By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

THE 21st century belongs not to the empire builders of old, but to the people of the Global South who dare to re-imagine the world in terms of justice, equality and shared prosperity. At the forefront of this historic shift stand the People’s Republic of China and the nations of Africa, especially Zimbabwe, bound together by a revolutionary partnership that defies imperialist dictates and charts a path of genuine development.

While Western powers cling to a crumbling order built on domination, sanctions and exploitation, China and Africa are forging a new world anchored in solidarity, respect and mutual benefit. China’s five global initiatives — the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) — are not mere abstract diplomatic slogans. They are concrete revolutionary tools. They are instruments of liberation for developing nations long chained to underdevelopment by colonialism and neo-colonialism. For Zimbabwe, these initiatives are not simply ‘foreign aid’; they are the lifeblood of our national revival, resonating with our Vision 2030 goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063. Imperialism left Africa with looted resources and economies tailored to the needs of foreign masters.

The BRI has begun to dismantle that colonial legacy. In Zimbabwe, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport now stands as a modern gateway to the world, with an annual handling capacity of six million passengers, an achievement made possible by Chinese cooperation. This is not just an airport; it is a symbol of restored dignity. When the West lectures about ‘green transitions’ while denying financing to Africa, China builds real solar farms and real grids.

That is revolutionary solidarity as evidenced by the Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion (300 MW), the Nyabira Solar Farm (25 MW) and dozens of rural micro-grids. The China-Zimbabwe Agricultural Innovation Corridor, with its smart irrigation and industrialisation of tobacco into high-value exports, shows that BRI is not about extraction; it is about transformation. Zimbabwe is now positioning itself for a US$5 billion agricultural output target, proving that development can be homegrown when partners treat each other as equals.

The Global Development Initiative ref lects the socialist ethos of putting people f irst. For too long, Western aid has been tied to neo-liberal policies, conditionalities and the humiliation of African sovereignty. GDI, by contrast, empowers. Through the Harare Agricultural Technology Centre, maize yields rose 40 percent, benefitting 50 000 households. Thousands of technicians trained under GDI programmes are modernising our agriculture. In digital empowerment, Huawei and NetOne expanded broadband to 85 percent of Zimbabwe, connecting schools, hospitals and rural communities.

Telemedicine adoption surged by 60 percent, a literal lifeline during the pandemic and beyond. Green transition is no longer a slogan but a reality, with 180 MW of solar projects funded under GDI propelling Zimbabwe towards the goal of 50 percent renewable energy by 2030. This is the essence of true partnership -development that uplifts rather than dictates, that delivers rather than lectures. No development is sustainable without security. Western powers weaponise instability, sponsor regime change operations and manipulate narratives to weaken independent nations. The Global Security Initiative offers an alternative stability without interference.

In Zimbabwe, Chinese support has strengthened forensic capabilities through the Harare Drug Laboratory, raised drug detection rates by 40 percent, and enabled effective cross-border crime fighting. China’s role in disaster response, from food aid to climate monitoring, enhances resilience against both natural and manmade shocks. As Zimbabwe assumed the SADC chairmanship, Chinese backing empowered us to engage in regional conflict mediation, showing that African security can, and must, be managed by Africans with trusted allies, not NATO bombers. Imperialism thrives by denigrating African cultures and portraying the West as the sole custodian of ‘civilisation’.

The Global Civilisation Initiative restores balance by affirming that every culture has wisdom to share. Joint projects like the digitisation of Matobo Hills rock art and the restoration of Great Zimbabwe embody this principle. They protect heritage while empowering local communities, such as the 35 women trained in replication techniques. Education has been revolutionised through 17 Luban Workshops that trained 20 000 technicians, while thousands of African graduates now find employment through initiatives tied to China-Africa cooperation.

The China-Africa Youth Innovation Hub and the US$100 million youth fund are nurturing Africa’s future leaders. These initiatives speak directly to our youth: You are not mere labourers for foreign companies but innovators and builders of your own destiny. The Global Governance Initiative is the clearest rejection of the Western monopoly over international institutions. Zimbabwe, with China’s support, is no longer a silent spectator.

We are now active participants in shaping global rules. As a founding member of the International Mediation Institute, Zimbabwe has mediated East African water disputes, embodying the African proverb: ‘When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers’. Our endorsement of China’s Global AI Governance Initiative at the UN shows that Africans will not allow Silicon Valley monopolies to dictate our digital futures. By supporting Zimbabwe’s logistics hub under the AfCFTA, China advances African integration, breaking down colonial boundaries that still choke intra-African trade. This is what it means to build a multipolar world. The synergy among these initiatives is dialectical. Development projects like the Kariba Hydropower upgrade foster economic growth, while GSI ensures this growth remains stable. Cultural trust under GCI establishes the foundation for global governance cooperation through GGI.

Digital empowerment via GDI enhances institutional efficiency, helping countries like Zimbabwe progress steadily towards Vision 2030. This interconnection is deliberate; it challenges the Western narrative that Africa must always choose between bread and freedom, between growth and sovereignty. With China, we can achieve both. The road ahead for Zimbabwe-China cooperation rests on four interconnected priorities.

First, there must be strategic alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative, Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and Africa’s Agenda 2063, with projects like the China-Zimbabwe Modern Agricultural Park set to double agricultural exports by 2030. Second, security networks must be strengthened through Chinese smart technologies, building a Southern Africa Security Early Warning Platform to guard against both traditional and modern threats.

Third, cultural dialogue should be deepened with a joint heritage protection fund, UNESCO co-nominations, and the African Sculpture Biennale in Harare, showcasing African and Chinese creativity. Finally, governance capacity must be expanded, with Zimbabwe and China working to reform the UN and establish an African Digital Governance Alliance to shape AI ethics and digital sovereignty. Together, these pillars form the path to sovereignty, prosperity and dignity, building a new civilisation beyond imperialism.

The West insists that it alone represents ‘freedom’ and ‘democracy’. Yet it is the West that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe, strangled our economy, and punished us for daring to repossess our land. It is the West that fuels wars in Africa, that enslaved our ancestors and that continues to exploit our resources through multinational corporations. China offers a different path, a path of equality, sovereignty and mutual development.

The Five Global Initiatives are not just Chinese policies; they are global instruments of liberation. They remind us of the African proverb: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together’. Zimbabwe chooses to go far with China, with Africa and with the entire gGlobal South. Together, we are building a new world beyond imperialism. A world where no nation is too small to matter, and no nation is too big to dictate. The struggle continues, but victory is assured. For the Belt and Road is not only about bridges and railways, it is about building the bridge to a just future, the road to freedom, and the destiny of a humanity finally united.