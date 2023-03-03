Busting sanctions yes, but…

EDITOR – IT is very unfortunate to see that all our leaders who are advocating and standing firm in protecting our hard-won independence are put on sanctions by Britain and the US.

I have always thought there must be a very serious reason behind this?

Why should such superpower nations want to punish us indirectly like that when they have more serious business to transact?

Why do they continue to torment Zimbabwe?

Europeans and Americans cannot let go of Zimbabwe and are determined to disturb its administration.

Remember these are the same people who once colonised Zimbabwe and they still have interests in the country.

I cannot hesitate to label them part of the problem and our suffering can directly be attributed to them.

Some brothers and sisters in our midst are now being used as agents of regime change in this divide and rule game.

Some Zimbabweans can’t even see that.

Forty two years ago we were in the bush fighting for our independence and we won.

The British and their American cousins did not take it lightly, therefore they will not relent.

They want our gold and other rich minerals which they do not have in their countries.

No wonder whosoever stands for the people in Zimbabwe is put on sanctions.

On our part as citizens, we must not fail to utilise our country’s resources in order for us to be fully independent and self-sufficient.

Yes we can do it, especially with the apt leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Let us not rest on our laurels.

Sanctions must go forthwith but as resilient Zimbabweans, let us also continue to work hard for the betterment of the country. – Wonder Baudi, Harare.