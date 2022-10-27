Born and bred under mental slavery

By Nthungo YaAfrika

THE dysfunctionality of our race on this planet we call home is disturbing to say the least.

This is because we are blind and have refused to admit the glaring fact that we have been born, bred and are still under mental enslaving systems, from the days of slavery.

Many do not know what mental slavery is. It is simply described as invisible violence affecting the sufferer.

The sufferer is always in negative mode about the self and race because, from birth until death, he/she has been taught that his/her ancestors were scum of humanity.

The situation has been worsened by the fact that the sufferer was saved from his/her predicament by the ex-slavers and colonisers, in the process translating that slavery and colonisation into a ‘blessing’.

Corrupted religion, education and capitalism among us today, taught at churches, schools and universities which the motherland should have discarded after breaking free from the yoke of slavery and colonialism, perpetuate our suffering.

We are a people who have lost the ability to rule ourselves; clearly we have become a people who do not know where the rains began to beat us

Anyway, the rain began beating us in 84 BC when the motherland was conquered by Rome.

Although the Persians were the first to conquer the motherland in 525 BC, they did not destroy our ancestors’ systems but were simply interested in us paying tribute of grain and gold.

When the Persians were conquered by the Greeks in 322 BC, the Greeks also did not destroy our ancestors’ systems but usurped and made them theirs.

When the Greeks were conquered by the Romans in 84 BC, the sole aim of Rome was to destroy our ancestors’ systems that sustained the then ancient world and replace them with their pagan systems.

This they partially achieved through the edicts of Theodosius in the 4th Century and Justianian in 6th Century AD, culminating in intellectual darkness over Christian Europe for 10 centuries.

This is called the Dark Ages in their his-story. The foregoing information is unpalatable to the majority of Africans born, bred and still under mental slavery because they deify the whiteman.

Our ancestors’ knowledge was resurrected by the high priests who escaped the clutches of Rome and fled to Spain and started the old Mystery schools — now you know who made Spain and Portugal great! These schools attracted ignorant Europe and reignited the light of darkened Europe.

When Europe became strong and enlightened, Rome became the leader of the world and then conquered Spain and so began the exodus of Nahasi (black Africans) high priests from Europe back to some parts of the motherland and Arabia.

This did not stop Rome from pursuing them; their main point being to completely extinguish the Nahasi (African Mystery systems) which they envied but could not replicate or control because they were ignorant of the positive spiritual world and Yahweh.

This they finally achieved in 1884 when the motherland was partitioned and the remaining high priests murdered.

This was the beginning of the black African being reeducated to see the Tambous (white savages) as their saviours — in a nutshell, the beginning of mental slavery on the motherland.

Is there any hope of freeing ourselves from this mental slavery?

The answer is yes.

And the next question is: How?

This can be done by simply searching for sign posts in their corrupted so-called Holy Bible and this is the reason for this article.

I will again remind readers of Lord Macaulay’s address to the British Parliament in 1835 that encouraged the British establishment to completely eradicate the remaining moral and religious systems of our ancestors.

Lord Macaulay

Our systems eradicated selfishness, greed, corruption and other negative vices among the populace. This was repeated by King Leopold II of Belgium to colonial missionaries in a letter he wrote 39 years later in 1883.

From that time to date, we are not free mentally despite some among us thinking otherwise. Mental freedom means our systems must be independent of our ex-slavers and colonisers’ systems, which is not the case now.

For the motherland systems to be called international, they must have the blessing of, or be affiliated to the systems, of our ex-slavers and colonisers.

For the Tambous to be where they are today, they studied our ancestors’ systems and used them to destroy us, as our race was then lacking their spiritual leaders.

What the Tambous could and will never conquer and control within us is the image of Yahweh; the still voice (Isaiah 30: Verse 21) which says: “And your own ears will hear a word behind you saying, ‘This is the way, walk in it in case you should go to the right or in case you should go to the left’.”

This voice is always available as long as you do not hate yourself as hate hinders self-knowledge which is paramount for one to be connected to the positive spiritual world.

This voice makes one not to be intimidated by the Tambous’ corrupted scriptures which are always at odds with each other. (Mark 14: Verse 4, Matthew 26: Verse 1-13).

The above verses are said to justify poverty but rarely quote John 12: Verses 1-12 which explains the reason poverty will always be among mankind.

This voice also leads one to Books of Ezekiel which are not preached in many churches, especially Chapter 17 which was used by the whites to destroy us spiritually and physically, leaving us in our current state.

Connect this to Jeremiah 52 then you will know why we are the scum and bootlickers of other races.

But hope lies in Ezekiel 37, the vision of the dry bones. Despite our current predicament, we will rise again but for this to happen, everyone must be a Watchman. (Ezekiel 33)

In their corrupted Bible, they deliberately make Egypt and Ethiopia two races, yet these are the same people — black people.

Psalms 78: Verses 51-52; 105: Verse 51 and 106: Verses 21-22 prove my point. Ethiopia and Egypt are Greek, meaning sunburnt, the way the Greeks classified our skin colour.

In Isaiah 18, there is a prophecy concerning Ethiopia; in 19 there is an oracle concerning Egypt and in 20, captivity of Egypt and Ethiopia is predicted — these actually refer to our motherland.

They deliberately left dates in the Bible to confuse us. A race that is enlightened never counts from BC to CE then AD. This means they do not know their beginning or origin.

To prove my point, here is this simple question: Why are they busy digging our ancestors’ graves in Africa and not of their ancestors in Europe to know about past events?

There is no denying that we are generations of those born, bred and are still currently living under mental slavery.

Dysfunctional is our second name because of our ignorance about the negatives and positives of our ancestors, thus creating a fertile environment for other races to control us.

One negative we must learn from today is in Ezekiel 16: Verses 44-63.

Verse 47 says: ”Not only did you walk in their ways and follow their detestable practices, but in a short while you were even more corrupt in all your conduct than they were.”

Many in our midst think docility and humility are the same, yet the opposite is the truth. This is so because docility is a stumbling block to one being inquisitive about the self and race and always creates the fear of the unknown.

The fear of the unknown makes one believe whatever doctrine is thrown around without questioning its veracity.

This is the predicament of a race like ours – born, bred under mental slavery and having no qualms about it because of being standard bred to accept our lot.

Standard breeding is a process of creating a person who will see and talk no evil about the breeder and can even defend the same with his/her life.

Is this not happening in the motherland as we are failing to see the positives of uniting since 1957 when Ghana got independent. The image of Yahweh in us is not a dictator but leaves every person to make choices. Our choice as a race is well known by other races to our own detriment.

They use our well known choice to their advantage, a case in point being, we turn a blind eye to poverty in our midst which is anathema in a continent of unparalleled wealth because we have adopted the spirit of capitalism which justifies poverty, with the philosophy of ‘I, me and myself’, to our own spiritual and physical disconnection with the positive spiritual world and Yahweh.

Saying that our problems began when the corrupted Way of Yahweh, which they now call their Holy Bible, was violently imposed on us, but now being freely embraced, invites ridicule not from the standard breeders but from the majority of those who have been standard bred.

The majority are not always right and silence is not actually golden in spiritual matters.

Let’s give the baton of true spiritual, physical freedom and true worship (John 4: Verses 22-24) to our descendants so that they can be able to shake off the negative effects that have dogged our ancestors and are with this current generation because of being born and bred under mental slavery since 1884.