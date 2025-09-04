Catholicism is not truth; it is a mirage

By Nthungo YaAfrika

TO those not well read, the title of this essay may sound sacrilegious.

Yet it is not sacrilege but an invitation to deeper thought. The Creator’s name is not ‘God’, as Exodus 3:14 reminds us. ‘Mundi’ is Latin for ‘the world’.

Thus, when we speak of ‘Catholicism as God ruling mundi’, we are entering into a discussion about spiritual colonisation, the loss of indigenous African connections to the Creator, and the historical processes by which foreign systems reshaped our reality.

Roman Catholicism has, for centuries, acted as a destroyer of the authentic and natural spiritual link between humanity and the Creator. This process began in earnest in the 15th century, carried forth during the age of conquest and enslavement, and continues today, though now aided by Africans themselves who, lacking grounded spirituality, carry forward foreign institutions without question.

The head of Catholicism is the Pope, inevitably always a man. The word ‘Catholic’, according to the Tambou dictionary, carries two meanings: wide-ranging interests and tastes, and a member of the Roman Catholic Church. What draws attention is the notion of ‘interests’.

Catholicism has always been about interests — political, social and spiritual domination — and this links directly to the meaning of ‘Catholicism as God ruling mundi’.

The phrase ‘Regina Mundi’ is central. It is often translated as ‘Queen of the World’, referring to the Virgin Mary within Catholic tradition. Yet the Latin word ‘mundi’ was never altered; its meaning remains ‘the world’.

In truth, then, ‘Regina Mundi’ carries with it the weight of ‘Catholicism is God ruling mundi’. One sees here the cunning of the Roman Catholic Church: words are adapted, reshaped and repurposed to serve its long-term goal — spiritual and physical control of the entire world.

Today, Catholicism has even sought to distance itself from its Roman roots, branding itself simply as the ‘Catholic Church’.

But history remains!

Rome was once situated in a world — the Tambou world — where baby girls were unwanted. In that world, female infants were often buried alive or discarded on garbage heaps. Cheikh Anta Diop and the Glorious Qur’an both testify to this brutal reality.

This raises an essential question: How did a culture that buried girl-children alive transform into a Church that professed to venerate the Virgin Mary, elevating her to near-divine status, and cloistered women as nuns?

The contradiction is stark.

Cheikh Anta Diop, in Cultural Unity of Black Africa: The Domains of Patriarchy and Matriarchy in Classical Antiquity, sheds light on this.

He writes: “The abandonment of children and the burial of infant baby girls, considered as useless mouths to feed, were common practices throughout the whole of the patriarchal Eurasian world . . . The Greeks noticed, almost with stupefaction, that in Egypt (Africa) it was the practice to raise all the children without distinction of sex, instead of abandoning an appreciable number at birth as so much rubbish.”

The African worldview held life sacred.

The Qur’an also condemns this practice.

Surah 16 (An-Nahl):58-59 states: “When one of them is informed of the birth of a female, his face darkens and he suppresses grief. He hides from the people because of the ill of which he has been informed. Should he keep her in humiliation or bury her in the dust? Unquestionably, evil is what they decide.”

The Romans, Greeks and Arabs, before Islam, were trapped in a culture of burying daughters. By contrast, African societies embraced both sons and daughters. This marked difference in worldview is crucial for understanding how foreign patriarchal structures infiltrated and eventually distorted African spirituality.

Catholics today say ‘Regina mundi’ means ‘Queen of the world’.

If that is the case, why has the Church never ordained a female Pope?

If a queen can rule all genders, why is leadership in Catholicism monopolised by men? This contradiction exposes the patriarchal foundation beneath Catholic symbolism.

Cheikh Anta Diop helps us again. He distinguishes Greco-Latin patriarchy from Egypto-African matriarchy. The former was xenophobic, restrictive and harsh toward women. The latter was xenophilic, open and inclusive. In Egypt, foreigners of every race — black, white and yellow — could live as citizens from as early as the 12th Dynasty.

By contrast, in Greece, at the time of Herodotus (5th century BCE), only a soothsayer had managed to acquire Athenian citizenship.

This difference shows why patriarchy, imported into Africa, proved so corrosive. Our ancestors, imitating the Tambous (foreign savages), absorbed their disdain for women and carried those attitudes into later generations. From this cultural borrowing arose the plague we now call gender-based violence (GBV).

