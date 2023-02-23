Bullying must be stopped now!

EDITOR – AS a nation, we need to dig deeper into the evil of bullying, especially in schools.

The reality is that bullying takes many forms; it can be physical, verbal, online or emotional and many go unnoticed.

However, some cases make the news like the unfortunate and unnecessary death of the young man in Bulawayo.

Among the devastating effects of bullying is that it is a repeated pattern and doesn’t just happen in isolation.

It is so terrible that the victim ends up in an inferior position.

Bullying is evil and because the adverse effects are numerous, parents need to take action immediately. There are several things parents can do when a child reports being bullied, or notice the signs.

You should listen to your child and let them know that they can always talk to you.

Emotions must be put aside as you listen.

Show commitment by following up with your child and immediately escalate the issue to your child’s teacher and school management.

It is also important to work together with the school to ensure that appropriate measures are taken.

As parents we must teach our children that bullying is unacceptable.

All parents must ask their children’s school for the safeguarding policies which should detail the school plans around inappropriate situations; such as bullying, online safety, sexual misconduct and more.

It is also imperative for parents to know if your child is being bullied because sometimes parents do not know what to look out for when it comes to the signs that their child is being bullied.

Some signs to look out for include, withdrawal, change in eating or sleeping habits and general lack of interest in school.

Once a child starts exhibiting such traits, know that something is seriously wrong at school and bullying cannot be ruled out.

Anonymous