By Tawanda Chenana

THE rains are falling and we in the village, are busy in the fields.

We continue planting this and that other crop and tending our gardens.

That way we will definitely keep hunger at bay.

Come harvest time, there will be plenty from our fields and gardens.

We very much like to believe that in our small ways we are contributing significantly to the greater good to ongoing efforts to revamp our fortunes.

The year is coming to an end and, as a country, we should be proud of the strides we have made towards improving our lot.

We have definitely not been folding our hands as a people, as a country.

This year the country is expecting a bumper harvest of about 380 000 tonnes of wheat, the first time since commercial wheat production started in 1966.

And this means that the country has reached self-sufficiency.

With Government removing the intermediate money transfer tax (IMTT) for the 2022/23 wheat marketing season, it means grain millers will be able to access more wheat at reduced prices.

This also means that the price of bread and related products must fall.

Sunflower production is also rising with at least 107 000 hectares planted under contract farming contracted by a single company, the national target had been to plant 100 000 hectares.

The farmers have been contracted by major oil processor, Agro Value Chain Zimgold.

The company reportedly plans to up daily production of crude edible oil to 60 000 litres at its Chegutu plant and will be paying the more than 100 000 communal farmers it has contracted across the country in forex.

These are just a few examples of companies whose confidence operating in the country has been restored.

The Second Republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set up and created a conducive environment for businesses, offering incentives that have seen bottom lines significantly improving.

The Second Republic has revolutionised the way of doing business, the way of thinking about business.

Long gone is the business-as-usual approach.

We are being led into a beautiful future.

While we are still in 2022, we are already confident that prices of commodities like bread and related products will fall.

Many are the measures that have been put in plac and successfully implemented, that will improve the quality of our lives.

Clearly President Mnangagwa is driven by the notion that when doing something, it has to be done right the first time so that there is no going back to do it again.

He has become sustainable development personified.

It is no secret that the beauty, comfort, luxury and wealth we seek needs to rest on strong foundations.

And these solid foundations have been and are being set in power generation, agriculture and transportation sectors.

None but ourselves are doing this.

The nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi philosophy has not been mere talk.

It has now taken root and is flourishing.

It has become much more clear that all we want will be created by us and will not be the result of ‘magic’.

The Second Republic has imbued us with tremendous self-confidence and the strong belief that through hard work and a strong desire to deliver for the motherland, we will have the Zimbabwe we want – the Zimbabwe we are proud of.

Projects commissioned and completed have shown us that if our creative and smart people come together, we can solve many problems.

As a nation we are not looking backwards but boldly forging ahead creating our tomorrow today.

We are proud and eager to follow President Mnangagwa.

Our nation is a train that no one gave a chance.

There were some who expected it to derail or rather not even take off.

However, under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa and his lieutenants, we have defied the odds.

Whether we admit it or not, we have all relied on President Mnangagwa to show us what is next, to let us know where we are heading and what we need to get there.

No one has been able to ignore him, even in the international community.

President Mnangagwa has charmed the world, by his vision and work ethic, much to our benefit.

Everyone is now eager and ready to engage and work with Zimbabwe.