The rebel priests who allied with the Tambous corrupted holy texts. They gendered the Creator, subordinating women. In Exodus 3:14, the Creator gave a clear self-definition beyond human categories: “I AM THAT I AM.” To reduce such transcendence to gendered imagery was a distortion.

Prophets repeatedly warned against these deceptions.

The Qur’an, Surah 16:63, says: “By Allah, We verily sent messengers unto the nations before thee, but the devil made their deeds fair-seeming unto them. So he is their patron this day, and theirs will be a painful doom.”

And Surah Qaf:14 warns: “And the dwellers of the wood, and the people of Tubba: each denied the messengers, so My threat was justified.”

The women of Nahasi (ancient Africa) erred when impatience led them to take matters into their own hands. Instead of trusting the Creator’s judgment, they sought revenge. Historical accounts tell us they crippled baby boys, creating Amazonian societies where women dominated men. Diodorus, the Greek historian, describes Libyan Amazons who ruled independently, served as warriors, and consigned men to domestic servitude. Such actions, though understandable as reaction to oppression, were not divinely sanctioned.

Revenge belongs to the Creator.

Today, the undeclared war between men and women is visible everywhere. Gender-based violence is rising across continents. In Ghana, accusations of witchcraft disproportionately target women, echoing patriarchal systems that vilify the feminine. Even victims themselves often deny the patriarchal roots of these practices, a testament to deep indoctrination.

The Tambou Bible entrenched patriarchy. Genesis 2:20-23 tells the story of woman created from man’s rib. This narrative, deliberately manipulated, ensured women would forever be seen as derivative and secondary. Men corrupted the divine word, presenting it as eternal truth.

Translation choices further reveal corruption. Older versions like the King James Bible use the word ‘servant’, while later versions, such as the Watch Tower Bible, use the term ‘slave’.

‘Servant’ implies employment; while ‘slave’ implies ownership. This shift is not accidental. It normalises slavery under the guise of divine sanction.

Consider: KJV, Proverbs 22:7: “The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.”

WTBV, Matthew 24:45: “Who really is the faithful and discreet slave whom his master appointed over his domestics?”

Do ‘servant’ and ‘slave’ mean the same? Clearly not.

To the uninformed reader, later translations make slavery appear acceptable in the Creator’s eyes. This is deliberate corruption.

On the African continent today, there are 2 389 universities. The word ‘university’ literally means ‘one truth’. Such institutions should seek absolute truth about the Creator and humanity’s spiritual roots. Yet modern universities, with all their resources, fail to reconnect us with authentic spirituality.

Why?

Because many African institutions remain captive to foreign epistemologies. They depend on ‘modern’ tools while ignoring indigenous wisdom. This intellectual dependency reflects our politicians’ preference for foreign religions over indigenous spirituality.

Zimbabwe is particularly significant. The spirit of Mbuya Nehanda manifests here. She embodies the ancestral call to return to positive spiritual roots. Yet Zimbabweans themselves often ignore her presence, preferring the foreign gods of colonisers.

Julius Malema of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has recently championed free African movement across borders. This vision of pan-African unity is noble. But let us remember the failure of the 1963 ‘Total Unification of the Motherland’ movement. Its leaders lacked spiritual grounding. Without spiritual unity, political unity cannot last.

Today, 62 years later, Africans are still not spiritually connected. Instead, foreign churches dominate, serving as vehicles for continued colonial influence. The result is confusion and division. Yet in the wider universe, there is no confusion. Order will eventually impose itself.

The Qur’an warns against fabricating lies about the Creator.

Surah Al-Kahf:15 says: “These, our people, have taken besides Him gods. Why do they not bring for them a clear authority? And who is more unjust than one who invents a lie about Allah?”

Catholicism is just such a lie; a mirage sustained by those with vested interests.

Catholicism, Anglicanism and other imported religions have corrupted African spirituality, pitting men against women, normalising slavery and disconnecting us from the Creator. This spiritual colonisation began centuries ago, continues to this day.

The solution lies not in rejecting spirituality but in rediscovering the positive spiritual traditions of Africa, traditions that honoured life, valued both genders, and embraced openness rather than xenophobia.

If Africans wish to be free, they must reclaim spiritual sovereignty. Only by re-establishing authentic connections with the Creator beyond foreign distortions can true unity and peace be achieved.

Catholicism is not truth; it is a mirage. The truth has always been within Africa, waiting for us to return.