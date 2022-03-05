Alienism and xenophobia in the motherland…a creation of the founding fathers

By Nthungo YaAfrika

ALIEN means foreigner or from another country while xenophobia is the fear of people from other countries.

Alien and xenophobia are words that were not in the vocabulary of our ancestors, because they knew the truth, which is, Yahweh is one.

If Yahweh is one, Yahweh’s first creation is also one.

In the glorious Qur’an Al-Hirj verse 26 it is written “Verily We created man of potter’s black mud altered.”

Our ancestors never called their skin black, but likened it to copper, bronze or brass.

The word ‘black’ as an identification of our skin originated from the Greeks, 322 BC, Egyptous or Ethiopius, the Romans 84 BC, Niger, Nigra or Nigrum and Arabs, Soudan in the 6th Century.

The word ‘black’ in the Qur’an, is from the influence of the Romans.

In the Holy Bible one finds Ethiopia, Egypt, Cush, all meaning ‘black’.

This is a very basic story, concerning us as a race but apparently was not that basic to most of our founding fathers.

This basic communality between ‘black’ people is still not basic, 65 years after the motherland’s first born, Ghana, got its independence and this has culminated in us still being oppressed and begging in the planet specifically created for us, bronze-skinned people.

How we have come to be dominated and exploited is explained, in the Book of Enoch, the Ethiopian version, but most of our race call it a conspiracy theory, just because the dominant race, the white people, say it is.

Genesis 5 verses 21-24 is the whole Book of Enoch compressed.

We still believe ‘His-story’ not our ancestors’ story as told by the positive spiritual world, which has created so much confusion and hatred among ourselves to levels not seen since creation, leading us to spew words such as alien when referring to each other resulting in extreme xenophobic tendencies with no end in sight.

Kwame Nkrumah is the only founding father who knew this basic truth or at least appreciated it.

That is why on March 6 1957, on Ghana’s independence day, he said, “Our independence is meaningless until it linked up with the total liberation of the African continent.”

This was removing the word alien from the motherland which would in future birth a destructive son by the name xenophobia.

Nkrumah was a prophet.

Because of his independence speech, the Tambous (whites) made sure he was eliminated from the motherland’s politics.

A united motherland was and is still unacceptable to the Tambous, who partitioned it in 1884. The Tambous call themselves the master race of the world; interestingly our ancestors, the ones we so denigrate and despise, called white people savages.

Lord Macaulay’s speech to the British parliament in 1835, King Leopold II’s letter to Belgian missionaries in 1883 and travels of explorers like David Livingstone, the Stanleys report back a civilised, proud and intelligent people who require deeply-thought strategies to subjugate.

This now brings me to the word heritage, which means possessions, conditions or traditions passed from one generation to another.

From the time Ghana got its independence in 1957, what possessions, conditions or traditions has the motherland’s partitioned countries passed on to generation after generation?

Let’s look at the word of Yahweh, penned by our ancestors which was corrupted by the Tambous and is now called Holy Bible, says in John 8 verse 32.

It simply says, “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

This was said by Yeshua ben Yosef corrupted to Jesus Christ and the truth he was trying to tell his generation of ‘blacks’ who were being confused by the Tambous was this, you are one as Yahweh is also one.

You are the salt of the planet, don’t lose your saltiness.

The result is well known in human history, his own people, the Jews who were ‘black’, connived with the Tambous to crucify him.

This was more than 2000 years ago but our race has not learnt this lesson.

Self acquired voluntary ignorance, now our tradition which has made us believe everything the Tambous say about us, has seen us believing that our ancestors were savages and we are descendants of savages.

Yet it is our ancestors called the white ancestors savages.

Our heritage is that of savages as seen in all learners books, from ECD to university, so proudly displayed in all the motherland’s museums, semi-naked people with bows and arrows; what nonsense!

The heritage we should have passed from one generation to another is MAAT, which is, truth, balance, order, harmony, law, morality and justice based on Yahweh’s ordinances and precepts.

Sadly, these seven precepts are an anathema to us, to 54 independent countries on the motherland.

This anathema has birthed a monster among us called tribalism and regionalism.

We must not blame the Tambous for our suffering but ourselves.

We must redeem ourselves by reconnecting with the Positive Spiritual World.

Being tribalistic is acknowledging that you are wicked, primitive, destructive to self and all those around you and retrogressive in all you do.

What we call history, is the Tambous story about us.

Napoleon Bonaparte once famously said, “History is a fable agreed on by the conquerors about what they should write about those they have conquered.”

