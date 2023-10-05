Child kidnappers on the prowl

EDITOR – EVERYONE at the scene ended up thanking the boy’s guardian angels after he escaped what could have been his last dance of life.

He (name withheld) was asked by some men in an unregistered beige twin cab, (which could be an SUV) for a lift, but the boy refused.

But they alighted and forced him into the back of the car.

They hurriedly drove off along Patrenda Way, a road that dissects Glen View from East to West. They even passed through GlenView Police Station.

What Guts?

The boy cried for help about a kilometre from the police station, but no-one came to his aid.

He had to think of other plans — and fast.

Fortunately, the boy, on noticing that the car was approaching a hump near Glen View Poly Clinic, jumped and successfully landed on his feet.

The nine-year old had to attribute that to his sporting genius.

But child kidnappers will not stop yearning for little innocent souls, for different reasons; chief among these reasons being ritual killings.

There are a plethora of other stories that can be told of children who were kidnapped, some with tragic endings.

Some still hope to find their children.

It is good for the nation to be informed.

Children should not walk in desolate places, alone. Children should take part in different sporting and social activities that give then IQ to know what to do in times like these.

Yes, we are in the information age but its important to balance perspectives.

Some cant even play chikweshe in the streets to be physically fit like this boy who was nearly kidnapped in Glen View

And to those who are in the habit of stealing children, no evil shall prevail forever.

The long arm of the law will catch up with you some day.

–Brighton Kurwumurwu, Glen View.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

