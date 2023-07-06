By Nthungo YaAfrika

“THE word ‘Holy Bible’ is derived from the Greek words ‘Hellos Biblos’. This translates to ‘Sun Book’ and represents the knowledge of the ‘Children of the Sun’ as found in the Egyptian ‘Book of the Dead’, ‘The Writing of Thoth’ and other ancient books.” (Emancipation from Mental Slavery: Roots Of Life)

Our ancestors, who called themselves the Nahasi, always referred to the Greeks as mere children (Tambous) simply because they enlightened them.

The Greeks referred to our ancestors as ‘Children of the Sun’ simply because they Greeks and all Tambous (white savages) originated from the Eurasian Steppes, described simply as ‘hell on earth’. (‘The Sankofa Movement ReAfrikanization and Reality of War’ by Kwame Agyei and Akua Nson Akoto).

In their corrupted Bible (Psalms 78, 105: Verse 23 and 106: Verses 21-22), they refer to our ancestors as Hamites. In antiquity past, a race was classified not by colour but how it was enlightened — and our ancestors were the classifiers as they were at the top.

They called the Asians, ‘Namous’, middle class in enlightment, and the whites, ‘Tambous’, because these were clueless and uncouth in behaviour.

Our race was first subdued by the Persians in 525 BC; the Greeks in 322 BC; the Romans in 84 BC, then the British and after that, all whites were all over us.

To date, our race is not free physically and spiritually.

Some might deny this but it is as clear as day.

The whiteman’s religion, education and politics are all over us and we are not allowed to free ourselves from them without dire consequences.

The dire consequences usually do not come from our oppressors but from ourselves.

Some among us defend the white savages who forcefully imposed on us their religion through slavery and colonialism.

The white savages’ corrupted religion has no love for the common people the Creator wants to be amongst us.

The Creator created everything out of love, so love must be our first and second names.

The earth was created a paradise for all and not for a few. Remember Colonel Muammar Gaddafi whose revolution catered for Libyans from cradle to grave, making Libya a paradise.

That was love.

In a nutshell, we must breathe, live, act, talk, walk, sleep and awake to embrace love of the common people.

The Greeks, who most of us think civilised the human race, actually forced our ancestors to reveal their mystery systems, like Manetho, the high priest of the Temple of Isis at Sebennytus in lower Egypt, to write the philosophy and the history of the religion of the Egyptians, our ancestors.

Ptolemy then issued an order prohibiting translation of these books which had to be kept on reserve at the Alexandrian Library for instruction of Greeks by the Egyptians.

Also, the likes of Eratosthenes were forced to write a chronology of Theban kings and he did so with the help of Egyptian Hierophants at Thebes.

During the reign of Emperor Theodius (378-395 AD), Egyptian Professor Horapollo wrote a system of hieroglyphics which have been regarded as the best that has come down to modern times.

This professor taught at both the Alexadrine School and that of Constantinople.

The Americans, when they conquered Japan and Germany, copied exactly what the Greeks did to our ancestors. (Stolen Legacy, G.M. James)

“The first Roman Bible was called the Muratorian Cannon and is believed to date 200 AD. This was after 284 years after they had conqured the Greeks in Africa. It was then known as Douay-Rheims or the Rheims-Douay or Donai.”

In 322 AD, at the Council of Nicea, Roman Emperor Constantine made Christianity the official religion and banned all competing religious ideologies.

At this conference, European images replaced the African mother and child, while the original references to astrology and reincarnation were rewritten in a different literary style.

In the 6th Century AD, Roman Emperor Justian abolished the last vestiges of African religious systems by closing the last temple at Philae, Upper Egypt, and removing the scenes of the ‘African Madonna and Child’.

Several other temples were occupied and changed to suit the new religious ideology.

Numerous wars, such as the Spanish Inquisition and the British Crusades, were fought to impose this religion on the world.

According to G.M James: “In 1534, English King Henry VIII broke away from the Vatican over divorce and went over to restrict the reading of the Bible to the noble class only.

In 1605 King James assigned more than 50 learned men and scholars to edit the Bible and write one uniform translation of the Bible that could be used by commoners and noble ones without causing friction.

The Church was bound by royal authority to use this version and all other versions were banned.”

Why have a uniform Bible that does not cause friction between the commoners and the nobles?

This simply means that the first corrupted one heavily favoured the nobles as its foundation was Roman and this angered some of the commoners who had read MAAT, the forerunner to the Roman Bible and knew its principles that included fair dealings, honesty and truthfulness in social interactions, among others.

The commoners accepted this new version, not because it was fair, but because they were afraid of the might of the king and his army.

This new version encouraged poverty as the gateway to heavenly bliss, giving a breathing space to the king and his nobles. It is still the same today where the poor are robbed blind by the religious leaders.

From the experience of their backyard, the white savages made sure that before they spread their new religion to our shores, all knowledgeable people had to be killed and our past rewritten to suit their agenda of making us ‘savages’.

And ‘savages’ we are to this day and if we do not wake up from our spiritual and physical slumber, it will be until kingdom come.

We are let down by our academics and intellectuals who are afraid of rocking the boat for fear of being sanctioned and losing their sabbatical leaves.

Current events in France, where a 17-year-old French Arab was killed at point blank by a Tambou policeman, only shows that the Tambous’ Bible is not Holy.

Some months ago, the Anglican Church apologised for slavery and recently, the Netherlands also apologised for their involvement in the slave trade.

Apologising is not enough and they should go further and check what their corrupted Bible says in Leviticus 6: Verses 1-7.

Verses 4-5 say: “Then shall it be if he has sinned and is guilty, that he shall restore that which he took by robbery, or the thing which he had gotten by robbery, oppression, or the deposit which was committed to him, or the lost thing which is found or anything about which he has sworn falsely: he shall restore it in full and shall add the fifth part thereto; to him to whom it belongs on the day found guilty or on the day he apologises.”

They do not respect their Bible, so how can it be Holy! What is the worth of 300 years of robbery and the fifth that has to be added on top?

Tagging the Tambous Bible as Holy is a an insult to the original Holy Scriptures of our ancestors from where it originated.

But this is unthinkable to the modern African who does not know his or her roots and holds it dear to his/her heart.

Having read this far dear reader, can you be involved in the spiritual renaissance of our race and stop being afraid of the truth.

The first port of call is for one not to be intimidated by the Tambous’ corrupted scriptures which even themselves do not follow.

The Tambous’ Bible is full of traditions and doctrines of corrupt human beings.

The onus is on us to retrace our steps back to the way of Yahweh and it is not difficult.

One only needs embrace the ideology of ‘I am myself because of you and we are ourselves because we are the image of Yahweh’.

Those who have embraced the image of Yahweh hate and loathe poverty to be amongst the people.

Yahweh did not create poverty but human beings did and because we have thrown common sense to the wind, we are failing to learn from how our body works.

How can that be, one might ask?

The answer is this: There is no difference between the rich man’s human waste and the poor man’s, simply meaning all that a person eats is vanity.

Because we are afraid of embracing the truth that we are the image of Yahweh, our lot will always be the same — scum of humanity, always fighting among ourselves.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo, is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance.

For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com

