Church of England has its first female Archbishop . . . but no end in sight to perennial divisions

By Fortune Madondo

IN a historic move, the Church of England (Anglican) has appointed a woman as the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

Dame Sarah Mullally (63), former UK National Health Service (NHS) mid-wife and NHS chief nurse, appointed as the first female Bishop of London in 2018, is now appointed the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

She is the first ever woman to hold such position of leadership in the Church of England. Mullally is now the spiritual leader of the Global Anglican Communion boasting 85 million members. And two-thirds of the membership (57 million) are in mother continent — Africa.

Trouble in Church

The Anglican or Church of England is in trouble because of a number of factors. According to statistics, the church is experiencing dwindling membership, especially in its Western provinces.

“The COVID-19 pandemic saw a significant decline in church attendance, marking a radical discontinuity even with previous downward trends,” an Anglican Church of Canada statistics officer revealed.

Adding more complications is the issue regarding gay and lesbian members of the Church of England. Also, the position of the church in handling same-sex marriages and the ordination of homosexual clergy in the church continue to be a source of cultural and theological division within the Church of England between its Western, Asian and African provinces.

Anglican realignment

Due to these cultural and theological divisions, a more conservative wing (mostly Asian and African provinces) has broken away from the Church of Canterbury, which is the global leader of the Anglican Church. This breaking away is described as Anglican realignment.

Breakaway groups, like Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) and the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA), have emerged. These are more conservative as opposed to the more liberal leaning Western Church of England. All these have promoted division and controversy within the Church of England.

Shameful cover-ups

A crisis of trust and integrity has hit the church.This mistrust has it’s genesis from the church’s failure to deal with or stop issues of abuse within its walls. For decades, allegations of abuse, child abuse and institutional cover-ups have plagued the Church of England. Justin Welby, the then Archbishop of Canterbury, had to resign in 2024 over how the church handled the allegations of serial sexual abuse by John Smyth.

John Smyth, in his sado-sexual activities, is accused of having groomed and savagely beaten as many as 130 boys and young men in three countries across five decades (1970s to 1980s). In 1984, Smyth was sent by the Church of England to Zimbabwe.

Again, in Zimbabwe, Smyth was charged with the manslaughter of a 16-year-old Zimbabwean boy, Guide Nyachuru, in December of 1992. Though never convicted, Smyth later called it an ‘unfortunate incident’.

In an Independent Review Report led by Keith Makin, published in 2024, one of Smyth’s victims, Bishop of Guildford Andrew Watson, said:

“I want to express my deep sadness at all that has happened, and my admiration for those who have doggedly persevered in having the truth told. The report won’t make for easy reading for anyone involved: but it’s my hope and prayer that it might bring at least some measure of relief to Smyth’s victims — British and African, known and unknown.”

While some 30 boys and young men are known to have been directly physically and psychologically abused in the UK — and around 85 boys and young men physically abused African countries, including South Africa and Zimbabwe — the total ‘likely runs much higher’, the report said.

John Smyth has been described as the “most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church of England”.

According to the Makin Report published in 2024, the Church of England “knew of the abuse and failed to prevent further abuse”.

“The Church knew about the abuses that John Smyth was doing. They should have stopped him. Had they stopped him, I think my brother (Guide Nyachuru) would still be alive,” Edith Nyachuru, sister to Guide, said in an interview with the BBC, in November 2024.

Smyth, who left the UK for Zimbabwe in 1984, was accused of beating boys and young men and forcing them to strip naked. Smyth died in Cape Town in 2018, with a UK police investigation against him still ongoing.

Strong and mixed reaction to Mullally appointment

Dame Sarah Mullally, in response to her appointment as Archbishop of Canterbury, said she intended to be a ‘shepherdess’.

According to the Telegraph, Mullally expressed a commitment to service, a desire to ‘listen deeply’ to people and God, and a focus on bringing people together for hope and healing.

Mullally acknowledged the Church of England’s past failures in safeguarding (in line with shameful cover-up of physical and sexual abuse within church walls), stating that the Church of England had left “a legacy of deep harm and mistrust”

.

Low key congratulations from the Vatican

The Vatican offered muted congratulations (showing little enthusiasm or interest) to Mullally’s appointment. And its not surprising because these two churches — the Catholic and Anglican — theologically differ on the role of women in their respective churches. Cardinal Kurt Koch of theVatican Department Promoting Christian Unity said the Catholic and Anglican churches ‘have grown greatly in mutual understanding and affection’, despite,

‘occasional tension’ between them.

And the most serious of such tensions is on the role of women in the two churches. In the Catholic Church, women are barred from ordination while in the Anglican Church, since 1994, women have been allowed to be ordained. And the first female Bishop came 20 years later in 2024.

Thrilling development

The Archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, had this to say on the appointment of Dame Sarah Mullally: “The historic appointment of the first woman is a thrilling development.”

This Church of Southern Africa called the appointment ‘historic’, further stating that “we heartily welcome the announcement”.

And Bishop Emily Onyango, ordained as a Bishop in Kenya, described the news that Dame Sarah Mullally is now to be ordained as the spiritual leader of global Anglican Church as a ‘new dawn’.

