An insight into the Kolbrin Open Book

By Nthungo YaAfrika

BOOKS that were supposed to lead our race back to the way of the Creator, the way Prophet Enoch did, were destroyed by the Roman Catholic Church or were heavily redacted or rewritten. This is the truth most of our race, of whatever religious belief, the educated or uneducated, do not want to hear.

The Kolbrin is a book that was not meant to see the light of day, but somehow it did. However, it is not being embraced by the race it was intended for — our race. The Tambous (white savages) say, of this book: “It was applied to a collection of manuscripts which were salvaged from Glastonbury Abbey at the time of its burning, the fire which was arson was intended to destroy these manuscripts, but they were secretly housed otherwise than in the scriptorium and library at the time of the fire. In any event, it was believed that these ‘heretical works’ were destroyed, and as it happened the fire proved to be a good cover for its preservation.

Originally, there were 21 books of Britain, eight books of Egypt and one of the Trojans, but of their names there is little certainty. Only a portion of these remain and it seems that much of historical nature has been trimmed away.” Incidentally, this book is older than the white race. This is the salutation of The Kolbrin: “Greetings, Unborn Ones, now asleep in the dark womb of the future. Greetings from we who were once as you are now like whom you will one day be. We too hoped and feared, doubted and believed. Were you to choose a gift from the past to the future, what would it be? The golden treasures hoarded by the kings?

The bright jewels beloved by queens? Is worldly wealth still important to you? If that is your choice above all else, we are disappointed, for our labours have been in vain. Would you prefer the secret of life, of eternal youth? Have you altered so little from those who live and laugh today, with no thought turned towards the future? This thing which seems so desirable, were it yours would you value it? Would it never sall? Would you still be grateful for it after a thousand years have passed? The answer should be ‘yes’ if this life were all, the beginning and end complete in it’s self. But might not this life be more than a prelude, an introduction to something indefinitely better, greater? Is the middle still unsolved, the secret of the ages still well kept, known only by a few, even when these words are read? How many generations have passed without progress? Does mankind still lie passive like drift wood upon the sea of spiritual apathy, driven back and forth by changeable winds and conflicting currents, making no head way? Could we leave you the knowledge enabling you to live a life without toil, surrounded by every luxury and pleasure; a magic stone granting every desire, an all healing potion, the ability to fly or know all things on earth, would any of these satisfy the desires of your heart and fulfil your dreams? We who lie so back along the road trust you to have progressed beyond such petty aspirations.

It is beyond our power to give such gifts, and were they ours to bestow we would withhold them, for unless a gift confers a benefit, it were better not given. With the wisdom of your generation, tell us which of the things mentioned would really benefit you or even prove less bad than good? Or do you still remain unaware of your nature and needs? Who you are, how you speak and dress (are you even like us in form?) we can not know or imagine.

This alone we know as truth, you are brother beings of ours and travel the road we once trod. We share one destiny and we have the same true goal, though perhaps no more in your day what these are than do in ours. Like to us life comes to you unbidden, it is fraught with problems and difficulties; it alternates between light and shade, and like us you wonder what awaits at the end. You too are victims of the earth’s delusions: you too, find truth and perfection beyond your grasp and you, too, beauty and goodness. These things we know about you, these things must be or you would not exist. Your needs are not different from ours, but do you know with certainty why they are? Your life serves the same purpose, you are part of the same pattern, you are ruled by the same impulses and urges, but do you know why and to what end? We know you are without certainty and assurance about what lies beyond the veil of death, for these cannot be given while man remains no more than man, and doubtless like us you remain suspended between doubt and belief.

Our unborn friends, whatever your circumstances of life you are the children of the past and heirs of those who have lived and died. We trust, you have no cause to reproach to those who once held stewardship over your estate. But whatever you think of the heritage, you can not put it aside any more than you can refuse the obligation of life. May be it brings you the happiness and security, the peace and plenty we never knew. If so this will remain unread, for to you it would be a wilderness of words serving no purpose. If you have so much, if you have progressed so far, nothing we could give would be of benefit.

