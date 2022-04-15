 Africans in self-inflicted stupor …time to go back to MAAT

By Nthungo yaAfrika

AS black people, our story which the Tambous (whites) call ‘history’ is the most important than any other subject currently being taught in our Nahasi (black) learning institutions.

History bout us has made us to hate ourselves, thus indirectly hating the Creator for creating us the way we are.

This destructive mental situation was imposed on us in 1884 when Africa was partitioned by whites.

Most black people always say Africa is a sleeping giant which will one day wake up to slay her enemies.

Africa has never been asleep, but her children are and have always loved to be in a self-inflicted stupor.

Surely, 137 years after the partition of Africa, and 67 years after Ghana attained independence, this self-inflicted stupor is seriously leading to self-doubt of a whole race at home and abroad.

Far-fetched some may say, but action speaks louder than words because if immigration restrictions could be removed by the Western countries, how many black people would remain in Africa?

There are 15 black billionaires in the world, and five of them are Africans, according to Victor Oluwole.

Apparently these billionaires are ‘self-made’, although their sources of wealth range from salt and sugar manufacturing to telecoms.

Black billionaires make up less than one percent of billionaires worldwide, and as of February 24 2021, there were altogether 15 black billionaires in the world with a combined wealth of US$48,9 billion.

According to the Forbes real-time billionaire list, 14 of the 15 black billionaires are ‘self-made’, meaning they built their wealth from scratch.

However, even at that, there is still a large racial gap between black and white people – even at the highest level of financial achievement.

Unfortunately, little progress has been made regarding the proportion of black billionaires, with black billionaires having made up of less than one percent of all billionaires worldwide since 2011.

Let’s look at the five Africans on the list of the world’s black billionaires in 2021.

l Aliko Dangote: Net worth – US$11,5 billion: Dangote is the wealthiest black billionaire and has held the title since 2013.

He owns 85 percent of publicly-traded Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest cement producer.

The company stock price went up more than 30 percent of the last year.

In addition, Dangote also has investments in salt and sugar manufacturing companies.

l Mike Adenuga: Net worth – US$6,1 billion: Adenuga, Nigeria’s second richest man, built his fortune in telecom and oil production.

His mobile phone network, Globacom is the third largest operator in Nigeria, with 43 million subscribers, and his oil exploration outfit, Conoil Producing, operates six blocks in the Niger Delta.

Adenuga got an MBA at Pace University in New york, supporting himself as a student by working as a taxi driver. He made his first million at age 26, selling lace and distributing soft drinks.

Abdulsamad Raibu: Net worth – US$4,8 billion: Raibu is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining and real estate.

In early January 2020, Raibu merged his privately owned Obu Cement Company with listed firm Cement Co. of Northern Nigeria, which he controlled.

The combined firm, called BUA Cement Plc, trades on the Nigerian Stock exchange and Raibu owns 98,5 percent of it.

Patrice Motsepe: Net worth – US$3,1 billion: Motsepe, the founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, became a billionaire in 2008.

In 2016, he launched a new private equity firm, African Rainbow Capital, focused in investing in Africa.

Motsepe also has a stake in Sanlam, a listed financial services firm, and is the president and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

He became the first black partner at law firm Bowman Gilfillan in Johannesburg and then started a contracting business.

In 1994, he bought low, producing gold mine shafts and later turned them profitable.

Strive Masiyiwa: Net worth – US$1,4 billion: Masiyiwa launched mobile phone network Econet Wireless Zimbabwe in his country of birth in 1998.

Masiyiwa also owns just over half of the private company Liquid Telecom firms across Africa among other assets both at home and abroad.

The Western world is where it is because it plundered and is still looting natural resources from Africa by hook or crook.

She is being aided by black Africans on the motherland with bankrupt consciences.

Africa is the richest continent on the planet, but from information above, black billionaires make up less than one percent of billionaires worldwide.

This means we are still financially enslaved, colonised and presently, financial codes favour the whites.

The capitalist system does not allow any black billionaire to be self and to be conscious about their surroundings.