In an interview with BBC Focus, Onyango hit on GAFCON’s view of being against ordination of women as “neither theologically nor biblically sound, but more patriarchal which is not very useful to the church”.

Bishop Onyango heaped praises on Mullally, describing her as “a humble person who listens, which is what the church needs. When you have a hard-line stance and don’t listen to people, then there are a lot of problems”.

This places Bishop Onyango at odds with her own Archbishop, who happens to be part of GAFCON’s leadership and opposed to the appointment of Mullally. Talk about a divided church!

Sadness and dismay

The more conservative wing of the Church of England was not at all amused by the appointment of Mullally to be become the next Archbishop of Canterbury as well as the spiritual leader of the global Anglican Church. Responding to Mullally’s appointment, GAFCON said: “Today’s announcement (of Mullally as the next Archbishop of Canterbury) will cause sadness and dismay among Anglicans worldwide.”

GAFCON views Mullally’s appointment with sorrow and opposition, stating it abandons global Anglicans by choosing a leader who supports same-sex couple blessings and a female episcopate, which GAFCON believes violates biblical teaching.

The group contends this appointment signals Canterbury’s loss of authority to lead the global Anglican Communion and asserts that the responsibility for guiding the Communion now rests with GAFCON. GAFCON leaders also called on Mullally to repent and return to orthodox teachings.

GAFCON declared that the Archbishop of Canterbury can “no longer function as a credible leader of Anglicans” and by appointing Mullally, the ‘Mother Church’ has relinquished its authority to lead the global Anglican Communion.

GAFCON warned the appointment will “further divide an already split communion”.

Chairman of GAFCON Archbishop Laurent Mbanda said the Archbishop of Canterbury can “no longer function as a credible leader of Anglicans, let alone a focus of unity”.

The chairman cited its 2023 Kigali Commitment in which it declared it would “no longer recognise the Archbishop of Canterbury as an Instrument of Communion.

“Since the newly appointed Archbishop of Canterbury has failed to guard the faith and is complicit in introducing practices and beliefs that violate both the ‘plain and canonical sense’ of scripture and ‘the Church’s historic and consensual’ interpretation of it . . . she cannot provide leadership to the Anglican Communion.

”

Whats next for GAFCON?

Given all this commotion, rejection, confusion and drama playing around since announcement of Mullally as the next spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion, where do the more conservative wing of the Church of England go from here?

GAFCON said the ‘reset’ of the Anglican Communion is now in its hands, announcing that it will host a Global Bishops’ assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, in March 2026.

By the way, Nigeria is the largest Anglican province on the African continent and accounts for over 41 percent of Anglicans in sub-Saharan Africa. Studies have shown that it likely has the most active members within the Anglican Communion.

Heading for a showdown

Bishop Sarah Mullally is going to be ‘enthroned’ on one hand as Archbishop of Canterbury in March 2026 and become the spiritual leader of Global Anglican Communion including African and Asian provinces. On the other hand, GAFCON is planning a global bishops’ meeting in Nigeria in the same month of March 2026 to ‘dethrone’ her from being the leader of Global Anglicans.

Indeed, the Church of England, at the moment, is in trouble and one cannot be further away from truth when they point out that this church is now a divided institution. Basically, the source of tension and division within the church emanates from three fundamental issues:

Blessing of same-sex marriages

Ordination of women in the church; and

Ordination of homosexual clergy.

Blessing of same-sex unions

In 2002, the Diocese of New Westminster in the Anglican Church of Canada permitted the blessing of same-sex unions.

In 2023, the Church of England announced that it would authorise ‘prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and for God’s blessing for same-sex couples’.

GAFCON is against Mullally’s support of same-sex couples, accusing her of promoting “unbiblical and revisionist teachings regarding marriage and sexual morality”.

Mullally, on her part, described blessing of same-sex marriages as a ‘moment of hope’.

Ordination of women

The more liberal wing of the Church of England, since 1994, has allowed women to be ordained.

And, in 2014, the first female Bishop was ordained in the Church of England. The same Dame Sarah Mullally now appointed Archbishop of Canterbury was appointed Bishop of London in 2018.

However, like the Catholic Church, the more conservative wing of the Church of England disagrees with ordination of women within the church.

Reverend Dr Laurent Mbanda, the Archbishop of Rwanda and chairman of GAFCON’s leadership council, argued that “the majority of the Anglican Communion still believes that the Bible requires a male-only episcopacy”.

Dame Sarah Mullally is stepping into a declining, troubled, shamed and divided church.

Is she going to bring hope and healing?

Is she going to bring unity to the ever theologically and culturally widening divisions between the pro-liberal Western Church and the more conservative African and Asian provinces of the Church of England?

Mullally seems willing to keep the global Anglican Communion together, but GAFCON has always called for erring church leaders (including Dame Sarah Mullally who GAFCON considers is part and parcel of erring Anglican Church leaders) to repent and return to the Bible’s teaching.

But until they do so, for now GAFCON has maintained, cannot and will not walk with erring church leaders in their apostasy.