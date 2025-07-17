Are Africans REALLY independent?

By Nthungo YaAfrika

FIRST of all, where did we get our name?

The simple answer is: no-one knows. Yet, we love to be identified with it.

How can a race be spiritually blessed if that race does not know its origin?

To come to this conclusion, I have searched high and low and am prepared to be called all sorts of unpalatable names. There are many theories about how our continent got its name, and most remain unchallenged by our esteemed academics and scholars.

For a long time, the origin of the name Africa has been a subject of dispute, as many historians have not been able to come to an agreement. Despite being the cradle of ancient civilisation, for others, Africa is associated with poverty and corruption. Yet it is largely believed to have been the home of the first human beings on Earth thousands of years ago.

Another theory claims that Africa was named after Africus, a Yemenite chieftain who invaded North Africa around the second millennium BC. Legend says Africus founded a settlement in his newly conquered land, which he named Afrikyah. Other historians connect the name to the continent’s climate. Some believe it came from the Greek word aphrike, which translates as ‘land free from cold and horror’. Others claim it is a variation of the Roman word aprica, meaning sunny, or the Phoenician word afar, meaning dust.

It is also assumed that the name was introduced by traders from modern-day India. In Sanskrit and Hindi, ‘Afrika’ has geographical implications, meaning ‘a place that comes after’ or ‘to the west’. In more recent times, historians have debunked claims that the Greeks, Romans, Hindus or Arabs created the name, arguing instead that the name came into use only after Roman and Greek contact with African people. According to historian Ivan Van Sertima, the term ‘Afruika’ means ‘birthplace’ or ‘motherland’. He explains that ‘Afru-ika’ means ‘to turn towardsa the opening of the Ka (womb or birthplace)’. Other theories connect the word ‘Africa’ to the Fourth Dynasty Pharaoh Khafre (circa 2558-2532 BC), claiming Egyptologists misread the writing of Kh-afre to mean Afre-Kh, or Africa.

These theories reference ancient civilisations — Romans, Greeks, Indians, Hindus, Arabs, and Phoenicians. These are all telltale signs that our intellectuals have not thoroughly followed up on.

How ancient is our civilisation?

The Glorious Quran provides insight in Al-Hijr:26. Yet this answer has been available since the 6th century, and still, our academics, split largely between Christianity and Islam, cannot reach consensus.

Our scholars are further divided when it comes to books written by fellow African intellectuals. Many prefer to please ‘Tambou academia’ because white academic institutions can make or break an African scholar. This is why authors like Cheikh Anta Diop and George G. M. James are not included in the curriculum and syllabus of motherland education systems. Their works are rarely cited, if ever, and mostly by non-academic individuals like this writer.

This brings us to the word ‘independent’.

How many truly understand its meaning?

From 1957, when Ghana gained its independence, to today, if our race does not have an independent curriculum and syllabus, how can we claim independence? If a race’s history and education are controlled by its historical oppressors, can that race call itself free? Furthermore, if that race’s examination systems are not recognised by the same ex-colonisers, where does that leave its claim to independence?

Books written by African scholars are not readily available on the motherland. What does that say about our intellectual independence? Moreover, if the race does not believe in its ancestral spiritual belief systems, can it be considered spiritually independent?

Here are some books that could make our race both physically and spiritually independent:

African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality

An Account of Egypt

Stolen Legacy

Book of Giants

Book of Enoch Restored

Book of Enoch

Colonial Black Africa

Civilization or Barbarism

Destruction of Black Civilisation

Egyptian Magic

Egyptian Hieroglyphics

General History of Africa

Greek Dictionary

When We Ruled the World

Herodotus

Invention of the White Race

They Came Before Columbus

Book of Jasher

Kolbrin: The Book of Creation

Mahabharata of Vyasa

The Egyptian Hermes

Five Black Presidents

The Lost Books of the Bible

The Lost World of Adam and Eve

The Stele of YHWH in Egypt

Kolbrin Bible

The World’s Greatest Men of Color; and

Great Walls of Ancient Benin.