I say so because world financial and religious houses are bedfellows, absolute capitalists and are immune to world sufferings and poverty.

Incidentally, most of the suffering and poverty is in Africa (the richest continent on planet earth).

How rich is DRC and Congo today?

‘DRC and Congo were once colonised by Belgium and by 1908 big business had a foothold in the Congo.

Two of the companies that shaped the history of Congo were the Union Miniere du Haut-Katanga founded in 1906 (mining copper, uranium, cobalt etc) and Societe Internationale Forestiere et Miniere du Congo (Forminiere) which started mining diamonds in the Congo in 1907.

By 1929, Congo had become the world’s second largest diamond producer, after South Africa.

Forminiere also had gold and silver mines in the Congo, in addition to vast cotton, oil palm, cocoa and rubber plantations, cattle ranches, sawmills and a chain of shops.

Union Miniere was controlled by Belgian, French and British interests while Forminiere was controlled by American interests. But in 1950, the Rockefeller Group became a major shareholder of Union Miniere by buying into one of Miniere’s subsidiaries, Tanganyika Concessions. (New African Magazine, February 2000 Number 382).

This is Congo alone.

What is then is the value of Africa as a whole, then and now? Peace is still elusive in the DRC because of its natural resources.

Was there morality in white’s businesses in conquered Africa?

No.

Does a conquered race have rights?

No.

Did religion play a part in looting and plundering of Africa’s riches?

The answer to the above question is yes.

Whites came to Africa with their second names called ‘poverty’ and their current second name ‘billionaires’.

Their international laws are protecting them not to pay reparations, because Africans are not human beings and were and are still not covered by human rights, if crimes were and are committed by whites.

The clause ‘human rights’ only apply to Africans when they butcher each other after being hoodwinked by the same whites. The so-called international community acts faster than lightening to drag blacks to the International Criminal Court (ICC), but is lethargic when whites are involved.

The ICC is made to look ‘international’ by having one-or-two black judges but the main actors of the ICC are our former enslavers and colonisers.

Western religion played a huge role in dehumanising the 1884 African to the extent of what we are today – pets of the whites. To cement how religion played a part in the looting and plundering of Africa is the letter from King Leopold II of Belgium to missionaries destined for Congo in 1883, one year before Africa was partitioned:

“Your principal objective in our mission in the Congo is never to teach the niggers to know God, this they know already.

Have the courage to admit; you are not going to teach them what they know already.

Your essential role is to facilitate the task of administrators and industrials, which means you will go to interpret the gospel in the way it will be the best to protect your interests in that part of the world.

For these things, you have to keep watch on disinteresting our savages from the richness that is plenty in their underground. Your knowledge of the gospel will allow you to find texts ordering, and encouraging your followers to love poverty, like ‘Happier are the poor because they will inherit the heaven’ and, ‘It’s very difficult for the rich to enter the kingdom of God’.”

To hear some amongst us glorifying the missionaries’ shows that they suffer from an extreme condition I call self-acquired voluntary ignorance syndrome (SAVIS), a first cousin of self-inflicted stupor.

But back to African billionaires.

These can make a great difference on the motherland if they are not suffering from self-inflicted stupor by removing conflicts, especially if they fund African museums.

If African museums can be funded by black billionaires the agenda becomes African and culturally one.

Indeed, black billionaires have a huge role to play in Africa.

This can only happen if they are independent, mentally and spiritually.

The contaminated blood within us that I alluded to at the beginning can be cleansed if only Africa becomes culturally correct.

The greatest philanthropic work yet to be done by black billionaires is to fund the motherland’s museums to interact, connect and set them free from foreign funders who push their tribal agendas that are continuously fuelling conflicts.

Africa must benefit from her natural riches not foreigners.

It must go back to her original religion, MAAT, which stands for, truth, balance, order, harmony, law, morality and justice. Blacks must stop dreaming and go back to MAAT because all religions have failed us.

I rest my case.

Nthungo yaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance. For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com