As a race we have failed to understand Bonaparte’s statement despite enlightening books by the likes of G.M. James, Cheik Anta Diop, Ayi Kwei Arma, Marcus Garvey, Kwame Agyei and Akua Nson Akoto, Kwame Nkrumah and many more.

Because of our different hues of skin colour on the motherland, the uninformed among us, suffering from ignorance, now think we have many races on the motherland.

Our story and the stories of other races are the most important subjects in one’s education but this is not heeded by those who formulate the motherland’s education system.

It’s all about sciences but they forget even sciences have past stories about them.

Because of not knowing our story, we are like a man with his feet in water but dying of thirst. This is not a joke, ours is the richest continent on the planet but with poverty that is not found anywhere in the world.

Julius ‘Mwalimu’ Nyerere, on Nkrumah’s Legacy was brutally honest: Kwame Nkrumah was a crusader of African unity. He wanted the Accra Summit of 1965 to establish a union government for the whole of the independent Africa. But we failed. The one minor reason is Kwame, like all believers, underestimated the degree of suspicion and animosity which his crusading passion had created among the substantial number of his fellow heads of state. The major reason was linked to the first: already too many of us had a vast interest in keeping Africa divided.

Once you multiply national anthems, national flags and national passports, seats on the United Nations and individuals entitled to a 21 gun salute, not to speak of a host of ministers, prime ministers and envoys, you would have a whole army of powerful people with vested interest in keeping Africa balkanised. That was what Nkrumah encountered in 1965.

After the failure to establish a union government at the Accra Summit, I heard one head of state express with relief that he is happy to be returning home to his country still a head of state. To this day, I cannot tell whether he was serious or joking. But he may well have been serious, because Kwame Nkrumah was very serious and the fear of the number of us to lose our precious status was quite palpable. But I never believed that the 1965 Accra Summit would have established a union government for Africa. When I say that we failed, that is not what I mean; for clearly it was unrealistic objective for a single summit.

He was a visionary, he thought big, but he thought big for Ghana and it’s people, and for Africa and its people. He had a great dream for Africa and its people. He had the well being of our people at heart. He was no looter. He did not have a Swiss bank account. He died poor.

I leave you reader to carefully digest and make your own conclusion about the above by the late Nyerere.

What is missing from this speech is this, when the vote for union was proposed, only one hand was raised and that was of the late Kwame Nkrumah.

After recent South African municipal elections, according to a video recording of Malema, some members of his party EFF were insinuating that he resign.

This was because they had lost some seats because of Malema’s pro foreigner utterances. Malema took the bull by the horns by saying he was African and had the duty of defending them.

He said that he was independent and was not controlled and was prepared to step down and be president of his family.

He reminded me of Kwame Nkrumah and his independent speech.

Malema’s utterances are spiritually instigated. How many in South Africa today, know that, Emperor Mwenemutapa housed in the Great House Of Stones situated, in present Zimbabwe, once ruled that part of Africa.

In fact he ruled the entire Southern African region now called SADC.

Xenophobia is now South Africa’s second name.

This is why Nkrumah wanted the motherland to unite in 1965.

Africa was one before the 1884 partition that was instigated by the Europeans.

Despite the founding fathers being very educated, their education did not help in uniting the motherland.

Maybe they had not heard about Lord Macaulay speech or King Leopold’s letter to Belgian missionaries of 1884.

This is what the people who organised Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial in Nambia, wrote about him. ‘’Nkrumah is unique in the modern history of Africa. History created Nkrumah and he created history. He as always was ahead of others. He was the first to build a mass anti colonial organisation. His political legacy is complex and controversial. Many years have passed since he was removed from office, but his stature has not faded. All bear witness to his prominence. No historical figure is able to halt or turn back the objective historical process. How ever some figures ‘’live’’ long after they are gone. Such was Kwame Nkrumah.’’

I was invited to this memorial by one of the organisers, Bankie Bankie, but unfotunately failed to attend but my song entitled ‘’ Tribute To Kwame Nkrumah’’ was played when the film of Kwame Nkrumah was being shown on the screen on February 24 2012.

To eradicate alienism and xenophobia on the motherland, people like Professor Ayi Kwei Armah must be given permanent seats at the AU, to mend our differences culturally.

We are more Anglo, Franko, Luso and Arabo than original Nahasis, what a shame, this is sixty five years after Africa’s first born Ghana got independence.

Malema has said no to alienism and xenopobia, the Positive Spiritual World has heard, after all there is light at the end of the tunnel.

This negativity was introduced by the Christian Enterprise in 1884, and it’s time to say enough is enough, we are one family.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance.

For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com