Without access to these books, we continue to push the agenda of those who enslaved and colonised us. This makes our race worse than the Devil’s angels, who at least are faithful to their leader and cause, despite their doom. Very few among our race know that this continent was once united under one belief system, sabotaged eventually by the Pharaohs.

Even fewer know what ‘Ethiopia’ and ‘Egypt’ truly mean. In this kind of intellectual vacuum, how can people claim to understand theology, even if they hold PhDs? How many graduates know the origin of the word ‘university’ and its meaning? Some may dismiss these as silly questions, but knowing the answers grants physical and spiritual independence. With knowledge, one cannot be intimidated by other races.

I recall a statement by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to President Mugabe: “You have a jewel; keep it well.”

To me, this showed that Mwalimu had not read the book When We Ruled the World. It is unsurprising, as books like these are not welcomed in Tambou universities, which Mwalimu himself attended. The founding fathers of many African nations were educated in Western institutions — some in the UK, others in the US — and this shaped their worldview.

When Kwame Nkrumah declared, “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent”, he understood the Nahasi narrative. That is why he never lasted; he was betrayed by fellow founding fathers. Nkrumah understood that ‘His-story’ is the Tambou narrative about our race — a narrative we still push today.

How many in Zimbabwe know that the Mwenemutapa Kingdom was in contact with, and even part of, the ancient kingdoms of the Maya and Babylon? They shared the same writing systems, known in Mwenemutapa as ‘Senzar’ or ‘Butuwa’. Hieroglyphics found in what is now misnamed Egypt were also found at Great Zimbabwe, but were destroyed by colonialists. I explored this further in my article Great Zimbabwe Revisited, published in The Patriot.

This article was prompted when I read ’King Solomon’s Mines Revisited’ by William Minter. The book includes this shocking statement:

“Uncivilised nations should be the collective responsibility of the civilized nations, especially that of the British Commonwealth, and for the recovery of the USA and for making the Anglo-Saxon but one empire . . . The best hope for civilising the African is greater white settlement, for by themselves Africans have not much initiative and if left to themselves and their own tribal routine they do not respond very well to the stimulus of progress.”

Even more revealing is the statement: “The authority of chiefs must be reinforced, for if tribal discipline disappears, native society will be dissolved into human atoms with universal Bolshevism and chaos.”

This tells us that chiefdom is not part of our original culture. Chiefdoms were introduced after the destruction of kingdoms, breaking them into manageable entities. Chiefs were created to spy on their people. But how many understand this truth?

How many know the meanings of tribal names such as Shona, Ndau, Machikunda, and Sena? The answers lie buried. What triggered this article even further was a documentary on France 24 about the opening of the US$1 billion Egyptian Museum on 10 July 2025. All mummies shown resembled our race, even though they were reworked — a blind person could still see it. This reminded me of the works of Cheikh Anta Diop and G.M. James, particularly Stolen Legacy, which ultimately cost James his life.

Modern Egyptians are a mix of peoples; Romans, Persians, Greeks and Africans. The term ‘Egypt’ means “. . . a skin colour that was burnt by the sun” and is Roman in origin. Likewise, ‘Ethiopia’ in Greek also means “. . . sun-burnt face”.

All this knowledge could restore our dignity if only Zimbabweans could embrace the spirit of Nehanda. She knew who we are.

But our main obstacle is the influential Tambou version of Christianity, which, incidentally, was created by the Pharaohs who were Nahasis. It was later usurped by the Tambous, corrupted, and has now become our spiritual burden.

Ignorance, whether we admit it or not, runs in our blood. Everything about us was imposed on us. So, are a people called Africans independent spiritually or physically?

Currently, some African presidents are in America being lectured by Donald Trump. The Tambous never forget how to manage our race. As per the quote in ’King Solomon’s Mines Revisited’: “Keep them under pressure so they do not wake up from the slumber we induced them into,” — the eternal Tambou slogan.