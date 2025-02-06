WE, in the village, live off the land, agriculture is our lifeblood. It feeds the people, drives industry and fuels economic growth. In Zimbabwe, agriculture remains the cornerstone of our national development, forming the foundation upon which

we are building a thriving nation. With vast arable land, abundant water resources, and the growing global demand for food, Zimbabwe is strategically positioned to become a leading agricultural powerhouse.

Recent Government initiatives, such as the procurement of over 3 000 hay-bal- ing tractors for distribution to the four key livestock provinces and the ongoing construction of 13 new dams, underscore a renewed commitment to revitalising the agricultural sector. This is in addition to the 10 600 existing dams that already provide substantial irrigation potential. The expansion of irrigated land from the current 217 000 hectares to a targeted 496 000 hectares will be a game-changer, ensuring year-round food production against climate change.

For Zimbabwe to fully capitalise on these opportunities, we must embrace a holistic approach to agricultural transformation.

This means modernising farming techniques, ensuring consistent water supply, expanding irrigation infrastructure, mechanising production and improving market access. By doing so, we can transform agriculture into the engine of economic growth, job creation, and national food security.

Zimbabwe is blessed with over 20 million hectares of land, with nearly 10 million hectares classified as arable. This land is rich, fertile and capable of producing a

variety of crops, including maize, wheat, tobacco, soyabeans and horticultural products. Historically, Zimbabwe was known as the ‘Breadbasket of Africa’, a title we must reclaim through strategic planning, investment and commitment.

One of the country’s greatest assets is its diverse agro-ecological zones, which allow for the cultivation of a wide range of crops and the rearing of livestock. From the Highveld, where maize and wheat thrive, to the drier Lowveld, ideal for cattle ranching and sugarcane farming, Zimbabwe has the natural endowments to be a self-sufficient food producer and net exporter.

In recent years, global food demand has risen significantly, driven by population growth, urbanisation, and changing dietary habits. The United Nations projects that the global population will reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, necessitating a 70 percent increase in food production. Zimbabwe has the potential to be at the forefront of this food supply chain, exporting grains, horticultural produce, and meat to meet the needs of both regional and international markets.

One of the greatest challenges to Zimbabwean agriculture has been reliance on rain-fed farming, making production vulnerable to erratic rainfall patterns and droughts. The Government’s focus on ex-

panding irrigation infrastructure is, therefore, a crucial step towards sustainable agriculture.

With 10 600 dams already in place and 13 more under construction, Zimbabwe has a strong foundation for large-scale irrigation projects. If properly harnessed, these water resources can significantly reduce dependence on rainfall, ensuring consistent agricultural output throughout the year. The planned increase in irrigated land to 496 000 hectares will not only boost food security but also enhance exports and industrial growth.

Irrigation allows for multiple planting seasons, leading to higher productivity and better land utilisation. It also enables farmers to grow high-value crops such as vegetables, fruits and flowers, which have a lucrative export market.

Mechanisation is a key driver of agricultural transformation and the initiative to procure 3 000 hay-baling tractors is an important step in supporting the livestock industry, ensuring that fodder production is improved and that farmers can maintain their herds even during dry seasons.

However, more must be done to mechanise crop farming across the country. The use of tractors, combine harvesters, planters and irrigation systems must become the norm rather than the exception. Increased mechanisation reduces labour-intensive practices, boosts productivity, and makes farming more attractive to young people.

In addition to physical machinery, modern farming techniques such as precision agriculture, soil testing, and climate-smart technologies must be adopted. These methods allow farmers to optimise inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and water, leading to higher yields and sustainable land management.

Zimbabwe must move beyond primary agricultural production and invest in agro-processing industries. Value addition ensures that farmers and the country as

a whole benefit more from agricultural products. Instead of merely exporting raw tobacco, maize or soyabeans, Zimbabwe should focus on processing these commod- ities into finished goods such as packaged food, cooking oil and biofuels.

Agro-processing creates jobs, increases export earnings and reduces reliance on imports. Countries that have successfully developed their agricultural value chains, such as South Africa and Brazil, have seen significant economic benefits. Zimbabwe has the capacity to develop a thriving

agro-industrial sector, but this requires investment in infrastructure, storage facili- ties, and processing plants.

For Zimbabwean agriculture to thrive, farmers must have reliable and profitable markets. Farmers must also be linked to regional and international markets to max- imise their earnings.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents an excellent opportunity for Zimbabwean agricultural exports to access a market of over 1,3 billion people. By improving production standards,

ensuring compliance with international regulations and investing in logistics, Zimbabwe can position itself as a major food exporter in Africa and beyond.

Smallholder farmers form the backbone of Zimbabwean agriculture, contributing significantly to food production and rural economies. However, many lack access to credit, inputs, and technical support. Government and private sector collaboration is essential in providing financial services, training, and extension support to small- scale farmers.

Programmes such as contract farming, outgrower schemes, and cooperative mod- els can help integrate smallholder farmers into commercial agriculture, ensuring they benefit from value chains and access competitive markets.

Furthermore, investing in rural infrastructure such as electricity and storage facilities will improve productivity and reduce post-harvest losses. Rural devel- opment must go hand-in-hand with agricultural expansion to create inclusive and sustainable growth.

Climate change poses a significant threat to agriculture through increased droughts, floods and shifting weather patterns. Zimbabwe must adopt climate-smart agriculture by promoting conservation farming, drought-resistant crop varieties and agro- forestry.

Sustainable land management practices, such as crop rotation, organic farming and reforestation, will help maintain soil fertility and ensure long-term productivity. Furthermore, the adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar-powered irrigation systems will make agriculture more sustainable and cost-effective.

Agriculture remains Zimbabwe’s great- est asset and the key to economic transformation. With vast arable land, a growing irrigation network, increased mechanisation, and access to regional and global markets, Zimbabwe has the potential to reclaim its position as a leading agricultural hub.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secre-tary for Lands for ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Province.

