By Nthungo YaAfrika

HAVE Africans benefitted, are they benefitting and will they ever benefit from religions that were imposed on them by thieves, murderers and rapists masquerading as bringers of light or servants of the Prophet?

Does the Creator need mankind to enforce righteousness and fairness on the planet?

Has the light-skinned race’s religions brought peace to mankind?

Are light-skinned races willing to listen to the Creator and embrace everyone on equal terms without patronising them?

I am not a racist but John 8: Verse 32 says: “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

The Creator knows our shortcomings (Isaiah 55: Verse 9): “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

Isaiah 1: Verse 18: “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”

And there has never been any takers of this offer from the Creator since these words were uttered.

Why?

The world needs peace but is actually sowing confusion, disorder while reaping war and human suffering.

And who benefits?

As sure as the earth turns, those who benefit don’t believe in the Creator’s orderliness.

Whom then do they believe or represent?

Black Africans have always taken it as gospel truth that light-skinned religions are from the Creator and theirs come from the devil.

Interestingly enough, no human being has ever seen the devil, except for Eve, but the devil is always presented as black.

Light-skinned religions have created, are creating and will continue creating fissures among us and if we don’t wake up and smell the coffee, we shall continue falling into resulting crevices.

I have always maintained that religions are not from the Creator but are systems that make the Creator unreachable except for the ‘chosen’ few.

The Creator is orderly; the words confusion and disorderly do not exist in His/Her vocabulary and the light-skinned religion is the opposite.

Food for thought.

White-skinned people’s religion has dribbled, is dribbling and will continue dribbling the black African race as long as we shun our spiritual world.

History is the best teacher, but to most black Africans it is irrelevant.

There is no race on earth that practiced what is in the Book of Leviticus except ancient Israelites and black Africans.

The Israelites stopped practicing it after intermarriages with white Gentiles but here in black Africa, it’s still a norm albeit being practiced secretly for fear of being labelled pagan and Satanist.

What boggles the mind is that, even so-called independent African Churches shun the Book of Leviticus, raising the question of how independent they are from the polluted doctrines.

Our black people’s way of worship is the oldest, meaning other religions are a revision of the original, ours.

At present, these revisionists claim to be more righteous than the originators.

And the originators are now thinking along the tracks of the revisionists, what a shame!

I came across an article in a magazine, Awake, of the Jehovah’s Witness concerning the Book of Leviticus.

The article was titled, ‘Has your knowledge of economics strengthened your trust in the Bible?’

I quote: “ Definitely. For example, the Law code that God gave to ancient Israel addressed economics problems that still challenge economists today. They required the Israelites to set aside produce for the poor (a form of taxation and insurance), grant the needy interest free loans (ensure access to credit), and restore hereditary lands to their original owners every 50 years (protect property rights). (Leviticus 19:9, 10; 25:10, 35-37; Deuteronomy 24:19-21). These and other economics provisions helped people in three ways: They supported them through financial reversals, helped them recover from long-term poverty and alleviate economic inequality — and all of that more than 3 000 years before the birth of economics as a science. The Bible also emphasizes attitudes and behaviours that promote economic security. For example, it teaches people to be honest, trustworthy, compassionate, and generous. (Deuteronomy 15:7-11; 25:15; Psalm 15). Interestingly, following the recent global financial crisis, some business schools and organisations began urging business and finance professionals to pledge to uphold certain standards, in my opinion, far surpassing those business creeds.”

This is Maat Egyptian religion, black African religion.

Today, what do so-called Christian business people do, the opposite of the above, unashamedly impoverishing the poor by usury.

After doing that ,they pretend to help alleviate the poverty they created through philanthropy!

Yes, 3 000 years ago true Christians worshipped the Creator; Jesus Christ’s beginning didn’t start with the New Testament, He was there in the beginning.

Revisionist religions have revised Christian ethics and forced them to fit into the capitalist mould.

And zealously they preach Luke 6:20: “Blessed be ye poor: for yours is the kingdom of God,” while they gorge themselves with food and the poor continue to wallow in poverty.

True worship has been hijacked by the few ‘elite’ and the majority are being led by hypocritical religious leaders. (Luke 11:42:52)

The poor have been warned but are afraid to question the religious status quo because of Revelation 22:18-19: “I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this scroll: If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this scroll. And if anyone takes words away from this scroll of prophecy, God will take away from that person any share in the tree of life and in the Holy City, which are described in this scroll.”

These words are constantly hammered into them.

Revisionist religions are like Romans 3:11-18: “There is no-one who understands; there is no-one who seeks God. All have turned away, they have together become worthless; there is no-one who does good, not even one. Their throats are open graves; their tongues practice deceit. The poison of vipers is on their lips. Their mouths are full of cursing and bitterness. Their feet are swift to shed blood; ruin and misery mark their ways, and the way of peace they do not know. There is no fear of God before their eyes.”

They are not interested in Romans 8:18: I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.

True Christianity is Acts 4 :34-35: “Neither was there any among them that lacked: for as many as were possessors of lands or houses sold them, and brought the prices of the things that were sold. And laid them down at the apostles’ feet: and distribution was made unto every man according as he had need.”

Unfortunately, the originators are dancing to the tune of the revisionists and doing it with uninformed and voluntary zeal coated with unbelievable ignorance.

Our biggest problem is, we look at Israel in the Holy Bible as white.

Biblical Israel is black, Niggerish, Egyptian, Ethiopian and Guinee, but never ever white.

Black people must know their history, it’s unforgivable for a race like ours to depend on other races for our story.

That’s why they talk about His- Story about us.

His-Story about us will never make us a people but a sub-human component of the world.

We are in the state that we are because we think the Holy Bible originated from the white race. This then makes some of us think they are earthly gods and goddesses fit to be worshipped.

Because of this blasphemous attitude towards the white people, we are in the throes of Deuteronomy 27:11-26 and Deuteronomy 28.

That is why Africa, as a continent, is dictated to by small islands like Japan and Britain, relatively smaller countries like German, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and France, among others, and, as a race, we have never bothered to ask why.

When a race voluntarily leaves the Creator’s orbit, after being forewarned, it suffers absolute humiliation.

From 1500 BC, 525 BC, 322 BC, 84 BC, 14th Century to 19th Century to date, the African continent is a rock, rolling to the whims of the white race.

The final humiliation was affected in 1884, when the continent was parcelled among the white race and borders erected, literally fencing us in like domesticated animals.

The Holy Bible is still talking to us, even today, but many think it’s talking to Israel — Israel represents Africa.

I will be called unprintable names, but will the people of the motherland ever wake up from their slumber?

The disease of ‘me, myself and I’ is our major problem, affecting 54 African countries, and if it is not cured by reaching out to the ever outstretched and patient African spiritual world’s hand, our situation will continue to be dire.

Must we continue to be a race of Judas Iscariots, a race that pleases all and sundry but hates itself?

They stole from us but then legalised their thievery and we are afraid to reclaim what was stolen from us because, as a continent, we are not united.

Nthungo Ya Afrika aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance. For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com