual world the Tambous (whites) believe in, but cannot step in to help us if we do not want to follow the Way of Yahweh, as we like clinging to the corrupted Western religion, education and politics which are taboo to Yahweh.

Also, by refusing to embrace the truth, we automatically hate to be knowledgeable about our past, because most of us think that it is dead and buried, yet the whites’ strength lies in the past as they view it as a catalyst for future comfort and are always referring to it for the way forward and how to control us.

Zimbabwe left the Commonwealth for refusing to be abused and was not backed by a single African country.

This is what happened in 1963 when the founding fathers were coerced not to believe in Kwame Nkruma’s unity project.

Because that ghost was not exorcised, it raised its ugly head in the Commonwealth, culminating in one voice of the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, who died in February 2021, being the only voice condemning sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The late Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

This was at the time he took over SADC chairmanship from 2019-2020 but also this was 19 years after the sanctions were imposed on Zimbabwe.

Two years later, there was a chorus of African leaders condemning these sanctions.

But condemning without action is a futile exercise.

What action must then be taken?

Simple, but not that simple, because, as in 1963 when the founding fathers failed to find a common ground on unity, there will be no common ground about completely pulling out of the Commonwealth en masse.

But whether one likes it or not, a shackled Zimbabwe means a shackled Africa and current progress being observed in some African countries on the continent is superficial as it is hinged on the goodwill of Western donations.

One wrong move and the rug is pulled from under their feet and it is back to suffering.

The motherland was never divided until 1884 and, before that, Lord Macaulay envied our way of life, thus his address to the British Parliament in 1835, 49 years before the partition of the motherland: ‘’Let’s make these people to be what we want them to be’’.

White people never forget nor forgive but most of us do not know this because we overlook their dealings with other countries to our own detriment.

A good example is Haiti, for defeating Napoleon Bonaparte in the Haitian revolution of 1791-1804, she has been under sanctions ever since, making her the poorest State in the western hemisphere.

Cuba, for defeating white capital and claiming back her land, has been under sanctions for the past 60 years.

Factor in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iran, insurgency on the motherland and then Zimbabwe for defeating the Brits, her cousins and then claiming her land, then one can see the modus operandi of these savages (whites).

The stubborn truth is that the necessary re-education of blacks and the solution to racial crises can begin only when blacks fully realise this central fact in their lives — that the whiteman is their bitter enemy.

Our possible re-education and solution to our racial crises can begin only if we stop calling ourselves black as our pigment is not black.

How many of our race know that usage of the word ‘black’ started in the 14th Century for reasons shown in the Insignia of St Michael worn by the British monarch.

In the 17th Century, they then classified themselves white, and since then, our race has been seen as non-beings, with most of us consenting because of being certificated and not being educated.

As Napoleon Bonaparte said: ‘’His-story is a fable agreed on.’’

Yes, they agreed to classify us black, useless and, timidly, we accepted this classification.

Does the Commonwealth still envision the late Queen Elizabeth 11’s Christmas address of 1952, where she said: ‘’The Commonwealth is an entirely new conception built on the highest qualities of the Spirit of Man: friendship, loyalty and desire for freedom and peace,” with Zimbabwe still under sanctions imposed by the UK, the US and their cousins in the EU, with the then blessings of our African brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth, who are now regretting their docility then, thus the current voices being heard today.