All hands on deck …‘Zim will continue to rise’

By Abraham Mabvurira

WITH the burgeoning economy of Zimbabwe under the servant leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose zeal for economic development is unmatched, it is now evident that Zimbabwe is on its path to greatness.

In an awe inspiring way, the road to greatness has already been mapped and constructed in the form of Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income economy.

With such a lucid vision, it is imperative that every Zimbabwean join hands with President Mnangagwa and be part of this economic journey towards an industrialised and modernised Zimbabwe.

No one and no place should be left behind for the invitation to build a Great Zimbabwe is not merely for a selected few but all and sundry.

As such, every one of us must work within his/her capacity towards the construction of a prosperous Zimbabwe.

This implies that everyone must put to use his/her God given talents to positively contribute towards the construction of a well developed Great Zimbabwe.

By choosing to walk this honourable path to greatness, let us divest ourselves of the old incapacitating robe that is woven with disunity, negativity, corruption, toxic politics and sabotage so that we can put on a new robe whose material and fabric is woven with unity, patriotism, optimism, selflessness, progressive democracy and unbounded support to the development initiatives being implemented by President Mnangagwa.

The spirit of patriotism that moved our ancestors into waging an armed struggle against the brutal colonisers during the First and Second Chimurenga should be the same spirit that should invigorate us into building our beloved nation.

The proud feeling about our brothers and sisters who valiantly fought for the independence we are currently enjoying today is the same way our children should feel about ourselves after we successfully erect an enduring and prosperous Zimbabwe.

We have brilliant people with amazing talents in Zimbabwe and a culture of hard work is in our DNA. Therefore, let us positively use those talents and energy towards nation building.

Through building on the strong foundations of our national ideology and patriotism, together we shall witness the evanescence of a Western project CCC which is formerly known as MDC whose colluding with the enemy and treacherous politics has placed a stumbling block to the unity, peace and economic progress of Zimbabwe.

Remaining resilient and united in our diversity, we shall emerge victors against unjustified illegal sanctions as well as unprogressive forces of regime change cabalists whose efforts to destabilise the nation shall be rendered ineffectual.

An altruistic character that saw our courageous forebears sacrificing their lives during the liberation struggle is the same character that should inspire us into building a better Zimbabwe for ourselves and the generations to come.

With posterity in mind, let us work generously and selflessly to achieve the dream of an upper middle-income society by 2030.

The spirit of unity that led to the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 is the same spirit that should bind and guide us into working together as a nation to achieve a common goal of building our country as envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

Working for personal gains with a blatant disregard for others and posterity is un-African and it violates the values and principles of ubuntu/hunhu.

So whatever endeavour we choose to engage ourselves as a nation, let us do it with future generations in mind. Inviting illegal economic sanctions, unwillingness to work for the common good of our nation, corruption, perpetuation of hatred and division of Zimbabweans does not reveal our true love for the children of tomorrow.

The true expression of our love towards posterity is embedded within our commitment to unitedly work hard and selflessly build our nation so that we can satisfactorily bequeath to the Zimbabweans of tomorrow a well developed and golden country with no miseries.

Taking inspiration and lessons from our notable achievements, the next generation should feel challenged so that they are motivated to achieve more than we did, and the cycle would go on with a domino effect.

The cycle must continue until the rising giant in the name of Great Zimbabwe stands strong, its children feeling proud and blessed to be called Zimbabweans. Just like how our forebears set a good precedent with their valiant resistance to oppression and their subsequent victory against a racial and unjust society, it is Zimbabweans of today who should set a good precedent of hard work and productive existence which shall manifest in the form of a Great Zimbabwe.

Our conduct and activities as a nation today have a direct bearing on Zimbabweans of tomorrow.

It is veritable that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi, but equally true is the fact that a nation can be destroyed by its own children.

Fellow countrymen and countrywomen calling for illegal sanctions, remaining passive about unjustified sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, sabotage, corruption, disunity and lack of patriotism constitute dirty practices that demolish our nation.

Accordingly, with a positive mindset for economic development, let us shun such dirty practices and continue to choose to build a Great Zimbabwe rather than to destroy the land of our ancestors, ourselves and those to come.

Zimbabwe must continue to rise.