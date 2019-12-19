Christmas! Do we know what we are celebrating?

EDITOR — It’s that time of the year again! You will soon be barraged by the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas.

Shoppers will soon go into spending overdrive and when the bills arrive at the beginning of the year, some will wonder if it was really worth it.

Christmas is a hugely popular holiday celebrated by some two billion people worldwide.

It has become such an ingrained part of modern culture that even people in nations with little or no Christian history or tradition are celebrating it in increasing numbers.

It’s not surprising that I get some pretty shocked looks when I tell people that I don’t celebrate Christmas and so should every other African.

They are more than enough valid reasons why this Christmas holiday hoopla is close to nothing but a nonentity.

Editor to mention the most valid and yet common reason why Christmas should not be celebrated is because Jesus was not born on or near December 25, surprising but true! This is just nothing but an incredible overlook from the ‘Christmas analysts’.

The funny part is the alleged owner of the birthday was not even born on that particular date, so what’s the reason for celebrating on that particular day.

Secondly the Christmas holiday is largely a recycled pagan celebration, again, surprising but true! Read it for yourself in any encyclopaedia.

Consider the customs associated with Christmas. What do decorated evergreen trees, holly, mistletoe, Yule logs, a jolly plump man in a fur-lined red suit, sleighs and flying reindeer have to do with the birth of Jesus Christ?

None of these things have anything to do with him, but have a lot to do with ancient pagan festivals.

To make matters worse God condemns using pagan customs to worship him.

Since Christmas is supposedly a day to worship and celebrate God the Father and Jesus Christ, wouldn’t it be a good idea to look into the bible to see how we should worship God?

The answer is quite clear. God gives specific instructions about using pagan practices to worship him, the exact thing Christmas does! (Deuteronomy 12:30-32).

Christmas is more like worshipping God in vain!

Clearly, Christmas is totally missing from the biblical record and yet the main reason why Christians celebrate it is because of ‘certain’ biblical reasons which are nowhere to be found in their ‘book of law’

Musimboti weZhira,

Mufakose.