To the traveller, information about the road behind is worthless. If this is your state we hail you, we are proud of you, you worthy children of light, conceived in the long dark wherein we laboured and ploughed our own short furrow. You have done well and our greatest joy would be to stand beside you as you exhaltingly reach out for the crowning glory of god good. But you may be so enlightened than we, in which case accept our offering as a token of our regret, our desire to make amends on behalf of those who preceded you, for if you remain lost in spiritual darkness, the blame is theirs and not yours. This we give you, The Hidden Books containing the accumulated harvest of wisdom and truth garnered over the generations, the bread and oil which sustained us and never diminished. May they serve you in your day as well as they served us. Above all, may you be sufficiently enlightened to receive them, for today we are persecuted because of our books, most treasured and guarded, by them who are now dead.

We can only consign these books to the ground and destiny, trusting they will be called forth at the proper time and in a receptive generation. These books which we hand into the keeping of time, were written under the authority of revelation and inspiration. Containing truth, their message can not be attacked by time, for truth is an eternal youth. We make no claim to exact and accurate statements beyond the possibility of error and misinterpretation for words are frail messengers. They are fallible things unable to transmit accurately from mind to mind. Also, we cannot tell how those who resurrect the books will deal with the contents. They are written in letters known to the learned, but learning changes with generations. These books are the glorious embodiment of eternal truth, but the words and expressions are unworthy garments so that misconception and misunderstanding are not impossible. Words are servant of the gullible mortal sphere and when called upon to serve a realm of greater things, prove inadequate.

Therefore, be not like some petty-minded ones of your generation who say: ‘The letters are misplaced and the words ill used.’ They examine each blade of grass diligently, but fail to discover the purpose of the meadow. Such men lack insight and seeing only the bare letters say: ‘These tell me all, there is nothing more.’ We have a saying: ‘Do not judge a place of instruction by it’s bricks.’ Wisdom, being eternal, doubtless this will apply no less in your generation. To, Unborn Unknowable Ones, we humbly tender this, the gift of the past which we could not pass on otherwise. If you have advanced far along the road of greatness, it will have no value; but if you still dally or have wandered away, lost in the illusive mists of worldliness and none answers your cries, then take this hand extending out of the past. It will guide you faithfully and well. Down through the generations men have been persecuted, have suffered and died so that the truth and goodness might prevail, remember them If the world is good, then your peace and pleasures have been by their sacrifices. If it is not, then you must quibble over the cost to yourselves in making it good. Surely no torments and errors in your days would exceed those of the past! Farewell, Unborn ones, with these few words we have preached from the day of the present into the night of the future. We have planted the seed, will it grow or rot, in the ground? What crop will it produce? We cannot know. Let fate deal with it as it will, we have planted well, we can do no more. May life deal better with you than it did with us.

May you never be denied the comforting hand of hope. Farewell.” This message has been hidden for long and now that it is in the open what is our way forward? This is what the Glorious Qur’an in Cow:30 says about creation: “And when thy Lord said unto the angels:

Lo! I am about to place a viceroy in the earth, they said: Wilt thou place therein one who will do harm therein and will shed blood, while we, we hymn Thy praise and sanctify Thee? He said: Surely I know that which ye know not.” Did those who wrote the salutation letter know about this verse? The Glorious Qura’n again in Abraham: 22 says: “And Satan saith, when the matter hath been decided: Lo! Allah promised you a promise of truth; and I promised you, then I failed you. And I had no power over you save that I called ye obeyed me. So blame me not, but blame yourselves, I cannot help you nor can ye help me. Lo! I disbelieved in that which ye before ascribed to me. Lo! for the wrong-doers is a painful doom.” As the ancients always said: “Ignorance is a voluntary misfortune.”

